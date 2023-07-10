Movies For Your Monday - Dylan Stark, Kyle Strait, Mark Matthews, Ken Roczen, & More

Stark For Rampage:
This is a video submission to hopefully help secure an invite to compete in Red Bull Rampage 2023. Filmed over a week at local spots in Southern California with Tyson Traner. This video is dedicated to Pat Casey, Pat was a great friend since we were kids and he passed away two days prior to the start of filming for this video. He was a huge inspiration to get out there and send it. We all loved you Pat and this one's for you!
Owen Marks - Ch.2:
Owen and Isaac Wallen making magic.
What's The Stone King Rally Really Like?
The Stone King Rally is the kind of stage race that demands respect from its participants. Long days, huge climbs, adventure, and mis-adventures aplenty, the race is the brainchild of the same man who masterminded the Trans-Provence, Ash Smith. But what is it really like? Miranda Miller took on the race with an open mindset and a desire to tackle the race head-on. What she found was that although the race delivered harsh blows every day, the end result of each day left her more excited for the next.
Mark Matthews - NOBL:
A quick edit on some of Vancouver Island's best trails. Welcome to the team Mark! Video: Max McCulloch.
Laps On Us - The Story:
Laps On Us was born from bike shortages and a halt on close proximity with people indoors. It is a way for us to get a closer look at what is going on with riding communities around the country. We provide demos and rent out a riding destination for the general public to come ride free of charge. Whether it is a shuttle area, private riding area or lift access area, we foot the bill for access so you can enjoy yourself while meeting new friends within the community. Since its inception we've always enjoyed our trips to Thunder Mountain in Massachusetts. This year we rallied a large group of TR employees and worked with Thunder Mountain to help them build a new section of trail in their pedal area.
Dan Cleland - Forbidden Side Hits 006:
Being tall and stylish on a bike is a skill reserved for the smoothest of operators. Dan Cleland is here to give you a demonstration on how to do it and do it wll. His effortless riding style and silky smooth moves on the jumps are an absolute treat to watch. Not much is known about Dan. What we do know is that he lives in New Zealand, he likes film photography, and he loves cruisin’ his Dreadnought at his favourite local trails.
Kyle Strait - I'm Fine:
Kyle Strait is back in the saddle and focused on his future as a pro rider and as a father. He doesn’t feel like talking about the accident at Red Bull Rampage that left him with three broken vertebrae – he’s ready for the future, starting with his first run at Red Bull Hardline on July 16. Catch up with the legendary mountain biker in the new feature, “I'm Fine.”
RockShox Trek Race Team | Youth + Glory: S2 E5:
We've all heard the expression, "lightning doesn't strike the same place twice,"—but that's assuming things are left up to chance. RockShox Trek Race Team's Vali Höll and Tegan Cruz have been maturing as racers, and Vali's back-to-back World Cup wins prove with hard work, raw talent, and the right mindset, consistency pays off. Season 2 Episode 5 of Youth + Glory follows Vali and Tegan around Val di Sole, Italy, where spirits are high as Vali carries her momentum from Leogang straight into Round 3 with a few new hobbies she's picked up along the way. Tegan struggles to find his speed but settles into his rhythm as we close out the last race before World Championships. Video: Kuba Gzela.
Camille Balanche - 35mm:
Rider: Camille Balanche. Video: Gaétan Clary.
Dirtboof:
A film about building BMX trails in the woods with your friends.
Empire Germinate 2023:
Featuring: Casey Starling, Julian Arteaga, Matt Nordstrom, Jared Duncan, Jayden Mucha. Video: Devon Hutchins.
Ryan Nyquist & Michael Mogollon - Woodward West:
Nothing like a good ol' Woodward West sesh! Come along as BMX Legend Ryan Nyquist and Colombian style cat Michael Mogollon head west. Video: Andrew Knight.
Blind Skateboards - “Let’s F**king Gooooo!”
An all-out onslaught on rails, stairs, and gaps with some tech lines sprinkled in for good measure. It’s hard to imagine all of these tricks were captured on the same 60-minute DV tape, but you better believe it - the Blind Team is stacked with rippers.
Santa Cruz Skateboards - "Viral Schpiral"
This 50th Anniversary Bash transformed 6th Avenue Skatepark into a Fun House. Jake Wooten was floating like a helium filled balloon, Maurio Mccoy was stomping tricks with steez, Tom Asta showcased his technical wizardry, and special guest John Gardner showed off his signature brand of quirky skating. Props for this edit included laptops, balloons, fog machines, green screens, mannequins, Jake Wooten doppelgangers, lighting rigs, streamers, live bands and even a gorilla. Happy 50th Santa Cruz! The next 50 are gonna be bananas!
Plan B Skateboards - “UCPLANB”
Plan B's edit featured plenty of back-to-back tricks, powerful lines, and technical rail and gap combos peppered into their narrative of hitting up SoCal college campuses. Tons of classic spots in here that will get the older heads nostalgic on the pairing of ‘90’s camera and spot selections.
Carlos Ravello - Hawaiano:
After much anticipation, we're proud to present Carlos Ravello's first ever solo part. Carlos's skill level, raw talent, and style speak for themselves. Filmed in the streets of Spain, this is one you don't want to miss. Video: Ivan Jimenez.
Ken Roczen - Track Record:
6:45 a.m. wake-up call, music playing 24/7, glutamine shakes, chicken apple sausages, and raw liver for breakfast? Track Record is a day in the life spent with our athletes. From sunup to sundown, get to know each athlete as they go about their day away from the races. This is as raw and honest as Kenny's diet, so press play and enjoy.
Ground Swell:
Surfers Nic Von Rupp, Kai Lenny, Matt Bromley, Torrey Meister, and Bianca Valenti tackle monstrous waves in locations that include Nazare in Portugal, Jaws and Pipeline in Hawaii, and Mavericks in Northern California during the 2021-2022 season.
Joiri Minaya’s Pattern Making:
In the multidisciplinary practice of artist Joiri Minaya, the histories, realities, and fantasies of the Dominican Republic and the wider Caribbean are explored, exposed, and subverted as Minaya seeks to control her own representation and visibility. "I'm interested in the idea of opacity," says Minaya. "A right to remain opaque, even to yourself, even things that you may not understand about yourself, and being at peace with that and not having to explain yourself to others." In her collages, photographs, performances, and installations, Minaya uses pattern, camouflage, and opacity as a "tool for liberation" from outside judgment. In her photo series and performances of Containers (2015-2020), the artist recreates poses—arms akimbo, lying in odalisque—she found repeated in Google image search results for "Dominican women." Performers wear patterned, restrictive bodysuits made from spandex that encase the wearer from head to toe. Spandex also covers several monuments of colonizers in the series The Cloaking (2020), where Minaya created her own textiles featuring repeats of plants that played important roles to Native and Afro-diasporic peoples in the Americas. "I'm thinking of a way to re-signify the public space used to commemorate colonial history, and instead trying to commemorate the people who resisted colonialism," Minaya explains. A dense visual layering of the Dominican Republic's landscapes, her New York studio, and the artist's vibrant works, this short documentary film follows Minaya as she challenges the ways that the cultures of the Caribbean have been represented and makes space for the stories that remain untold.
For The Love Of The Sea:
In Patagonia Films’ For the Love of the Sea, a family pioneers a movement to revive the Welsh coastline and a fishing industry that locals have depended on for decades. The documentary short follows Câr y Môr, the first community-owned regenerative ocean farm in Wales. Cultivating versatile crops like seaweed with zero-input techniques, the Haines family reveals the powerful ways that the ocean can help fight climate change while nourishing people in more ways than one.
Photo: Shane Roy