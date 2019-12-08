Movies For Your Monday

Paul Genovese - Fool's Paradise Part 2:
Filmed this fall with the help of my friends. Thanks guys.
Dominik Puffer and the Chromag Stylus:
Rider - Dominik Puffer. Video: Benjamin Jicha.
Flannel Crew 2019 Recap:
This took a lot of 3 AM nights and countless beers to complete. It was a rollercoaster of a season we will never forget. Enjoy!
Swing It:
Is it England? Is it Canada? No... it's Austria! Video: Jo Ambrosch.
Nate Atkins - Fall 2019 - Nelson, BC:
Some amazing fall riding in Nelson, BC with 15 year old Nate Atkins. Video: Tristan Martin-Preney.
Fast and Loud in Colorado:
A great season deserves a good edit, stoked on the 2k19 shred season. Thanks to Christian Luque, Nate Eldridge, and Hill Fitz for filming.
Dropbars Dream Of Fall:
As the days grow shorter and leaves begin to turn, Dylan Sherrard starts to feel at home along roads less traveled. Video: Matty Miles.
Maxxis Rubber Side Down - Boris Beyer:
In the final episode of this season's Rubber Side Down, we bring you the man behind the camera - and the majority of our mountain bike photos - Boris Beyer. Boris - a colorful German character typically found sporting his signature Bass Pro Shops hat - follows both the World Cup downhill and Enduro World Series circuits to bring fans of mountain biking stunning images. He's the one that keeps our IG feeds jam-packed with all the berm-blasting, cliff hucking, speed-tucking, and champagne showering that makes our sport great. Our cameras followed Boris during Crankworx Whistler in August of 2019. Whistler is the final stop of the Crankworx World Tour and is also the biggest mountain bike festival in the world. After 12+ hour days of shooting, the work isn't over for Boris as he heads back to his room to edit and upload thousands of photos, so we can bring you the latest. It's the passion of people like Boris that remind us that mountain biking is supposed to be fun!
Inception - Ludwig Jaeger & Jonathan Zachow:
Brakeless freeriding on a dirtbike, several fictional layers, rocker BMX riding and more!
Vans BMX Illustrated - Jason Watts - Full Part:
Jason Watts brings new meaning to style with his first full-part for Vans BMX by riding everything from bowls to street to trails and drains - you’ve never seen some of these moves before. From San Diego to LA, Las Vegas and Australia - Jason’s style bleeds through on anything you put in front of him with only a bag of candy and soda to keep his fire burning.
Vans BMX Illustrated - Pat Casey, Cory Nastazio, and Tyler Fernengel - Full Part:
Pat Casey, Cory Nastazio, Tyler Fernengel join forces in an unlikely split part that takes you from backyard dirt jumping to Argentina ramp riding to Mexico street riding. A little bit old-school, a little bit new-school, this part captures lightning in a bottle from three of the most influential riders in the past two decades.
Vans BMX Illustrated - Utah - Full Part:
Eden, Utah - Fuzzy Hall found his perfect location on a secret mountain in Utah to build the perfect dirt jump overlooking his home state of Utah. Riders, Mike “Hucker” Clark, Tj Ellis, Pat Casey, and Cory Nastazio uncork all of their contest tricks at golden hour for the most epic dirt session ever recorded with a BMX flashback from Fuzzy himself to set the tone for this unique dirt jumping montage.
You Good?:
For the past 10 months, Red Bull Skateboarding's finest have traveled around the world searching for unique skate spots, taking heavy slams, stacking insane clips, and making lifelong memories in the process. Featuring individual parts from Alex Midler, Jamie Foy, and Zion Wright, with appearances from Ryan Sheckler, Torey Pudwill, Alex Sorgente, Gustavo Ribeiro, and more!
Das Americas:
During the stops, the Latin American team formed by Akira Shiroma, Bastian Núñez, Daniel Vela, Federico González, Geronimo Bravo, Joakin Goto, Kervin Miranda, Vitória Mendonça and Paula Costales was captured in movement by the lens of the experienced director Marco de Souza.
Creekbound And Down:
Meet the boys: Trent McCrerey and Knox Hammack. Trent and Knox are pro kayakers that won TGR's community entry for the Tough Fun Film Series, and spent the better part of May and June on a road trip of epic proportions, chasing water levels throughout the American West. Follow their adventure in TGR's final short film from the Tough Fun trilogy, and watch them run some of the gnarliest whitewater in this part of the world.
Climbkhana 2:
Some feared 2018’s Gymkhana TEN marked the end of automotive’s largest viral video franchise, but Ken Block is back with the second instalment of the acclaimed series’ spin-off Climbkhana. This time, Block and the Hoonigan Media Machine traveled to one of the world’s most dangerous roads (located deep in China’s interior) with his 914 horsepower Ford F-150 Hoonitruck to film Climbkhana 2: Tianmen Mountain.
Electric Greg:
Record-breaking mountain endurance athlete Greg Hill has never shied away from a goal. Through his time spent in the mountains, he's seen the effects of climate change first-hand and came to realize the way he was approaching the mountains was only making the problem worse. Two years ago he changed his approach and set out to climb 100 peaks without burning any fossil fuels. But the question is: will it make a difference?
Bryan Fox - Life In General:
In 1994, Bryan Fox’s dad bought a 1975 GMC Vandura. Its name? General. Its purpose? Family surf/skate/snow missions from Baja to Baker. General served the Foxes on countless good trips before the kids reached adulthood and they gave the van to a friend in Mexico. Fast forward a few decades and Bryan was given the chance to own General. Within a day, he was on a flight. Within months, he was kicking off a new trip in General. The next several weeks were spent surfing, fishing, hunting, split boarding and meeting people. They shared old stories. They created new ones. They lived a simple life and they focused on the things that really matter.
Travis Rice - ''Dark Matter'' Trailer:
Coming soon: World-renowned snowboarders Travis Rice and Elias Elhardt team up with legendary director Curt Morgan for a celebration of space and time during incredibly unique conditions, at the Tordrillo Mountain Lodge in the remote Alaskan backcountry.
Dream Job:
Katie is tired of working behind a desk. She ventures out for a day in the life, with mountain professionals to find her calling in the ski industry.
Photo: Ross Bell
To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here
.
9 Comments
Post a Comment