Movies For Your Monday

Baxter finds some big hucks and shreds his favourite trails at Maydena Bike Park.Bored with lockdown I put together some bits I captured on the Dadcam over the summer. 15 minutes of shoddy camera work and shameful editing - but there's good people riding bicycles, so it's worth watching for that.A McGazza classic.The two brothers, Emric (9) and Raoul (12), shred the amazing La Fenasosa Bike Park in Spain. Video: Julien Abellan.This video contains some great times spent in Havlock North, New Zealand. Craig Proudfoot and I spent a couple days filming on a brand new trail created by OnTrack Trailworks. Make sure you check it out if you're in the area.A day of snowy sending! Featuring: Tommy Lay, Chandler Sterckx, and Sylvan Shackleton.Video: RS Crew.Oscar takes a pre-lockdown rip down his favourite trails at the bike park.With many of our overseas filming plans cancelled as a result of recent times myself and the crew decided to look a little closer to home for our latest film. I am a big fan of rock climbing and have been inspired by the various men and woman who set new routes and test themselves on some amazing faces around the world so I set out to find some challenging lab rock routes on my home Island of Skye with an aim to ride them in a continuous line and test what was possible on my bike. The remote Dubh Slabs rising out of Loch Coruisk in the heart of the Black Cuilin ridge provided some of the steepest terrain I have ever ridden as well as an amazing backdrop for the film. The remote location and steep face forced us to think outside the box and meant we had to move away from traditional filming techniques, with us opting to shoot the entire film using GoPros mounted on myself and an FPV (First Person View) racing drone.Director: Matt Dennison. Director of Photography: Christopher Clark. Written by: Jason Lucas, David Wiggins & Matt Dennison.The best backyard on the planet is back.Dave has been rehabbing hard for the last year or so after two wrist injuries and one surgery set him back a bit. The good news is, he's back on the bike cruising around and getting back into it. He'll be back to top form soon, but until then - here's some top-shelf nugs to help ease the wait until he's back to 100 percent!With the world a little closed off at the moment and travel a little weird, Sparkys USA brings the riding to us with The Lot.Werner Herzog is a pillar of cinema — a pioneer known for his prolific output, quick wit, and uncommon approach to film. He’s a guy who brings a true sense of uniqueness to an industry increasingly overrun with superheroes. But what does he have to do with skateboarding? Technically speaking, nothing. Werner has no background in skating. But I believe he is one of us. He preaches maxims like getting the shot by any means necessary, carrying bolt cutters everywhere, and thwarting institutional cowardice with guerrilla tactics. His entire career has been built on a DIY approach to life, his craft banged into existence through decades of trial and failure. Because Werner’s approach to living and filmmaking mirrors the ethos of skating in so many ways, I decided to track him down to chat about the similarities and differences between our two worlds.Roll up and rendezvous with Nora V as she hits epic spots from Maui to San Diego in her heavy new part. Come for Nora's stylish trick selection and stay for that Nicki track. This part's going to require a rewatch.Deathwish destabilizes any sense of sanity with hellacious hill bombs, kinked rail madness, and moves so buck they defy definition. The bar has been raised.Candide enjoying some home runs. Cinematography: Aziz Benkrich.An ill-fated explorer finds himself marooned on a desolate planet. Alone with his thoughts, he is caught between a sandy reality and snowy hallucinations of winters past. Featuring: Santiago Guzman, Piers Solomon, Zack Giffin. Directed & Shot by: Frank Pickell. Edited by: Matt Wade.Mac Marcoux is one of Canada’s most decorated para-athletes. Now, after a year sidelined by injury and skiing with a new, unproven guide, he will attempt to redefine himself as a skier by taking his racing pedigree into Whistler Blackcomb’s extreme alpine terrain. His goal is to do more than just ski lines that are impressive for a blind person, Mac wants to change the way people see adaptive athletes. To do this, he needs the support of his new guide and friend, Tristan Rodgers. If they succeed, Mac will become the world’s first blind freeskier. If they fail, his career as an athlete and his Olympic hopes may come to an end. As the pair square off against the challenges of the mountains and push their boundaries to the limit, they fight to stay healthy and inspired, all while training to earn a spot on the 2022 Olympic Team.A portrait of brothers Luke and Tom Stoltman.