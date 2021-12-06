Movies For Your Monday

JD$C Winter Shred:
Jaeden Schneider-Clark rides some icy trails last winter.
Window Shopper:
Ever have that one thing you'd do anything for? How far would you go to get it? Relive the moment you met your first love, the bicycle.
Sevenvision:
A 2007 classic starring Aaron Chase, Wayne Goss, and more.
Crossover - Christian Rigal:
“What started as a blank canvas on a friend’s property quickly turned into a BMX inspired MTB zone. Using an old Church foundation from 1876 as our centrepiece, we went to work for nine days on the tools and machines to make this crossover dream build a reality. Five Ten let me run wild with this and I can't thank them enough for trusting me and my vision for this project. Opportunities like this are rare and I am stoked to have had the chance to bring some of these crazy ideas to life, and hoping it inspire others to look at things differently and do the same! You don’t need a mountain to ride mountain bikes” - Christian Rigal
On The Road With Micayla Gatto: Part 3 - Cumberland:
Follow along with Micayla as she travels through BC and explores her favourite places. Part three takes her to Vancouver Island and the village of Cumberland.
Throwing Hammers With Max Langille In Kamloops, BC:
Max Langille is a versatile sender, a long time athlete here at We Are One, and a heck of a nice guy! We wanted to showcase Max's air awareness on all of the bikes that he's got in the quiver these days, so time was spent at both Sun Peaks resort and the Kamloops Bike Ranch. Video: Lone Wolf Productions.
Ramblin' - Bas van Steenbergen & Matt Macduff:
Come along for a ride on a summer road trip of epic proportions, as Bas and Matt bring their unique styles and full quiver of bikes to some of BC's raddest mtb destinations. Ramblin' through the BC Interior to the North Shore with plenty of hidden gems in between; bike parks, skate parks, gravel pits, side hits... nothing is off limits for this rowdy west coast duo. Ramblin' will have you on the edge of your seat, ready to hit the road for your next MTB adventure.
Haro Sessions - North Carolina Day 1:
We head east to Wilmington North Carolina to visit the backyard of Haro team member and BMX legend, Ryan Nyquist! The weather was perfect, the pit bikes were gassed up and the ramp was swept. The conditions were prime for the perfect backyard BMX backyard session to kick off our latest team trip to North Carolina. Crew: Ryan Nyquist, Dennis Enarson, Matthias Dandois, Alex Leibrock, and Michael Mogollon.
High & Low - Dan Coller And Jayden Mucha In San Diego:
Dan Coller and Jayden Mucha flew in for a week to film, hang out, and get lost around San Diego. It was actually pretty awesome dipping into both spot/park books for Jayden and Dan's conflicting styles (high and low) and it was a damn good time (another high), aside from what happened to Travis (the lowest of lows). Thanks to Nathan Williams for killing it alongside the crew, Jacob Cable for the quick guest appearance, and Travis Hughes for being Travis.
Trent Lutzke - Road Hawg:
Michigan's own Trent Lutzke packed up his van and road-tripped across the country on two separate occasions for this one. Racking up miles on the road and stacking footage in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Wisconsin, California and of course, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Trent has been killing it on both sides of the lens for a while now, so we were stoked to spend some time working with him on this one. Road Hawg indeed...
Yuto Horigome's "Spitfire" Part:
Yuto's had a helluva year, from droppin' his hit April part to snatchin' that weight back home. Still going, he hits LA landmarks and stacks a spine-crackin' hammer you won't forget. Jesus…
“Flora” Episode 3: Mark Suciu:
Mark and Justin return to The Bay for an unreal performance that pushes the physical, mental, and creative limits of skateboarding, culminating in a dizzying spectacle of handrail achievements.
Chima Ferguson's "Nice to See You" RAW Files:
His Vans part shocked the world with its glorious onslaught of first-rate stunts. Now see how much punishment Chima endured in his pursuit of the sublime.
The Fifty - Line 35/50 - Cody Learns How to Film, Skiing Silver Couloir:
What happens when The FIFTY goes Freaky Friday and switches it all up? Heading out to Summit County, CO to ski the classic town backcountry lap, The Silver Couloir on Buffalo Mountain, skier and star Cody Townsend, decides to jump behind the camera and aim the lens on The FIFTY's principle cinematographer, Bjarne Salen. Joined up with Summit County ski mountaineering legend, Teague Holmes, Bjarne and Cody head out for a day that challenges them both as they switch roles for the day. The episode gives a unique insight into how the process of The FIFTY works through highlighting the strengths and weaknesses of each person's role.
Candide Thovex - Swiss Trees:
Candide skiing the forest somewhere in Switzerland. Filmed by Aziz = Benkrich.
Nerve:
'Nerve' is a true story about 24-year-old U.S. Freeski Team rider Colby Stevenson from Park City, Utah, overcoming traumatic brain injury and rehabilitation after a near-career ending car crash in 2016. The gifted skier suffered multiple skull fractures in the crash and doctors had little hope for a full recovery, let alone freestyle skiing on a professional level. Over the coming months, Stevenson endured vertigo and memory problems, but showed the will to power through the ordeal. “My whole dream, everything was over. I might not ever be the same again, but I always had hope,” said Stevenson, who prevailed to make X Games history and win two 2020/21 FIS Freeski Crystal Globes, in the new documentary. “Before the crash, I did not see how lucky I was. Once it was all taken away, I started seeing the beauty in the little things. I started to be grateful.”
Modified Surf Vans - Grant Noble and City Surf:
Grant Noble is coming off a devastating leg injury that abruptly changed his plans for the start of 2021, and he has been forced to the confines of the California Coast. In effort to stay positive while recovering, Grant has decided to give back, and take a road trip in his modified surf van up to San Francisco where he will visit the youth surfing organization, The City Surf Project.
Filmmaker Jimmy Chin Breaks Down Epic Nature Scenes From Movies:
Jimmy Chin, 'Free Solo' documentarian filmmaker and professional climber, breaks down survival tactics and cinematography from film, including '127 Hours,' 'The Revenant,' 'Into the Wild,' 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,' 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,' 'Point Break,' 'Lawrence of Arabia,' and 'The Beach.'
What Movies Teach Us About Mozart:
The Nerdwriter is a series of video essays about art, culture, politics, philosophy, and more.
The Spielberg Oner:
One overlooked aspect of Spielberg is that he's actually a stealth master of the long take. From Duel to Tintin, for forty years, he has sneakily filmed many scenes in a single continuous shot.
Photo: Satchel Cronk
