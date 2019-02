Movies For Your Monday

Loose Riders - Vink 2018:

Fast as hell, pure style! Another year in the books for Belgian freeride king Nico Vink. Always seeking to push himself and the sport forward. We couldn't be more grateful to have this guy on our team. @forrestriesco ripping on his Commencal Meta AM 29 through some freshly dusted trails.Another year of riding in BC, it was an absolute hodgepodge of good riding and great times. Can't wait to see what 2019 has in store! Here's a quick summary of the best bits caught on camera.Alex Cahill's background in BMX has allowed him to transfer into the world of MTB freestyle with ease. Alex unleashed his huge trick bag at Corby's Adrenaline Alley and Woburn Sands. Thanks to Joe Simkins for the video.Created by: Liam Morgan. Additional filming: Max McCulloch.Highlight reel from what 2018 brought us here at Blazetech Media.Year 41 of riding in Whistler, Trestle, Erie, and Valmont. Best year yet!Weird & Revered crew street mixtape with footage from Alberta, British Columbia, and California. Full length movie coming May 2019.Another season of riding in the books. Definitely the best one yet.At some point in their riding careers, almost everyone will find themselves in areas where bikes aren't necessarily welcome. So when we do find ourselves exploring the forbidden and unknown, it's best to keep your head down and do it discreetly. Because they can't find you if they don't know who you are. Video: Wiley Kaupas & Drew Boxold. Athlete: Demetri T.2018 was a blast! I have filmed more clips and jibs as ever before. Enjoy part two of my series.New Dakota Roche footage is always a treat.Our DIG Hallowed Ground series continues and for episode two Biz takes us to one of the most famous, controversial, and scary spots in California - El Toro.Kader just went pro.Directed by: Ben Ono & Nash Howe.Waves along Lake Superior's frozen northern coast can be just as good as any found in the ocean. Just don't expect surfing them to be easy.Filmed on Planet Earth.Crazy to see some of what went into this.Xavier De Le Rue and Sam Anthamatten are known for bringing speed and fluidity into the big mountain environment.The introduction of photographer Nobuyuki Kobayashi.