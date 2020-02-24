Movies For Your Monday

John Goes for a Test Ride:
John Richardson takes the new Scout out for a quick test ride.
Artem Efimchuk - 2020 MTB Edit:
Artem is gnarly.
Chasing Shadows POV with Steve Storey: @stevestorey
rides the world and chases his shadow on different Knolly Bikes in this POV edit. Locations: Azerbaijan, Canada, Czech Republic, Peru, Portugal, and USA.
Vigilant:
You have to be vigilant when riding in the dark steep woods of Sweden. See Victor Rosenbeck, a talented Danish freerider shredding the steep tracks of Sweden.
Blaze Tech Southern Road Trip:
A classic road trip with the Blaze Tech team. As we go on an adventure throughout the south island of New Zealand to witness a week of hectic times through 'till Farm Jam. Huge thank you to everyone that made this possible and supporting Blaze Tech.
Coco Brunelle - 2019:
Filmed in and around Williams Lake BC in 2019 between injuries. Filming and editing by Scott Horley, drone filming by Kent Bernadet and Gabriel Kocher.
We Can Work With That:
Connor Austin going nuts in the forest during "winter" in California. Video: Derek McCuiston.
B-Line Winter Bike Rodeo:
B-Line Bike Park hosting the second annual "Winter Sucks Rodeo" ...it's cold outside but hot in here.
Between The Races - Mark Wallace:
Episode 3 features Mark 'Shark' Wallace, the silent assassin hailing from British Columbia. The softly-spoken Canadian has always had a scary amount of confidence both on and off the bike, as well as being one of the nicest guys in DH. His performance on the race track is a true testament to his raw natural talent and growing up with a trail network in his back garden helped to hone his skills from a young age. The hard-working rider tunes his bikes as hard as his training routine and he continues to go as fast as possible at his local mountain, Prevost, BC.
Ludwig Jaeger - Instagram Mix II:
2019 was a great year where I was able to further develop my riding and just have fun on my bike.
At Ease - Odyssey BMX:
At Ease puts the spotlight on our dudes Jacob Cable, Murray Loubser, Hilario Olivos, Chase Krolicki, Jerome Odesa, Jarren Barboza and Preston Okert. Filmed throughout 2019 during casual and not-so-casual meetups in Southern California, this video is the result of the fun and sometimes heavy sessions that were had. Enjoy.
Max Miller - Stomping Socal:
Max Miller is back with another heavy dose of bangers. Two trips down to SoCal was all it took for the Bay Area native to clock enough footage for this impressive presentation of big hits and precision tech.
Jordan Hango - Live From Vancouver:
2019 was without question a banger for Jordan Hango, so it's only fitting to start 2020 off with a fresh dose of footage from Hango ripping his local streets of Vancouver. Nothing but casual madness to be found... click play and see for yourself. Video: Andrew Schubert.
Shin:
In celebration of the latest addition to the adidas skateboarding team, this edit showcases Shin Sanbongi's effortless style on a cross-continental run with fellow teammates Filip Almqvist, Dennis Busenitz, Niels Bennett, and Silas Baxter-Neal. Captured through the lens of Chris Mulhern on location in Taiwan, Detroit, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, New York, and Paris.
Emerica - Green:
Continuing their already impressive legacy, Emerica strikes gold again with Green. Dakota pushes his rail game to new limits and Dickson rips every set and bank to shreds like a rabid wolverine while the rest of the team fills out a killer montage. This is canon.
My War - Milton Martinez:
From the history of the car wash to the physical and mental obstacles necessary to overcome, this is truly a My War for the ages, complete with broken bones and creeping cops. However, a heaping dose of the Old Man’s everlasting stoke pushed Milton's fight to the finish. Skateboarding will never be the same...
SoundScape - Whistler Uprising 2020:
Collaboration between Reuben Krabbe, Duncan Sadava, and Jeff Warren. All sounds were recorded on mountain and composed into music by Jeff Warren.
The Fifty - Ep. 22 - Mt. Timpanogos, UT - An Avalanche Path and a Last Minute Decision:
The Cold Fusion line off of North Timpanogos, UT can be seen from the cities of Utah miles away and thousands of feet below. Its sight alone draws in skiers like bears to honey. What drew The Fifty crew to Cold Fusion is a potential for sunny skies and unusually stable avalanche conditions. With a last minute call from Utah locals, the crew decides to hop in the car, drive across the desert and give Cold Fusion a chance. Starring Cody Townsend, Bjarne Salen, Drew Peterson, and Mali Noyes. Photography by Bjarne Salen and Ming Poon.
Treeline:
A film by Jordan Manley. Follow a group of skiers, snowboarders, scientists, and healers to the birch forests of Japan, the red cedars of British Columbia and the bristlecones of Nevada, as they explore an ancient story written in rings.
Hair Love:
Hair Love, an Oscar®-winning animated short film from Matthew A. Cherry, tells the heartfelt story of an African American father learning to do his daughter’s hair for the first time.
