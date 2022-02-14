Movies For Your Monday

Riding Off Cliffs - Teaser:
Reed Boggs stomped his biggest flip ever for 'Riding Off Cliffs,' a 51 foot step down backflip, right before he got a call from Todd Barber letting him know that there was a position available for him to compete at Red Bull Rampage. The full film that follows Boggs in his journey to becoming one of the world's best freeriders will be released this spring.
Building A Mountain Bike Photo Line:
Follow along as I reveal a hidden rock drop to the boys and we document the build from conception to finished banger images utilizing the remarkably portable Trail Boss tool. Starring mountain bike phenoms Kelend Hawks and Jason Kasari.
Exploring The North Shore With The Druid SLX:
Vancouver’s North Shore remains one of the sport’s most recognized riding zones, forever etched into our collective consciousness thanks to the early pioneers of the freeride movement. Today, the mountains that surround Vancouver’s metropolitan fringes still deliver some of British Columbia’s most respected trails and the perfect escape for riders looking to push their limits and escape the hubbub of city life. Please join Forbidden ambassador Celeste Pomerantz and the Druid SLX, as they escape into the mountains to get their fix of rock, root, and rut.
The Sticks - Jackson Goldstone:
Junior DH World Champion Jackson Goldstone lights up some private trails hidden in the mountains around Santa Cruz, California. 2022 will be his first year on the Syndicate World Cup DH team, but before he gets his head down between the tape it's good to see this most stylish of young men doing some mid-air stretching.
Shredding The New Rallon:
Live for the descents, ride loose, and ride free. Rallon is always ready for fun outside of the tape and loves fast laps with friends, high-5´s and near misses. Fearless, Rallon is up for hitting the biggest gaps in the park, smashing berms, and scorning braking bumps. Forget limits, forget distractions, just focus on fast.
Patrolling the UK with Ryan Middleton:
Get ready for some proper UK turn smashing in this Ryan Middleton edit!
Fortaleza Freeride Fiesta 2022 - Official Highlights:
Fortaleza Freeride Fiesta 2022 was a huge success! We hosted the world's best riders for the second year in a row and put on a sick show for the fans. We created some insane content for the world to see, but also some insane memories that will stay with us forever. Thanks to everyone who was part of this project.
The Flying Circus:
A history lesson in MTB. Dangerous Dan returns to the Flying Circus... with his bike.
Jim Montgomery - Year 54:
Every year on two wheels is a good one.
Jungle Girl - Klaudia Bzdyk:
Just send it.
Demolition Team BBQ:
The boys got together at Dennis Enarson's ramps and had an afternoon filled with shredding, eating food, and good times! Video: Matt Cordova.
Denis Yakimov - How It's Made:
Denis Yakimov took the BMX world by storm in 2021, especially with the release of his wild Lumpen video part. This year Denis is mixing things up with a departure from Fiend and a new sponsorship announcement on the way soon. In the meantime we've got a look at all the behind-the-scenes clips from his mind-blowing 'Lumpen' part. Those big setups are outrageous. Some of the biggest 3's and 540's you would have seen to date! Look out for this guy in 2022.
Enough:
“Enough” features Martin Siman riding in Czech Republic and Berlin.
The Worst Injuries Of Johnny Knoxville’s Career - Battle Scars:
Johnny (aka PJ) Knoxville is a lucky man. A very, very, very lucky man. The 'Jackass Forever' star has been putting himself in harm's way for decades, and he lived to tell us the tale. Watch our latest 'Battle Scars' for the gory details of a career that pushed the limits in every direction!
Skater Ben Raemers’ Tragic Death Sparked A Mental Health Movement:
In May 2019, the skateboarding industry was left devastated by the news that British pro skater Ben Raemers had died by suicide at the age of 28. Ben’s approach to skateboarding – with his unique blend of transition and street skating – meant that he was one of a small number of British skaters to gain an international reputation over the past decade. In this film, friends and family reflect on Ben’s rise to US sponsorship, and the struggles that came later as his mental health deteriorated. His tragic death sparked a mental health reckoning within the skate community, with other pro-skaters now questioning their assumptions about mental health and sharing stories of their own. The Ben Raemers Foundation was founded in an attempt to end the stigma that prevents skaters from discussing mental health issues and to provide much-needed education about suicide prevention.
LA Icon Danny Trejo Yells "DO A KICKFLIP!" To Skateboarders From A Car:
Los Angeles icon Danny Trejo rides around the city with Eric Koston and, you guessed it, he's requesting kickflips. Well, it's more than a request: When Machete wants a kickflip you better drop everything and flick.
Candide Thovex - Pretty Tight:
Candide skiing some canyons in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Filmed by Anthony Vuignier and Franck Moissonier.
The Hidden Reason Olympic Sledding Is So Dangerous:
In recent years, the sliding community — made up of skeleton, bobsleigh, and luge athletes — has experienced a spate of brain injury-related tragedy. At first glance, the reason why seems obvious: Sleds regularly reach speeds that top 90 miles per hour, and crashes are unfortunately very common. But there is growing research that shows it might be the act of sledding itself that is the main driver of brain injury. With every run, athletes are exposed to immense force and vibration, causing micro-concussions that can ultimately add up to major damage. Those concussions are mild enough that they can go undiagnosed. But among sledding athletes the symptoms that indicate a micro-concussion — headaches, dizziness, etc. — are so common they have a special nickname, “sled head.” There’s a lot science still doesn’t know about sled head and the brain in general. But from what we can tell, it’s pretty clear that sliding sports put the brain health of athletes at risk.
35:
Every year we get a little older. How you choose to celebrate is up to you. Take the birthday challenge. Writer Brendan Leonard delivers a dedication to the joys – both big and small – of the climbing life. What are your 35?
Inside the Fight to Save an Ancient Forest:
The ancient forests of the Pacific Northwest are home to giant trees and many secrets, which science is just beginning to understand. But these forests are at risk of disappearing. In British Columbia on First Nation territory, a small band of forest defenders are risking life and liberty to protect some of the last remaining ancient forests.
