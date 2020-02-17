Movies For Your Monday - Thomas Vanderham Edition

The Collective - Full Film:
The Collective is a film that portrays freeride progression while exploring the thoughts and personalities of the riders leading that progression. A collective approach to producing the film has created something that fully reflects the depth of the sport and those who are pushing its boundaries.
Thomas Vanderham - ''New World Disorder 5'' Segment:
My life be like...
Thomas Vanderham - ''Seasons'' Segment:
This segment basically invented the Fest series.
Thomas Vanderham & Sam Hill - ''Follow Me'' Segment:
The North Shore (and Sunshine Coast) segment from Follow Me.
Rocky Mountain Welcomes Back Thomas Vanderham:
Rocky Mountain Bicycles is extremely pleased to announce the signing of freeride mountain bike superstar Thomas Vanderham. The 26 year old North Vancouver native, who built his iconic status with Rocky Mountain, returns to the Vancouver B.C. based brand for the 2011 and 2012 seasons.
Vanderham Takes Flight:
Thomas Vanderham knows what it feels like to defy gravity.
Vanderham and Simmons Ride 'Cross Country' On The North Shore:
Wade and Thomas shred the Shore. Video: Matt Dennison.
Maiden Voyage:
When we set out to film a launch video for the Maiden, Thomas Vanderham immediately knew he wanted to do something a bit different. No tech-talk, no drama, just letting the bike speak for itself.
Unreal - Dirt Blizzard Segment:
Teton Gravity Research and Anthill Films reimagine the ultimate skier’s dream - a powder day - in mountain biking terms. Dirt falls from the sky like powder snow, while ecstatic riders play across a magical landscape. For riders Thomas Vanderham, Matty Miles, Ian Morrison, and Finn Iles, the Dirt Blizzard was something that they once could only dream about… until now. The filming of Dirt Blizzard can be described as a true climax in the history of action-sports cinematography. UnReal is being called the ultimate conjunction of athletic prowess and jaw-dropping cinematography, and no segment of the film highlights this better than “Dirt Blizzard”, a visual feast at the film’s end.
Return To The Rockies:
Featuring Thomas Vanderham & Florian Nicolaï. The iconic peaks of the Rocky Mountains embody a particular wildness, a disdain for the manicured and curated experiences of the modern world. Rocky Mountain Bicycles’ namesake mountain range holds a special place in our heart. We knew this year that we were overdue for a return to our roots - our bedrock.
On Wandering:
A coast to coast cycling adventure through the rugged Scottish Highlands with Matt Hunter and Thomas Vanderham.
In the Valley of the Sun:
Stretching through high mountain meadows and down deep winding valleys, the trails of Sun Valley, Idaho are absolutely world class. Rocky Mountain Bicycles’ athletes, Thomas Vanderham and Sam Schultz, went out with their sights set on singletrack, tapping into their instinct for adventure
The Escape Artist:
Thomas Vanderham's moment of clarity came when he was 10 years old. After witnessing a neighbor kid doing wheelies in an alley, Vanderham set out to master the technique himself. His first attempt was spastic and short lived, but for a brief moment he felt that perfect balance point. And that feeling, the one that fluttered through him during that first wheelie attempt, is one he has continued to chase his entire life. We all seek the feeling that 10-year-old Thomas had. When we find it, we want to milk it and are constantly trying to re-create it. We search for it on the weekends and in our free time. We daydream about it and occasionally - perhaps while waiting for a train to cross - we'll even slip back into that feeling again, even if only for a moment. It calls to us, driving us to push through pain and fear. It frees us from the rut of routine life, which is exactly what our bodies and minds crave. After all, we're all just looking for an escape.
Nordvegr:
Thomas Vanderham and Remi Gauvin have both been to Norway before, but it’s one of those places that keeps drawing them back. With newly built mountain bike trails with a strong historic culture of moving through the mountains, the Nordfjord region has endless opportunities for adventure.
Thomas Vanderham - Raw 100:
Thomas Vanderham is no stranger to at least two things: mountain biking's legendary North Shore, for one; and the clarity that a good ol' fashioned bike ride gives. In Rupert Walker's latest Raw 100, Vanderham affords you the chance to experience both.
Thomas Vanderham - Trail Bike Boss:
Thomas Vanderham returns to the Nicola Valley in this trail bike masterclass. Don't miss the crazy whip save. Video: @PeterWojnar
Oscillation:
Back and forth, forward and back. Mastery on the bike comes from constant repetition. Whether it’s your hundredth time down a trail or you’re about to drop into a new one for the first time, steady, well-rehearsed motions are what will get you through. So ride fast and send it deep, because the Slayer is built for those who charge.
Thomas Vanderham - This Is Home:
It would be a dream for most mountain bikers of the world...the chance to grow up on Vancouver's North Shore. That became reality in Thomas Vanderham's life as a young kid when his family moved to North Vancouver's Deep Cove. The raw and unruly North Shore terrain was a perfect compliment to his natural ability on a bike, and he quickly rose to the highest ranks of a roaring freeride revolution. Thomas' name became synonymous with his distinct style, creativity, and amplitude; attributes which landed him in countless film segments that have inspired mountain bikers across the globe. His impact on the sport has been present ever since. More than 20 years later Thomas still calls Deep Cove home and is as involved as ever in the sport of mountain biking. Like the trails of the North Shore, he has evolved- refining his craft along the way and balancing his duties as an athlete with that of being a father and a husband. Through it all, he has continued to find ways to pass his passion for mountain biking on to past and future generations of the sport. This is Home.
