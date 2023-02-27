Movies For Your Monday

Cam Zink Explores The Sea 2 Sky:
British Columbia’s Sea to Sky corridor looks like it was made for mountain biking. The granite slabs are so grippy you can ride the impossible. Trails rip through forests of widely spaced trees and deep loam. Riding can feel like skiing on a powder day. On top of that, the landscape is so visually impressive that even the moments when you aren’t riding feel intense. North Vancouver local Steve Vanderhoek is used to the supernature of BC. Cam Zink, who spent most of his life in the Nevada desert, not so much. Watch Cam get a feel for the place by taking on some of the gnarliest moves in the Sea to Sky, with a little guidance from his friends. Riders: Cam Zink, Patrick Laffey, Drew Mozell, & Steve Vanderhoek. Video: Scott Secco.
Sustainable Dreams - Trail Tales:
The land of the midnight sun. The great white north. A wilderness steeped in the stories of those that went before, and a place where trails created the very history of one of Canada’s northern territories. Trails that were once lined with gold are now re-shaped by Carcross/Tagish youth, who part of the Singletrack to Success project are building a new era of sustainable, community driven future.
Lyrics 002 - Vali Höll & Cécile Ravanel:
After a rollercoaster of a season, Vali Höll was ready to mix up her regimen and rediscover what it felt like to have fun riding her mountain bike. No training plan, no downhill bike, no pressure, no restrictions—just time to ride, chill out, and capture the moments. Given the location, crew, and soundtrack of their choice, Vali Höll and Cécile Ravanel don't hold back. Sintra, Portugal sets the stage, and Odesza creates the vibe. When you pair the reigning DH World Champion with her coach, a former EWS Champion and XCO Junior World Champion, there's no better duo to turn the volume up during the off-season.
Reece Wallace - 'Grounded' Behind The Scenes:
Follow along behind-the-scenes as Reece Wallace takes you through of the process of building and shredding his dream yard for his latest video, 'Grounded.'
Video: Liam Wallace & Calvin Huth.
Colby Pringle On The North Shore:
A day spent filming Colby Pringle ride on Vancouver's North Shore. The fog rolled in and this is what we got. Video: Max Barron.
The Team - Maydena:
The trails look amazing.
The Rise - NY_B - Full Film:
NY_B is the result of a 10-day roadtrip from Montreal to New York City and Boston with a simple goal: ride street all day, every day. This 17-minute film features riding from Walter Mayerhofer, Tom Kilcoyne, Louis Lhomel, Michel Plonka, Jeremy Menduni, Niklas Tilk, Ben Desjardins, and Anson Wellington. Video: Louis Lhomel.
Kaidan Ingersoll & Christian Arehart - Stomping Grounds:
An afternoon with friends to kill, a playground with two big kickers and some trick features... it didn't take long for our two young guns Kaidan Ingersoll and Christian Arehart to bring the heat and work on their tricks before this spot was covered in snow! “With competitions coming to a close for the 2022 season, Kaidan and Christian took some time to have one last fall session at Kaidan's home compound in Maine before the winter weather hit the northeast. No pressure, just throwing down at Stomping Grounds. The future's looking good for these two as they close out the season with some of their most progressive and stylish tricks to date.” - Josh Lawless. Riders: Kaidan Ingersoll & Christian Arehart.
Kole Voelker - Welcome To FIT:
You can't spell KOLE without K-O, and given the 22-year-old's ability to absolutely annihilate all sorts of everything on a bike, its safe to say we've added a heavyweight to the squad in Kole Voelker. From a killer attitude to his no-holds-barred riding style, we're putting our money on big things to come from one of San Diego's finest. Kole came out swinging in this edit filmed with Stew Johnson and it's all too apparent there's plenty more where this came from.
Trevor Sigloch - CultCrew:
Trevy is a real one, he’s down for anything, has DIY ethics, loves BMX and friends, all with his own style. Tune in and get sum.
BCN Funk - A Barcelona BMX Roadtrip:
BCN Funk follows six European riders across a long weekend in Catalunya where we visited the city of Barcelona as well as the surrounding trails. Featuring: Nathan Goring, Ross Davenport, Pat Blunt, VT, Michael Barnes, Mikey Barnes, Elia Benetton, and Sebastian Herbst.
T Funk's "Deep Fried X Baker" Part:
Unhinged in the streets of SF, T-Funk continues his epic run with massive moves from The City's hilltops to an unreal attack at Ocean Beach. Wow...
Andrew Reynolds - Stay Gold:
A timeless classic.
The 440 By Tom Knox:
Tom Knox escapes the UK winter to the coast of Sicily for his new 440 's. Video: Jacob Harris.
How Does An Editor Think And Feel?
For the past ten years, I’ve been editing professionally. Yet one question always stumps me: “How do you know when to cut?” And I can only answer that it’s very instinctual. On some level, I’m just thinking and feeling my way through the edit. So today, I’d like to describe that process: how does an editor think and feel?
Malias:
Last spring, Malia Manuel reached out to me asking to make a film that saw her surfing in both her favorite places around the world, as well as adventuring to new waves she dreamt of visiting... and so we set off, first to Tahiti, followed by Indonesia and South Africa, France and a quick jaunt to Spain, back to Tahiti for whales and weather redemption, and then concluding with a sublime winter on her home island of Kaua’i. It was nothing short of a pleasure to hop around the world with Malia, from dancing with humpback whales to watching elephants pick fruit from trees in South Africa, sailing through Indian ocean archipelagos and being blistered by winter wind in the Atlantic. We scored waves of all shapes and sizes, sampled cuisine and smelly taxi rides across multiple continents, surfed in the belting rain and counted bands on poisonous sea snakes - I could go on and on, with so many experiences that could fill an anthology of films. But in-between all those moments I strived to capture with my lens, I watched a woman continuously spill her curiosity out into the world, while constantly striving to hone her athletic ability and so I made a visual tale about a world-class human, surfing her way around the globe. Video: Morgan Maassen
The FIFTY - 42/50 - Avalanches & Blue Ice On The Columbia Ice Cap:
Hanging above the Athabasca Glacier lies a classic line that is equal parts aesthetic and intimidating. The site of a multi-fatal avalanche in 2021, the old alpine climbing route needs a special blend of conditions to become skiable and safe. To help illustrate the challenges and changes of the Skyladder, the first descentionist and Canadian ski legend, Doug Ward joins to talk about his first time skiing it and give the crew some unique insight to the line. Joined by Kevin Hjertaas of MTN Guiding, the Skyladder is an exercise in patience but a reward of pure alpine fun.
Elias Elhardt & Xavier De Le Rue - Invisible Ground:
Invisible Ground is a new film from the creative mind of Elias Elhardt. We’re humbled to be helping bring this film to our audience, discussing heavy topics that hit close to home for anybody who has spent time in the mountains. After tragic avalanche accidents, Xavier de Le Rue and Elias Elhardt deeply question their motivation for the potentially life-threatening pursuit of freeriding, which they have dedicated themselves to. During several days in the mountains together, they share personal experiences of risk taking and what being vulnerable actually means to them. By questioning unrealistic ideas of control, Invisible Ground sets out to explore how to obtain a reasonable balance between the love for adventure and a misguided drive to expose oneself. Video: Elias Elhardt.
Dreaming Of A Better Place:
Nestled deep within British Columbia, the Gostlin family finds solace in the spirit of the mountains after an unexpected tragedy changes the family’s dream forever. Video: Cameron Thuman.
Nalujuk Night:
Run as fast as you can, the Nalujuit are here! Filmmaker Jennie Williams brings us the story of an exhilarating and sometimes terrifying Nunatsiavut tradition in Nalujuk Night.
