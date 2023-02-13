Movies For Your Monday

Grounded - Reece Wallace:

Kilian Bron - Fuego:

Magnus Manson - Bloom:

Micayla Gatto - On The Road S2 E1:

Vincent Pernin - Back To The Steeps:

Peter Jamison - Welcome To Race Face:

Mitch'N Out - Back & Better Than Ever:

Olivier Cuvet - RAW MTB x FPV Lines:

Marcel Durbau - Up The Road:

Boyd Hilder - Battling Bali:

Fracture - Blue:

Jesse Gregory - Welcome To The Team:

Transenders:

Jeremy Wray - Revisiting The Water Tower Ollie:

Thrasher - Am Scramble 2022:

Eleven x One:

Travis Rice - Accoutrement:

The FIFTY - 43/50 - Skiing The Biggest Mountain In AB, In A Total Whiteout:

To the Hills & Back - Official Trailer:

We Are Like Waves:

Starting from a neglected, run-down property on legendary Vancouver Island, Reece Wallace has spent the past year juggling a house renovation, a yard build, training, filming, and injuries. The finished product is the ultimate mountain biker's paradise. This is "Grounded." Video by: Liam Wallace & Calvin Huth.Kilian Bron and his team are back with a new visual spectacle! From Guatemala to Peru via Bolivia, for two months the dream team scoured the most beautiful spots to make amazing memories and bring back breathtaking images. From their arrival at the foot of the fuego volcano the day before its historic eruption, to the colourful facades of Barrio Chualluma in La Paz, through the geological formations of the Valle de las Animas and the contrasts of the Auzangate, without forgetting meeting with the Cholitas Escaladoras women from the Aymaras indigenous community who climb and conquer summits! Kilian has been meeting these people and experiencing the craziest spots possible. An ode to escape and adventure travel, Fuego is a new masterpiece, and Kilian and his team hold the secret. Rider: Kilian Bron. Directed by: Kilian Bron & Pierre Henni.The word ‘Bloom’ can describe a lot. It’s typically reserved for plants and flowers that grow and flourish–against all odds–after they’ve endured the harshness of winter. The term can also be applied to individuals. Individuals that grow and thrive when faced with adversity. For Magnus, that adversity was a cancer diagnosis. Magnus was recently given a clean bill of health and declared cancer-free. Throughout his battle with cancer, he showed immense strength, courage, and determination–and not once did he back down. A positive attitude, unwavering determination, and the mantra “Never F*cking Give Up” empowered Magnus during his treatment. These three affirmations now drive his recovery. After coming face-to-face with one of life’s hardest challenges, Magnus is back stronger and more resilient than ever. Now, Magnus is rooted and poised to bloom into the best version of himself. Bloom is the latest chapter in the Magnus Manson story. There’s more to tell, and he’s just getting started. Video: Liam Morgan.On The Road with Micayla Gatto is back for another season! This time, I take my two good pals Sofie and Hailey on the road trip of our lives down to Arizona and Utah to check out some of the best spots to stay, ride, and adventure!! Come along in Episode 1 as we drive from Bellingham, WA to Sedona, AZ to check out the Sedona MTB Festival, link up with friends, pick up some new swag, and ride the infamous White Line!Riding the steeps in areas that look like Canada, with the rear wheel sliding in loamy dirt on his bike, and making sure his brakes are in perfect working order to avoid not missing corners. This is Vincent Pernin in his happy place, in the steeps. Video: Jake Terry / SHDW Co.Race Face welcome creative mind Peter Jamison to the team for 2023 and beyond! Freerider, builder, photographer, videographer, and just all ‘round happy guy, we could not be more excited to have Peter join the Race Face ranks. Peter looks to explore riding in his own way; building unique features in the Utah desert, road-tripping around the US and sharing the best vibes.Mitch Ropelato is back! It's the start of 2023, and Mitch is coming in hot with a few ideas to create a bit of mischief this season. He may have already accomplished this when he stopped by Cannondale HQ for the annual holiday party. Mitch then travels over to Anaheim for the opening Supercross round and meets Justin Barcia to give him some helmet-style pointers. Keep those peaks up!Je me suis associé à William Flandrin et Hutchinson Tires pour shooter mes lignes préférées comme jamais auparavant ! William me suis avec son drone FPV sur mes trails et au Labo, offrant une perspective nouvelle et inédite sur ces lignes!Since I was young, I always dreamed of coming here, where the best of the world live, train, and compete. Crankworx Whistler, is THAT place; the mecca for any MTB rider. This is the story behind a dream, how it became real and opens new chances. One more jump, one more slope, and one step further to inspire others. Marcel Durbau, welcome to the Blue Banana’s Adrenaline CrewBoyd Hilder recently paid a visit to Bali and Jakarta to explore their amazing concrete parks and pristine beaches, but not all trips are smooth sailing. Along the way, Boyd and Salad dealt with rain, injuries, and even a scooter collision of all things. Boyd still soldiered on and came through with a solid enjoyable video, so click play and enjoy! Video: Troy Charlesworth.Felix Prangenberg called Lisbon, Portugal home for six weeks over the winter, both to escape the grim German weather, but also for some downtime with his girlfriend after a hectic year. During the first month he got out a few times to film with the locals, and then on his final week he was joined by Mattes, Adi, and Marius, and after daily sessions and 15-20 punctures, this banging video is the result. Sit back and enjoy seven minutes of gold from Clement Santos Silva, Mattes Torn, Adrian Kölz, Marius Dietsche, Nico Van Loon, João Carmo, Ricardo Silva, and of course Felix. Video: Felix Prangenberg.We first got to work with Jesse Gregory when I recommended her for a shoot the marketing team was doing on the mountain bike side of the brand. I had seen her terrorizing SoCal on a GT downhill bike and with her BMX background, I thought she was perfect for the concept. Jeff Zielinski came back from the shoot with nothing but praise of how nice it was to work with Jesse. That video ended up being one of my favourite non-BMX promos from the brand. Jesse's energy and personality shined bright and that stuck with me. Since then, Jesse has steadily grown as a rider being recognized by her peers when she was crowned The Bloom BMX 2022 Trail Rider of the Year. Don’t get it twisted… while an incredible trail rider, Jesse is an ‘all-terrain-vehicle’ and can rip anything put in front of her. GT kicked the year off with a return to its Southern California roots and I am honoured to have a local join the family as we build a new future for the brand and look forward to helping Jesse realize her riding dreams. —Ben WardThe story about Alexa's journey as a trans woman, navigating the toxic culture that encompasses skateboarding, and what it means to transcend fear through community. Video: Diane Russo Cheng.In 1997, Jeremy Wray did one of the greatest tricks ever done on a skateboard – a 16-foot ollie from one water tower to the next. For years, we’ve wanted to talk to Wray about his water tower ollie, so while we were out in California we tracking him down and convinced him to meet us close to the towers, about an hour outside of LA. And if it wasn’t nostalgic enough, we even had to hop the fence to stand in between the towers and soak in the madness.Crackin' Eggs, killin' kinks, and handling biz at the best spots in Boston, the Scramble returns to the East Coast for an epic ride you can't miss. Catch your favourite ams go off before their inevitable promotion.IIXI or “Eleven By One” is a collection of eleven one-minute vignettes that each stand on their own, but are also designed and created to fit into a greater body of work. Each vignette is curated to encompass and tell a cohesive story of a winter spent turning on snow with the Korua family. This is a conceptual short film that serves to capture and celebrate the details of style, turning, surroundings, and emotions – all the elements that make up our own little universe of snowboarding. Featuring: Nicholas Wolken, Lars Popp, Thomas Stöckli, Raphael Rocha, Daria Fuchs, James Niederberger, Luca Kuppelwieser, Aaron Schwartz, Gabriele Torriani, and Stephan Maurer. Video: Morgan Maassen.This past season, I was able to link into some amazing side dishes while hosting and competing on the Natural Selection Tour. The Tour takes a lot of bandwidth and demands long hours working and adventure boarding in the mountains throughout the year. A lot of days spent in savagely inclement weather preparing for when it all comes into alignment. Having gear that excels when the hydrological cycle is pumping full force is so key to having fun while within the tempest. Accoutremount is essentially a small collection of little sessions while working through last season.Mt. Columbia sits atop the hydrological apex of North America and is the highest mountain in Alberta, Canada. The difficulties of climbing and skiing it don't come in the form of technical steeps or scary exposure, but more from the marathon of a ski tour it takes to get to its base and timing a perfect weather window in a zone known for instantaneous weather changes and blinding whiteouts.At a remote backcountry cabin, a veteran mountain guide and his daughter connect and reflect upon a lifetime in the mountains. A torch is being passed within their family’s legacy of guides and they discuss the history of those that have come and gone, some too soon. Stories unfold, from the early pioneers to modern day hard charging enthusiasts, and we hear from several characters including those with life shattering events.‘We Are Like Waves’ is an intimate look into how surfing changes Sanu’s life, documenting the struggles and breakthroughs of becoming one of the first female Sri Lankan surfers. Director: Jordyn Romero.