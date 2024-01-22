Movies For Your Monday - Fabio Wibmer, Phil Atwill, Tomas Lemoine, Kriss Kyle, Ishod Wair, & More

Fabio Wibmer - The Streif:

Benched:

Phil Atwill - Best Of 2023:

Introducing Tomas Lemoine:

Vermont Sugar Trails - Trail Tales:

Kaylee Gibb - Threat:

Emma Olofsson - Sanctuary:

Harry Barrett - Ambiance:

Dean Tennant - Shreducation:

Jack Neff - Bowhead Shred:

Corey Walsh - End Of The World:

Corey Walsh - It's Later Than You Think:

Kriss Kyle - Raw 100:

Dan & Dennis:

Ishod Wair - Max Freestyle Part:

Yuri Facchini - Shake Junt Part:

Alex Megos - Bibliographie:

Anni Kärävä - Midnight Blue:

The Pass:

Requiem For A Whale:

We're back on snow! This time I'm crashing the preparations for the most legendary ski race in the world - the Streif.On March 12th pro cyclist and Endurance World Champion, Sonya Looney, posted an Instagram video of herself rocking rollers and sweeping berms through a mini pump track in Knox Mountain Park in Kelowna, British Columbia. Of course, that’s no big deal for a woman who is a four-time U.S. mountain bike champion and winner of numerous stage races. But at that moment, she was 40 weeks and four days pregnant. She gave birth to a healthy baby boy just a few days later. Navigating life as a pro athlete, and now a pregnant athlete, in Benched we see it's not for the faint-of-heart. There is no playbook and putting yourself out there and sharing the journey takes vulnerability and courage, two things Sonya has a lot of. Director: Bronwyn Davies.Your favourite rider's favourite rider.Some partnerships are obvious... Tomas Lemoine is one of a kind and welcoming him to the family was also that! Video: Leon Perrin.The spectacular Vermont fall is best experienced by bike. With vibrant changing colours of the leaves and sweet smells that fill your lungs as you ride, the trail system encompassing this sugar wonderland provides a place for harmony and community. The careful maintenance of the land by both the sugar makers and the Vermont Mountain Bike Association ensures this will be a sustainable ecosystem to continue to enjoy for generations to come.May 1, 2023 I destroyed my shoulder. After surgery I was told it may take up to a year before being able to ride like I used to. I needed something to fill the void.... this is where the ideas started. I found some old shoes, saw some old Kenda tires that had life and I just couldn't part with them. And then this idea was born.From the minute we saw Emma Olofsson on a bike we knew that her DNA fits who we are… fearless to be herself, dedicated to do things her own way, and unapologetic in who she is. Rider: Emma Olofsson. Video: Jacob Nilzen.Ambiance; the overall atmosphere or mood of a place, influenced by factors such as lighting, style, and sound, creating a distinctive and immersive experience for those present. For Harry Barrett living in Whistler, the ambiance is set with endless bike park laps, variable weather, and guaranteed good times. ⁠Catch up with Harry as he delivers his signature style and ASMR-worthy sounds while the variable summer weather handles the lighting and mood. ⁠Only 127 days until bike park season returns. Thank you for three epic years of partnership, Harry. We’re wishing you all the best in what’s to come. Happy trails, legend. Featuring: Harry Barrett. Video: Liam Morgan.We filmed this in 2015, during my time going to Camosun College for civil engineering and living with my parents at home. I still ride for Dunbar Cycles and Transition Bikes, both have been longterm sponsors. I’m thankful I found time for mountain biking amongst the busy-ness of life. I hope this video inspires people to keep their passions alive despite life’s other distractions. Enjoy.We went to Bend Oregon to ride with Jack Neff after Sea Otter. He competed at Sea Otter for the first time this year. He's 16 and rides with his Dad after school everyday. He's never not smiling.10 minutes of unbelievable clips from one of the best in the biz.In an era where it's increasingly difficult to stand out as a rider, there's one name that's been mentioned more than most here at DIG throughout 2018: Corey Walsh. That slam he took at the beginning of this “It’s Later Than You Think” section was brutal. Yet, even with mutilating his jaw from that crash, he came back and wrapped up such a fierce (and his first ever) section, which is all about high speed, keeping it simple and riding his own way, in a wild fashion, of course. As witnessed in his “ILTYT” part, Corey is also becoming a master of sniffing out insanely large transfers where no person has gone prior, and executed them with such a casual and controlled style. And those obscenely kicked-out whips; who can ever get enough of those? Not to mention he’s been living out of a van for a chunk of the year, seeking warmer winter temps than what Canada offers and soaking up as much concrete on two wheels as possible. What’s not to love? Corey Walsh is one of a kind, and a roasting hot breath of fresh air.With the Scottish winter in full swing, king of style and steeze Kriss Kyle took to his local skatepark for an absolute shred session to kick the winter doldrums. The man never disappoints when it comes to pushing the boundaries of BMX and how he attacks a park, so we decided to take our Raw 100 series indoors to listen to the pure shredding as Kriss explores Unit 23.Skateboarder first, visually impaired second, inspiration forever. From day one, Dan Mancina skated the Busenitz as his go-to skate shoe, and as a visually impaired skateboarder, a shoe's fit, feel, and function are essential to Dan. He has proven that impossible is nothing. By partnering with Dan on his favorite silhouette, we can celebrate his story and inspire the next generation. This edit pays homage to the Busenitz while celebrating Dan's signature color way of the iconic silhouette. Video: Chris Mulhern.Classic Ishod style.This part will make you wanna grab the homies and hit a road trip. Yuri holds it down for Brasil, but this footage is from all over. As he takes us to the plazas in Milan, to the legendary spots of Barcelona, all the way to the US. Pop, speed, and style. Yep, the future is lookin bright for young Yuri! “Hug the block!”Alex Megos never met a route he couldn’t climb in short order… that was until he encountered Bibliographie, an undone sport line at the French super-crag, Céüse. In 2017, Megos first tried the route that would become his three-year project. On the path to the send he encountered doubts and injuries and qualified for the Olympics. It wasn’t until COVID turned the world upside down that he was able to return to Céüse and close the books on one of the hardest routes ever climbed. Video: Hans Radetzki.Thanks to Ruka Ski Resort, Otto Riekkinen, and Mikko Rehnberg. Video: Arttu Heikkinen.In Rogers Pass, the Trans-Canada Highway and Canadian Pacific Railway wind underneath 134 avalanche paths that release 2,000 avalanche events each winter, controlled by military artillery, helicopters, and remote control systems. It was off-limits to ski touring for decades. Then a surprising player stepped up to help mastermind the Pass’s modern winter permit system that’s designed to keep skiers safe from Howitzers and controlled avalanches. In this 12-minute film, we meet Sylvia Forest (63), a woman who rose to leadership in the rugged worlds of mountain rescue, guiding, and avalanche safety before equal representation was a blip on the radar, and one of the architects of the permit system in 1995. In turn, she mentored Danyelle Magnan, who recently became–after her own formidable experience in remote backcountry rescue and ski guiding–the first woman on the elite Rogers Pass avalanche forecasting team that’s responsible for thousands of lives on a daily basis. The duo reunite in the Pass for their first ski tour together after ten years, to reflect on their journeys in the face of high-risk elements, immense pressure, and long-established cultural norms. In quietly and impressively showing what’s possible, these two women represent a small but pivotal part of the seismic shift happening to the face of mountain culture. Director: Andrea Wing.After a deceased fin whale washes ashore in Israel, onlookers process its life and death, in a short documentary by Ido Weisman.Photo: Nicolas Brizin