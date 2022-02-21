Movies For Your Monday

Part of Me - No Other Way Feature:
Finding strength in community and discovering your Something. “What kept me going was the desire to get back out on my bike. I really wanted to keep going with the girls every week, and that was my motivation to eat well, and train. I was starting to go back to the gym – but really, I wanted to get back to normal so I could go bike with my friends.” - Stephanie Dupont. Film by: Andre Nutini.
Sage Cattabriga-Alosa - Hallways:
"The experience of skiing chutes, couloirs, ridges, and corridors are also correlated to the way bike trails snake and wind through the land. What we do on the trail is fun, but it's the 'where we are' factor that really grabs me in either environment."
Shredding The Wye Valley With The Druid GX:
Situated on the southernmost border between England and Wales, the Wye Valley’s off-piste trail network resides as one of the UK’s best-kept secrets, and for good reason. Offering riders a wide selection of natural and man-made trails, this mix of terrain makes it the perfect place for a mixed-wheel trail thrasher, like the Druid GX. Please join Forbidden ambassador Billy Spurway for a whistle-stop, pedal-powered, turn carving extravaganza as he disappears into the wilds of the Wye Valley.
META SX-ED:
Austin and Dylan took to the hills of Northern California in some testing conditions, but armed with those two identical META SXs they made it look so easy, and a lot of fun!
Shredding Down Under:
The CLLCTV is growing Down Under. Welcome aboard Laura and Bow. We can't wait to see more of this action! Video: Jarryd English.
Kyle Jameson - Back & Jammin:
The last year was filled with many new and exciting challenges for Kyle Jameson, a new baby girl, new business, and a new ACL! We all love new, but sometimes even the best new things come at a cost. Kyle found himself standing at the top of the trail in April feeling a bit rusty and wondering just how serious his doctor was when they said no riding until June… What do you do? You roll in and do what you have done for years. You Ride!
The Freeride Fiesta Experience:
Take a trip to Mexico with Hannah Bergemann, Talus Turk, Brooke Trine, and Sierrah Umahuer for Johny Salido's Freeride Fiesta event!
Conviction - Ken Desmazeau:
Ken Desmazeau riding in William Robert's backyard. Video: Alan Perreard.
With Nature.
Celebrating the gratitude of slow moments in a world full of chaos and distraction. Riders: Sarah and Tina.
CultCrew - Pat Freyne 2022:
Newley Americanized Aussie, Pat Freyne puts a hurting on some local SoCal spots.
Miki Fleck - Welcome To etnies Pro:
Newly added etnies Pro rider Miki Fleck has been on fire recently and he ain't slowing down anytime soon! Miki calls Barcelona his home, spending everyday exploring the streets with his fast, aggressive, and raw style. Miki has actively put in his time with etnies since he was first welcomed to the flow team back in October 2018, and now he's got another dose of creativity for ya. His bump to pro is well deserved.
Chad Kerley - The Way Of The Master - Raw Cut:
Chad Kerley is a master of tech riding while still being able to throw in huge “WTF” tricks. Lots of work goes on behind the scenes to create these larger-than-life video parts. Not everything comes first try and there are almost always huge mental blocks to push through. Hit play and watch just how hard Chad worked in this Raw Cut version of “Lockdown.”
Vans Skateboarding - Open All Hours:
Vans Skateboarding Presents 'Open All Hours', an in-depth look at the signiﬁcant role skateboard shops play within skateboarding culture. With many shops under threat from online commerce, the ﬁlm considers the present and precarious future of independent skateboarding stores in Ireland and the United Kingdom. For many skateboarders, their identity is tied up with membership of a particular store’s tribe; the loss of a store can trigger the disintegration of a community. Featuring skate shop's High Rollers Skate Store, Focus Scotland, Cardiff Skateboard Club, Lost Art Skate Shop, Flatspot and many more. Director Rohum Dilley captures the passion and commitment of the people behind the counter and their respect and affection for their customers. Writer and Director: Rohum Dilley.
Who Is Andy Anderson?:
Andy Anderson, a Team Canada Olympic Athlete, is truly one of a kind. With his inventive approach, happy-go-lucky personality, and unreal skill, he embodies the spirit of skateboarding. Anderson talks with us about how he got sponsored and where he finds inspiration in the latest episode of 'Who Is…'
Nike SB - Rayssa Leal:
Rayssa Leal’s mix of imagination and determination endeared her to the world and made her a role model for a new generation. At only 7-years-old, a single heelflip clip set off a fairy tale career that’s taken her to the podium and beyond.
The Secret To Winning A Short Track Speed Skating Race:
To the layperson, watching a short track speed skating race is awe-inspiring — but it’s difficult to decipher the strategy guiding all the jostling around the rink. Behind the superhuman turns and sprints are calculated moves to control the pack. Apolo Ohno is probably being humble when he says that he was not the fastest skater when he entered the 500m short track finals at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy. But he makes that claim to emphasize the strategy — and the little bit of luck — that played into that gold medal win. That’s why he has always referred to that event as the “perfect race” in short track speed skating.
Steeped In Tradition – Interlodge:
Interlodge. The meaning behind the word is widely unknown, yet it evokes mystery and intrigue from powder skiers across the globe. Alta and Little Cottonwood Canyon receive prodigious snowfall as witnessed during last year’s 100’’ February storm cycle. These large storm events coupled with Little Cottonwood Canyon's unique geography necessitates Interlodge—by order of the Alta Town Marshal's office.
La Liste - Everything or Nothing - Official Trailer: Available now
. Is it possible to translate fast and fluid skiing onto the most beautiful 6000m peaks on the planet? That is the question freeskiers Jérémie Heitz and Sam Anthamatten have been trying to answer. After almost two years of filming in some of the world’s most unforgiving mountain ranges. Made in partnership with award-winning filmmakers Sherpas Cinema and also features interviews with Jimmy Chin, Jeremy Jones, and Sylvain Saudan. The film is out now and follows freeskiers Heitz and Anthamatten as they travel to the world’s high-altitude mountain ranges and attempt to make their distinct mark on those giant peaks, exploring the absolute limit of human possibility.
Game Hawker - A Wild Journey To Falconry:
Shawn Hayes leads a life of devotion. For him, falconry is more than a deep partnership with raptors: it’s his life’s work. As an American falconry ambassador, he’s carved a space for himself where people of colour haven’t always been welcome. It's taken him across the globe, into strongholds of tradition and conservation. This film is about more than what humans can train birds to do — it’s about what those birds can teach us about living in partnership with wild creatures and wild places. A film by Joshua Izenberg & Brett Marty.
When The Government Tried—And Failed—To Silence Catwoman:
In the documentary “Catwoman vs. the White House,” the director Scott Calonico brings to life a time when the actress Eartha Kitt was retaliated against by President Lyndon B. Johnson—but persisted in spite of it.
Photo: Callum Wood
3 Comments
www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOlspOU4lvI
Post a Comment