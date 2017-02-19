Movies For Your Monday

Feb 19, 2017 at 21:00
Feb 19, 2017
by Scott Secco  
 
The Jack O'Hare Video: Jack doing bike things in Queenstown until he crashed and broke himself. Video: DBM.

the Jack O'Hare Video

by BaxterMaiwald
Views: 10,074    Faves: 169    Comments: 10


Mr Mrrs Shredit: Ryan Morris is the man!

Mr Mrrs Shredit

by CalvinHuth
Views: 7,183    Faves: 104    Comments: 5


This is Nor Cal Vol.2: Some highlight footage from the past year. Mostly Northern California, with some Colorado and New Mexico sprinkled in.

This is Nor Cal Vol.2

by eldofreeride
Views: 11,428    Faves: 355    Comments: 53


Loose Riders 2017 - Mashup #1: Enjoy our first mashup video of 2017 with riding from our global team riders. Featuring: Reece Potter, Nico Vink, Antoine Buffart, Betz Canovi, Joel Anderson, Alexis D'heer, Toby Meek, Jan Feyser, Franz Grossmann, and Veronique Sandler.

Loose Riders 2017 - Mashup #1

by LooseRiders
Views: 4,603    Faves: 34    Comments: 2


Luca Shaw rides Windrock Pro GRT Track: We can't wait to see how Luca fares on the World Cup circuit this season.

Luca Shaw rides Windrock Pro GRT Track

by WindrockBikePark
Views: 9,491    Faves: 36    Comments: 1


Spin in The Mournes: The snow capped peaks of the Mourne Mountains are the perfect excuse for an early morning start and some fast paced DH action from J Mac on his Mondraker Summon in Newcastle, County Down. Video: North Peak Media.

Spin in The Mournes

by northpeakmedia
Views: 3,935    Faves: 20    Comments: 1


DHCoNZ - Christchurch Adventure Park 2017: Gravity Canterbury and Christchurch Adventure Park played host to the latest round of the New Zealand Downhill series. Lots of sun and a brand new unridden track made for the rowdiest, loosest, dust fest!

DHCoNZ - Christchurch Adventure Park 2017

by boardnz
Views: 8,227    Faves: 69    Comments: 2


OverStoke - A Day With Kyle Beattie: Last September I took a trip through to the town of Aviemore to spend a day with Scottish mountain biker, skier and all round energetic rad guy, Kyle Beattie. In the words of Kyle, I hope this video gets you "SUPER STOOOOOOOKED YO!!!"

OverStoke | A Day With Kyle Beattie

by ShredderMTBZine
Views: 4,634    Faves: 36    Comments: 3


Georgia Can Shred Too: This is just a small preview of the videos that are about to come out of Atlanta, Georgia.

Georgia Can Shred Too

by backyardfreerider
Views: 3,381    Faves: 32    Comments: 13


Bellinghomies: Video: Ian Webster.

Bellinghomies

by EvergreenBryan
Views: 3,501    Faves: 34    Comments: 4


Get RAWny: Ben Nock shredding in the south of France at the Field Trails. Video: Peter Crockett.

Get RAWny

by six30
Views: 2,484    Faves: 37    Comments: 4


Asian Invasion - Bali: Video: Traya Ananta.

Asian Invasion - Bali

by BaliBikePark
Views: 8,063    Faves: 27    Comments: 9


Finale Ligure - Time To Join The Party: Finale Ligure is fast becoming well known for its enduro riding and World Series events but who offers MTB holidays in this resort? Well, MTB BEDS do, offering the full package with accommodation, up lifts, guiding, food and transfers topped off with epic descents from mountain peaks to warm seas.

Finale Ligure - Time To Join The Party.

by mtb-beds
Views: 6,961    Faves: 21    Comments: 1


Stacy Kohut - The World's Fastest Four Wheeler: A great bio on Stacy, courtesy of Taylor Sage.




The Collective - Full Movie: Easily one of the best and most influential bike movies of all time.




Markit Zero - Full Movie: One of the best BMX movies of all time. Dennis Enarson, Chad Kerley, Geoff Slattery, and more.




Undercover 2: Featuring Kriss Kyle, Alex Donnachie, and Dan Paley so you know it's amazing.




Garrett Byrnes - Animal x Terrible One: He still goes big.




Over Time: Derek Frankowski, co-director of Life Cycles has been busy capturing amazing imagery of a different sport for the past few years.

OVER TIME from Frankowski Pictures on Vimeo.



X Games Real Ski - Magnus Graner: Magnus getting tricky.




Ain't No Wave Pool - Mick Fanning: What if I told you there was an unknown sand-bottom right that is five kilometres long, breaks 20 metres off the beach, holds six foot of swell, and has only been surfed by four people on the entire planet?




Bruhwiler Country: Few know the wilds and the waves of British Columbia like Canada’s first pro surfer, Raph Bruhwiler. Raised in the deep woods of Vancouver Island, Raph is using his deep understanding of the region to push the boundaries of surfing and inspiring a new generation to find adventures of their own.




everyweekisawesome

Title Photo by: Ewia Production


To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here.
46 Comments

  • + 55
 This is Nor Cal Vol.2 is a fucking banger!
  • + 3
 ALL these trails look so so rad
  • + 9
 I loved it. I love videos that seem to be friends who are just having a blast riding bikes. I like to see people fall off their bikes sometimes. I like to see people get off their line. I like videos like this that I can somewhat image myself riding with them (even if they are better than I'll ever be). Just overall much more enjoyable to me than tricks off big jump lines or speed is the only priority downhill runs (though I enjoy both from time to time too).
  • + 2
 Lots of Tahoe/Sierra trails in there! Miss riding, currently dumping snow right now.
  • + 4
 Yeeeewww! Thanks mate! @MarcusBrody It was a blast to edit, and I had a blast riding with all my buds. Stoked that the video captured the vibe.
  • + 2
 I want a Bronson now
  • + 2
 Hell yeah. A lot of the clips look like they're from the trailpeek brothers. They have a pretty good youtube channel.
  • + 12
 The collective....hands down the best of all time. Going to dust the DVD off and relive some old memories!
  • + 2
 Another prime example that 26" wheels are perfectly fine. The industry is trying to lock them out for profits. Resist.
  • + 2
 @dylandoe: 27.5" wheels and 29" wheels are also perfectly fine ya dipstick.
  • + 2
 @dylandoe: I didn't get the memo that said they WEREN'T fine...
  • + 3
 Agreed, The wife and kids will have to sit through another Collective viewing tonight,
  • + 9
 Enjoyed the footage of the NZ downhill series but made me feel a bit sad to be looking up at the blackened remains of the forest. Really hoping the bike park will rise from the ashes!
  • + 8
 With a line up of movies like this..On A Monday..it's going to be a good day..cheers mate????
  • + 9
 Garrett Byrnes is all that matters.
  • + 5
 Hops the pool...!!!
  • + 3
 @sjdeweese: holy shit!! That was gnarly!!
  • + 3
 I have a question -- what's with the bmxers running wide ish bars but gripping them inside? Is this something I should be doing on my mountain bicycle? I could buy extra wide bars so I can run at my usual stretch but with my hands still off the ends.
  • + 1
 I ride my bmx with 29" bars and I hold against the flange of the grip, so there is about an inch poking out either side. It just "feels right".
On my mtb I have 760mm bars and I hold the outside of my flangeless lock on grip. It also "feels right" and it minimises the chance of snagging my bars on trees.
Sure there are probably more scientific reasons behind it but at the end of the day the moral of the story is; if it feels right, do it.
  • + 1
 I have a partial explanation from my own experience. When I got a bmx a few years ago I found myself doing that but couldn't figure out why. After a bit of Internet geekery I found out most bmx bars have 0-2* upsweep. I found some bars with 3* upsweep and lo and behold I was riding with my hands back in the middle of the grips. Not sure if that explains it for anybody else though.
  • + 6
 Best movies for your monday I've ever seen
  • + 1
 Except they left out LJ's Real Ski edit....
  • + 1
 Nor cal 2: starting at 4:53 is that U hills area on American river!!? So rad, never witnessed anyone sending that jump properly! And now I know who made all the roost berms, props!
  • + 3
 Clay banks at the American River near rossmore park! Thanks man!
  • + 1
 @eldofreeride: YEAH! Buddy and mine loop that area alot, know that jump. Hit my head on the tree branches last year jumping it the weak way, haha. Awesome video!
  • + 3
 I love these posts but sometimes its overwhelming. feel like I should watch em all lol
  • + 3
 I do watch them all sadly.
  • + 1
 @Protato: yup...same
  • + 2
 there is a lot of good riding this monday. thanky ou pinkbike for such awesome selection!
  • + 3
 That surfing movie was killer!
  • + 2
 Any surf movie with mick fannings name you know is gonna be sick ..the guy punched a freakin shark in the face
  • + 1
 Those guys on 4-wheeler wheelchairs are kamikazes. No fear and strong as an ox. Keep it up guys, you're crazy awesome
  • + 4
 braaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaap!!!!!

downhill24.bike/stacy-kohut

keep on keepin on.
  • + 1
 @stacykohut: I watch you guys at Crankworx every year and really my highlight to see you keep on rockin'. What would be cool is to get some GoPro footage so that one could see the course from your view. It must be scary as heck. Keep it up Stacy and you're an inspiration to all
  • + 1
 @MMOF: really glad you enjoyed the show(s)!

here is the only go pro rider mounted footage i've ever got............

www.youtube.com/watch?v=rUp1xoALYb4

'dukes of hazzard' horn and all.......................

good times following and being followed by aaron chase.
  • + 1
 @stacykohut: That is awesome. Great video. Thanks Stacy. Gotta get more this summer :-) You get some serious air there. I'd be shitting a landing pad ;-)
  • + 1
 @MMOF: gives ya that go cart type perspective....

when your lower to the ground , things come up quickly and lips look way steeper than they actually are.
can be challenging.
  • + 1
 The song from "Aint no wave pool" is gonna be stuck in my head for weeks.... Thanksalot.... >Frown
  • + 2
 Hockey is way more exciting than that.
  • + 1
 Nor Cal Vol.2 amazing and great music choice Red Fang
  • + 1
 Good Call
  • + 1
 5:46!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



