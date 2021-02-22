Movies For Your Monday

Aleksander Osmałek Showreel 2021:
As I am turning 30 today, I have a small gift for you all. For the last three years, I've been working mainly as a camera op and didn't have too many opportunities to edit my stuff. So I felt it was time to change that and make a little Showreel. Enjoy!
Harry Schofield Vs Young MC:
Harry's 2020 remix. Enjoy.
Flat Out Days 2020 After Movie:
Cheers to more crazy moments like this! See ya next year, guys? Special Thanks - MTB Trail, Center Kočevje, and local volunteers at the festival.
2020 Trans New England Enduro:
The wrap video from an amazing event.
Snow Drifts - Cameron Crozier:
Snow is not something we're used to in Essex so Cam and I decided to make the most of it. We headed up to Danbury Common to see if we could shoot a little video. This is what we came up with! Hope you guys enjoy it.
Elliot Vallon - Fast Like A Blast:
Watching Elliot explode every berm, how is it possible not to think about a blast? Elliot Vallon is one of the best French DH racers, he's got the skills to race at a high level.
Issa Vibe:
Shredding in New Zealand.
Berm Bussin'
Jonny bussin' some berms.
Garret Mechem - Welcome To Commencal:
“I am super pumped to be a part of Commencal bikes for 2021 and beyond... It is such a rad group of people that truly want progression for the sport! I'm excited to be involved with good friends including Kyle Strait and DJ Brandt to help me grow as a rider and learn from all of them. I am hoping to get the brand on as many podiums as I can across all aspects of riding, and I've got big plans and ideas for the future that I can’t wait to show you guys! I would like to thank everyone at Commencal for the opportunity and believing in me. Upward and onward!" - Garret
Two Hours of Summer In Fernie, BC:
Nestled in British Columbia’s southeast corner, Fernie’s untrammeled trails offer riders miles of singletrack solitude and breathtaking views, all within riding distance of downtown. Come with us and revel in a jam-packed weekend, as we barely scratch the surface of all that Fernie and its surrounding mountains have to offer. Video by Aere Films / Dylan Siggers / Sophie Perrault.
Graeme Obree, Athlete or Genius?
Athlete or Genius? Graeme Obree shot to fame in the early 90s after twice breaking the world hour record on a bike he'd built using parts from an old washing machine. The debate has never been settled on whether the success of this mercurial Scottish cyclist came from his cycling position or his athleticism. Until now. Endura brings Obree to the wind tunnel and tests the real advantage or otherwise of his crouch and superman positions, which were subsequently banned by the UCI.
Chad Ferch - Victoria, BC:
Vans Canada ripper Chad Ferch filmed some sick clips with Mike Zinger in Victoria, BC before he moved across the water. Grind manny game is strong! Stoked to see more from this dude.
Broc Raiford Vs, The Big Easy:
Professional BMX athlete and Louisiana-native, Broc Raiford is giving new meaning to “riding the floats” during Mardi Gras. The 25-year-old celebrated Carnival season by linking his love for BMX with his hometown roots to build the ultimate BMX park inside a warehouse designed to create and house Mardi Gras floats.
Headlights - Broc Raiford:
The latest film from Ride BMX. Headlights is a pure BMX riding film that celebrates BMX at its most core. The full movie features sections from Demarcus Paul, Johnny Raekes, Calvin Kosovich, Broc Raiford, Jake Seeley, and more.
Kilian Martin - Dance of The Trees:
Dedicated to the people of Myanmar. Video: Brett Novak.
Element Skateboards "Jaakko and Eetu" Video:
Trading off unthinkable NBDs and combos beyond comprehension, Jaako and Eetu pull off one of the best-shared parts ever. Rewatch 100 times and you still won’t understand.
Vans Skateboarding By Frog Skateboards:
The Frog team puts the new Vans Skateboarding x Frog Skate Classics to the test at home in LA. Featuring: Nick Michel, Brighton Zeuner, Chris Millic, Luis Ouida, and Allen Bell. The Vans x Frog Collection is now available exclusively at skate shops.
Axell Hodges - Slayground 3:
Freestyle motocross icon Axell Hodges returns with the third entry in the Slayground video series to push the boundaries of dirt bike aerials and wheelies on a specially constructed stunt track in San Diego, California.
Travis Pastrana's Guided Tour of Pastranaland:
Welcome to Travis Pastrana's Pastranaland! Based just outside of Anapolis, Maryland Travis takes us on an inside look of his 'backyard' set up! 4X Red Bull X-Fighters Champion, 6X XGames Moto Freestyle Gold Medalist, and 4X Rally America Champion, Pastrana invites us into his home, where the constant evolutional development of tracks, stunts, tricks and more formed and has helped to shape and prepare Travis for his successes to date!
The Happy Recluse:
Pete Devries and Jeremy Koreski, two long-time partners in the mission to surf and photograph the best waves Vancouver Island have to offer, take the extra step into their deep backyard returning to a wave that had shown past potential for a legendary session. In the process, Pete tells of his life as a ”happy recluse," at home in cold water.
Photo: Jarrett Lindal
