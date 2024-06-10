Movies For Your Monday - Eliot Jackson, Matt Hunter, Pat Casey, Lael Wilcox, & More

Eliot Jackson - Drop The Mic:

Trail Hunter - Frames:

Dog Daze EP 1 - Freeride New Zealand Ft. The "Best Trail EVER Ridden"?!:

Kaende Kaende:

Geoffrey Ador - XNZ:

Aggy & Torsenn Explore BC:

Momentum Project Ep 3 - Fort Willam & Poland:

Summer Fling:

Bartek Pietras - Sick Bastard:

Lael Wilcox - Why I Roam:

Mike Mastroni - Telomere:

Remembering Pat Casey:

Declan Murray - A Bone Deth Special Presentation:

The Search For Steve Rocco, OG Skater & Founder Of World Industries:

Anthony Van Engelen - Epicly Later'd:

Oski Rozenberg - Red Shark:

MTL 2 - A Street Skiing Film:

Jakob Ingebrigtsen - The Next Chapter:

Atacama Bounds:

Waterwalker:

Eliot Jackson has sneaky superpowers. You might know him for his commentary skills as one of the voices of RedBull TV’s mountain bike coverage. Or you might know him from his amazing community-building and advocacy efforts with Grow Cycling. Or you might know him as being one of the most badass riders to ever scrub-whip a mountain bike. Yeah, not as many people know the last one as they probably should. That’s because Eliot took a backseat from racing some time ago and then transitioned to all the other good work that now gets him out of bed in the morning.Matt Hunter, Matty Miles, and the rest of the Kamloops crew is back with the latest instalment of Trail Hunter. Riders: Matt Miles, Matt Hunter, Isaac Wallen, Curtis Robinson, Dave McMillan, Ron Penney, and Chase Kostelecky."Dog Daze" is Ryan "R-Dog" Howards's love letter to the freeride edits of yore. In Episode 1, tag along with him to New Zealand, where he checks out some of the best trails in the world and hangs out with his friends Caroline Buchanan, Finley Kirschenmann, Casey Brown, and Kirsten Van Horne. Vibe with the chillest man in mountain biking.In March 2024 EF Education-Easypost’s Lachlan Morton and Team AMANI’s Jordan Schleck paired up to ride Cape Epic, the world’s most gruelling MTB stage race. Jordan is one of East Africa's brightest young talents and is representing Team AMANI this season at the Lifetime Grand Prix series in the US, so Cape Epic was the perfect training ground. A boneshaking week of altitude and technical singletrack for the duo, this film captures the suffering, the intensity and the bond they have built. It also gives an insight into the work Jordan, Lachlan and the rest of the Team AMANI squad are doing to push East African cycling to the fore.Très content et fier de sortir ce projet filmé cet hiver entre la France et la Nouvelle-Zélande avec Geoffrey Ador. C'est un projet qu'on a financé nous même dans l'idée de faire une vidéo qui nous plaise à 100% avec le moins de contraintes possible. On y a mis pas mal de temps et d'efforts alors n'hésitez pas à la partager si elle vous a plu! Video: Clément Fromont.Sometimes the best laid plans become unraveled. After a sketchy road gives way and keeps Aggy and Torsenn from accessing a prized zone, they scramble to find a new spot. A series of random events leads them to Plan B—a shuttle-fed paradise with the deepest, freshest loam the boys have ever seen.The We Are One Momentum Project sets its sights on the world cup with Fort William in the cross hairs. Fort William is known for destroying riders, rims and results. It's a challenging opening track that tests equipment and suspension setups. The team came together and put in a solid effort. The next stop was a serious test on a brand new track, Poland! No one really knew what to expect on the fresh track. Variable weather through all the race plans out the window with track conditions rapidly changing. After a few updates were made to the prototype bike, including swapping over to a prototype DH Bar, and the boys were off to the races!This project is more than just another bike film; it's a heartfelt exploration into the dual thrill of riding the Genius and capturing the essence of riding. Follow Tanner and his crew as they navigate through remote landscapes, capturing breathtaking views of Mount Saint Helens, Mount Adams, and Mount Hood. Watch as they switch from Kodak 7207 to Kodak 7213 film, adjusting to the changing light and enhancing the visual storytelling. "Luckily, unlike most sports, riding mountain bikes isn’t just a summer fling… and after the sun had set on summer, I’m still riding my Genius all the time."Welcome to the Dartmoor Bikes family, Bartek! Here is the first of many edits from this local Polish legend. Bartek took on the scene with a style storm, we spotted his skills years ago during the local jam series and we fell in love with his effortless riding. We are also stoked we could team up with his brother - Maciej Pietras, who took care of production and all filming duties during this project. Cheers!“I want to ride around the world. That’s why I roam.” Each of us has a unique reason for choosing the bike. For bikepacker and ultra-endurance cyclist Lael Wilcox, it’s about pushing her limits and empowering women and girls to do the same. This summer, Lael is setting her sights on breaking the Around The World record - completing it in just 110 days. She hopes to ride 18,000 miles through 22 countries and beat the current record by two weeks. As well as pursuing her own passion for adventure, Lael's other driving force is sharing the freedom of roaming by bike with the next generation through GRIT (Girls Riding Into Tomorrow) – a cycling mentorship program that helps girls gain the confidence and skills to take on challenges and discover adventure on their own.Two years in the making and two broken wrists later, Mike Mastroni presents his first official Sunday video part! Driving his van all over the U.S. in search of unique spots and one-of-a-kind setups that you definitely don’t see everyday, Mike's creative approach and refined style really shines through in this one. Enjoy! Video: John Tinsley & Mike Mastroni.Once in a lifetime we get to experience a phenomenon - something so profound in it's actions and so deeply rooted in who we aspire to be. Pat Casey was a phenomenon and left a legacy in this beautiful home we call BMX. It's been one year since we lost one of the most progressive BMX riders in the world. A year since the Casey family lost their son, brother, husband, and father. There aren't words to describe the impact that Pat had and will continue to have for years and years to come. Pat’s skill on a bike, the career he had, the contests he won, and the family he had was not by chance. He drilled his dreams into reality with focus, determination, confidence, and somehow, a levity that always put a smile on his face. Truly one of the best, on and off a bike. We miss you, Pat.The words "creative" and "original" can get thrown around pretty loosely, but if the Oxford Dictionary made a BMX version of their famous book, Bone Deth's Declan Murray would be under both of those definitions. We guarantee you've not seen anything like this before... who needs bars anyway?! Video: Tyler Steiner.If you know Jenkem, you know this is about as close to a magnum opus interview as there ever was. Steve, along with being a pioneer of 70s, 80s, and early 90s skateboarding, owned World Industries, and spearheaded the street skating movement alongside some of the best skaters around at the time. After many years we were finally able to get Steve in on an interview and damn, this feels good to write. Raise a glass, 'cause we did it, baby. Video: Ian Michna.On this episode of Epicly Later'd, we explore the legendary career of Anthony Van Engelen. From classic video parts to epic meltdowns, few skaters have the same power, focus, and dedication as AVE. Join us as we learn what keeps Anthony going and why he’s earned his mark on skateboarding.The shoes might be Friends and Family, but this part is for everybody. Oski Rozenberg comes through with a full part in his Red Shark Dunks. Video: Bobby McCutchen.Another street skiing exploration of Montréal, with Québec's new generation of talentChampion, husband, brother, soon-to-be father, and fearless competitor. The life and training of Jakob Ingebrigtsen will be cemented in running folklore forever. With so much success and media attention from such an early age, this exclusive short documentary offers unique insight into what makes the man tick and the core values that have seen him rise to the very top of the running world.Atacama Bonds centers on Explorer Team member James Poole, and his individual attempt to cross the Atacama Desert - the driest, non-polar expanse on the planet - and win the inaugural The Speed Project Atacama (TSP ATA) running race. Its origins lie in an unsanctioned 500km race from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. (IN)Famous for its ‘No Rules, No Spectators’ ethos, the original (and existing) event pits runners to travel from ‘LA to Vegas’ by any route possible as long as they start at Santa Monica Pier and end at the Welcome To Vegas sign. In an effort to cross the line first, James undertakes an unorthodox and untried path across the open-pit copper mines of the Atacama Desert. Shunning the more obvious (but longer) road-based route used by other competitors, his more direct approach exposes him to the Desert’s brutal, barren, terrain and unrelenting sun.This feature-length documentary follows naturalist Bill Mason on his journey by canoe into the Ontario wilderness. The filmmaker and artist begins on Lake Superior, then explores winding and sometimes tortuous river waters to the meadowlands of the river's source. Along the way, Mason paints scenes that capture his attention and muses about his love of the canoe, his artwork and his own sense of the land. Features breathtaking visuals and exciting whitewater footage, with a musical score by Bruce Cockburn.