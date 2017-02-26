Movies For Your Monday

Jordie Lunn Sending it: Jordie Lunn sending to a gnar death crash and walking away.









Wide Open - E4: Trading Motos for Mountain Bikes: With the scouting done, it’s time to build. Darren Berrecloth and Ricky Brabec head out with mountain bikes and shovels in tow and a few jumps in mind. As the sending begins, they each take to the bike they know - and love - best, making for some prime doubles action.









Straight to the Down: We started this project because we wanted to ride steeper and faster, something that is not common in Lithuania, due to poor terrain and low altitudes. We found a perfect zone and spent a few years building a new trail there. Finally we had the chance to go out there and film for five days. Rider:



We started this project because we wanted to ride steeper and faster, something that is not common in Lithuania, due to poor terrain and low altitudes. We found a perfect zone and spent a few years building a new trail there. Finally we had the chance to go out there and film for five days. Rider: @Kestosas





Berlin Dirt - Part 1: Timo Pritzel, Patrick Schweika, Philipp Baum, Lukas Schäfer, and Aiko Göhler enjoying the trails in Berlin! Video: Hans Friedrich.









Erik Irmisch - Shredit: Slapping, roosting and hucking. YT's team rider Erik Irmisch sessioned the local trails in the Ruhrpott area, Germany, with his Tues. Video: Thesureshot.TV









Go Pro New Zealand National Champs 2017: On board with Agata Bulska at the Cardrona National Champs 2017.









Bruce Klein joins KHS: Bruce and KHS videographer Travis Fant get together in the green green grass of California to present Bruce Klein.









Shredder Session 1: Featuring: Max Rendall, Ryan Middleton, Frazer McCubbing, and Reece Wilson.









Three Months in New Zealand: So went out to New Zealand for three months to ride bikes, so this is just a short edit from the trip! Most clips are from Queenstown, Cardrona, and Christchurch.









Penguin: Marcelo's backyard trail in Penguin, Tassie. Definitely one of the best trails I have ever ridden!









Oscar Harnstrom - Red Bull Valparaiso: Was one of the best trips I´ve done in my life. The town where just living art and so living. It´s crazy to race on those streets and the crowd where just insane. Nothing but good times!









Snoop Dog Watches a Bike Video: This is exactly what you'd expect.









Vans BMX Illustrated - Kevin Peraza Full Part: Kevin Peraza produced one of his most original video parts to date with a mix of perfect park and street riding, Kevin pulled some tricks he’s been planning for over ten years in his hometown and abroad. With help from his younger brothers, he got his last two bangers in a single day and lived to tell the tale.









Cult Crew - 2016 Peace Out: The Cult team sends it.









Courage Adams - Canarias Cruising: Definitely one of the bigger barspins we've seen on a BMX.









Simple Session 2017 Street Finals: An inaugural Simple Session street champion has been crowned! Watch Garrett Reynolds, Reed Stark, Simone Barraco, Devon Smillie, Alex Donnachie, and the rest of the finalists battle it out for the top spot.









Ashima Shiraishi - A Strong Mind: Ashima Shiraishi is an American rock climber from New York City. At just 15 years old, she balances her time between high school, friends, and normal teenage activities in addition to rigorous training and competitions with other world-class athletes. While some attribute her success to her accomplishments as a young female athlete, many of the world’s top climbers generally regard her as one of the best climbing athletes despite age and gender.









Mick Fanning's Irish Crossroads: For the past two decades, Mick Fanning has collected homes all over the world – returning to the same places, the same towns, the same waves, each year on the World Tour. Making friends. Becoming family.









Expect Nothing - The Search: Over the years, Rip Curl’s flagship Search boat the Quest 1 had been a home away from home to the Rip Curl girls, but alas, she is no more. Earlier this year she unfortunately sunk – just a week before the girls were due to go on a Search trip...









The Spring Tide: For Canadian skiers Leah Evans and Jasmin Caton, winter is life at hyperspeed. Whether they’re guiding backcountry trips, competing in extreme skiing events or attending to the details of their small businesses, the two friends recognize that spring signals a time to slow down, regroup and rejuvenate. A recent trip to the mountains and seascape of Norway gave them a perfect chance to embrace a different speed after a demanding winter, allowing them to reconnect to mind and body alike.









Sliding Fire: Freeriders Sam Smoothy, Victor De Le Rue & Xavier de le Rue take snowsports to new terrain in the South Pacific island of Vanuatu. Negotiating molten rock and dirt storms, active volcano Mount Yasur was home to their latest skiing adventure.









Seeking Nirvana 2.1 ~ The Tales Of Vienna: Everyone's favourite Wes Anderson-inspired ski series is back.











Title Photo by:





To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here

