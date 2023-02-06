Movies For Your Monday

Ten Years After - Pierre-Edouard Ferry 10th Anniversary:
The year 2023 marks a decade of Pierre-Edouard FERRY's presence alongside Commencal. From the dirt jump trails of the Monts du Lyonnais to the slopes and canyon gaps of Virgin Utah and the Red Bull Rampage, PEF revisits his classics to celebrate 10 years of trips, videos, and shoots. PEF is fully recharged and ready to go for another 10 years! Directed by: PEF & Leon Perrin.
Caleb Holonko Taming The North Shore’s Slipperiest Roots:
Caleb Holonko has made a name for himself in 2022, releasing videos that show his style and ability to go huge. We teamed up with him to create a new video showcasing his ability to stay upright when the ground gets slippery.
Made In - Milano:
The story behind the legendary Italian titanium frame building company Passoni. Written, directed, and shot by Michiel Rotgans.
Marek Turkiewicz - Doing Things I Never Dreamed About:
In early 2022, we received an email from Marek asking for a single shoe and pedal. We were intrigued. What we would come to discover was the story of a remarkable individual who, through unbelievable adversity, had never uttered the phrase "give up." This is Marek's story.
1.2 - A Year On Film:
The 1.2 Project represents a year-long challenge that filmer Satchel Cronk and rider Leah Lind-White set out to achieve in 2022. Each month they'd create a unique perspective on mountain biking. Whether it was night riding, the joy of bike maintenance, riding through reforestation, or a great ride turned into a crash, each month brought a new topic. Leah's effortless style on her bike and Satchel's unique filming and editing style made this project one of the most entertaining we've come across in a long time. 12 months. 12 perspectives. This is 1.2.
Liam Wallace - Fraser Valley Freeride 2:
Liam Wallace teams up with @brockanderson
in this clip compilation from their local network. Featuring a spot that has taken on a new generation of shapes, as well as Liam's own fresh line carved and chiseled to the rider's desire. Look to see future updates as Liam continues to extend his trail and building projects.
FOAD - Last Try - Full Film:
“Last Try” is the third and final full-length bike movie from a group of riders known as FOAD. Following the release of “The Good Times Are Killing Me” in 2016, this new film has been in the making for over 3 years and features talented riders from across the globe. The action-packed movie focuses on fixed gear tricks and riding, but also features BMX freestyle, bikelife wheelies, and extreme mountain bike riding. The film is centered on what FOAD has become known for: riding fixed gear bikes in unusual ways; fixed gear freestyle (FGFS), wheelies through city traffic, and even tracklocross over snow and dirt. The film ushers in the next generation of top fixie riders, showing off their skill in places like San Francisco, Paris, Colombia, New York City, and Los Angeles. These top-level fixed gear riders echo the essence of early fixed gear movies like Mash SF and Macaframa, but with their unique take on riding; doing tricks, skids, and wheelies in some of the most dynamic cities. Over a decade ago, FOAD was created by a group of friends who enjoyed riding fixies together. Their friendship has evolved, and so has their interest in bikes. The film documents the familiar cast of riders explore new cycling disciplines, including MTB, BMX, and even rollerblading. At its core, “Last Try” is a movie about people, places, and wheels. It’s not tied to a specific discipline of cycling but rather the passion behind it. It’s about having fun on a bike, enjoying the company of friends, and pushing for one’s personal best.
Gaetan VIige - Reunion Island:
Once my downhill World Cup racing season was over, I decided to jump on a flight and discover the mind-blowing Reunion Island. The landscape diversity is just unreal there! I had to share my experience through this video. Director: Gaetan Vige. Film: Mathieu Ruffray / Pango Visual.
Road To Trieste:
Um die letzten schönen Tage der Season gebührend zu feiern, finden unsere Specialized Ambassadorinnen Sara Bassano und Paula Zibasa sowie der Fotograph Moritz Ablinger zusammen und machen sich auf zu einem Mountainbike Roadtrip durch Slowenien. Von Kranjska Gora geht es im Grenzgebiet zu Italien immer weiter nach Süden – Triest, dem Meer und der Sonne entgegen. Neben unzähligen Trails gehören zu einem solchen Roadtrip natürlich alte Karren, Nächte in den Bergen und Base Camps am Fluss. Slowenien hat neben bekannten Bike Parks atemberaubende landschaftliche Highlights wie das Kanin-Massiv oder das Nanos-Plateau in den Julischen Alpen mit endlos langen Panorama-Trails zu bieten, auf denen sich unser Specialized Enduro oder das Specialized Stumpjumper EVO pudelwohl fühlen. Triest wird unter Kennern sogar als zweites Finale Ligure gehandelt. Also, steigt ein und lasst euch überraschen.
Nowhere:
Starting 2023 with a bang, new trail, some new sponsors, and a new connection with an FPV specialist. I've always wanted to get a true view of how much I like to go anywhere but straight and the combination of this trail and a splash of FPV was just the ticket.
Gary Young - Forever Young - B-Sides:
Over 20-minutes of raw unseen footage, extra angles, crashes, battles, and more from the making of Gary Young's ''Forever Young'' video.
Bonehouse - 50 Shades Of Clay:
Grab a brew, get comfy, and enjoy over 20 minutes of UK trails. Filmed during 2022 predominately at Fox Hill, Sheet, Digswell, Wisley, and Birchwood trails – featuring over 30 rad dudes shredding bikes! What started off as filming the odd bit here and there between laps, snowballed into something much more and I hope it delivers some winter motivation to the apes that are sluggin it in the woods, dialling in their slice of paradise. Huge thanks to the spots that let me film, the trail locals for their yearly graft and all the riders I crossed paths with old and new. You all kept the stoke high.
Basis Roos - Level 22:
An edit to mark Basil's 22nd birthday.
Out There - Cyrus Bennett:
Cyrus talks knee surgery and getting back in skate shape, while charting some of the bigger moments in his career. From Polar to 917 then Limo, the Colorado kid turned NYC heavyweight is the real deal.
Chandler Burton's "Castle Freak" THERE Part:
Chandler’s provided glimpses over the years, but a full-bodied part loaded with hectic roof rides, dolphin flips, and gothic costumes brings him to the next level.
yahiro Uratsuka's "LENZ III" Tightbooth Part:
Heart-pumping rhythm and a devil-may-care approach, Ayahiro fuels the LENZ tradition, charging Japan’s beautiful spots and boosting our love of skateboarding.
Transcendence:
Some of the best artists in the world frequently talk about transcendental states of consciousness. These states often lead them to create some of their finest work. Henry David Thoreau talked about accessing the divine by merely being in nature. But are these states of consciousness limited to just painters, writers, and musicians? By definition, Transcendence means to go beyond or above the range of normal or merely physical human experience. After years and years of talking, philosophizing, and diving so far deep into the question of why we ride motorcycles, we have found ourselves closer to the answer. This is a film about stepping into yourself through doing something you love. A direct access into the divine. It is about finding that thing in life that will take you to that intangible place, and once found, discovering your truest abilities. It is about creating that bridge from artist to athlete, athlete to artist. It requires a relationship between your state of being, and the thing that you love to do. When you are operating at your highest self, it will translate into your craft, and in return, your craft will take you even further towards the divine. But it starts with you. The motorcycle is just a tool to help you get there. That’s why we ride.
Arctic Roses:
Arctic Roses, a short film on a unique trip above the Arctic circle. The journey includes splitboard missions, a surf attempt, and quarterpipe sessions in the land of the midnight sun. Starring: Arthur Longo, Brian Iguchi, Enni Rukajarvi, Severin Van Der Meer, Alek Oestreng, Wolle Nyvelt, Rene Rinnekangas, and more. Director: Alex Tank.
The Sacred Grounds - Part Three: Migration:
The Sacred Grounds short film series takes the cast from their backyard of the southern Coast Range of BC, to the far reaches of the Northern BC/Alaska border, to the Japanese Alps, to the Columbia ranges of interior BC, to reaches of the Southern Chilcotins Mountains and beyond. We are excited to share these adventures into undiscovered zones and 'Sacred Grounds' that hold the best possible terrain environment for displaying these riders passion for skiing. The mountains provide us with so many blessings but can also take it all away in an instant - for this respect is due, a life of dedication is needed, and a whole lot of effort is required, all of which is rewarded with the times of their lives when it all comes together. Part 3 of the series takes us on an annual journey east from the coast mountains into the Selkirk mountains of interior BC. Here we visit one of the interior’s top pillow skiing destinations and explore new corners of a zone we’ve revisited for over a decade. Here we set up a basecamp in the serenity of the subalpine bowls and live amongst a deep storm to be close and ready to jump on the stacked pillows only minutes from camp. We then change scenery by jumping on the opportunity to ski at the famous Mica heli ski lodge to the northern end of the Selkirk range. With more big storms pounding down and an all star cast, the crew sets up at the beautiful backcountry lodge with eyes set of the most classic lines that Mica is known for, most of which haven’t been repeated for over a decade. Thankfully despite the snow falling nearly non stop, the crew manages to ride all of which they set their goals towards, in some of the deepest snow possible. This ended up being the trip of a lifetime and a session that surely will go down in the history books. Part 3 ‘Migration’ of the Sacred Grounds film series is quite possibly the heaviest riding we’ve seen yet in this series, wildest cinematography and the most uniquely featured terrain stacked with pillows, spines, and overhead blower powder. Get ready, sit back and enjoy the ride into more Sacred Grounds. Riders: Brin Alexander, Kye Petersen, Flo Golier, Callum Pettit, Logan Pehota, and Ian Macintosh.
Transenders:
The story about Alexa's journey as a trans woman, navigating the toxic culture that encompasses skateboarding, and what it means to transcend fear through community.
Photo: Margus Riga
