Movies For Your Monday

Join Jill on a magical ride with her forest friends.XC in BC has a definition of its own. Cam McCallum (one of Canada's top up-and-coming XC racers) shows us how it's done.Luke Whitlock goes full send and holds nothing back.We welcome Jaxson Riddle to the team by letting him do what he does best – sending it in style. Coming off an impressive year, including winning the 'Best Style' award at Red Bull Rampage, he looks to continue pushing boundaries with his own unique voice. From tackling huge lines in the hills of Utah to his impressive tech wizardry in the skate park; we can always expect the mind-blowing riding that Jaxson is known for.Matteo Iniguez rides the new META SX.Tables, un-turndowns, inverts, or whatever you want to call them are one of the steeziest tricks out there. But are they as easy as they look? Matt and Kaz embrace their inner pretzel to find out.Reed Boggs and Nicholi Rogatkin show us what to do when there's just too much snow to ride bikes in the winter.With travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines making international travel as easy as building a wheel with your hands tied behind your back, Mike Gray has been tucked away in Canada, quietly shredding roofs, ledges, banks, and rails with the Toronto homies, stacking clips for his latest project. Thanks to his eye for awesome, and an abundance of spots in the Greater Toronto Area, Mike was able to put together some seriously amazing footage for his latest project, Homebound. So sit back, and enjoy watching the tuck-no master at work. Video: Joel Fortin.While the competitive passion burns deep in Adams, it's riding freestyle out on the streets that really fuel his fire. BMX heavyweight Courage Adams is one of the most accomplished riders on the scene right now. The film gave him a chance to explore Johannesburg and connect with a group of riders that make up the grassroots of the scene there.éclat proudly welcomes Yuma Oshimo to the worldwide team. A prodigy of Japan's thriving BMX scene, Yuma oozes style and originality.We proudly welcome Jake Wooten to the etnies team. This was all shot on location at the etnies skatepark in Lake Forest, CA. “In all the years I’ve been skating etnies park, I’ve never seen someone skate it the way Jake did, pure destruction,” said etnies Team Manager Aidan Campbell. People are drawn to Jake’s funny, energetic, and free personality. That personality is truly expressed in his powerful and impromptu skateboarding style – he’s a talented wild card with a deep bag of tricks! Hear from Sheckler and Trevor on why they're glad he’s now part of the squad. Video: Mike Manzoori.Visiting old haunts and breaking down his approach, Vincent stays in touch with his inner child while filming for Bunny Hop. From his driveway in LA to the IE, he’s always bringing the hype.From playful electric bikes, to full custom fire breathing hillclimb bikes, Josh Hill rides it all. Ripping anything with two wheels and a throttle all over the world.21-year-old Hawaiian surfer Zoe McDougall had never been to Indonesia before. So during the pandemically uncrowded 2021 season, she decided to take her first official boat trip. Zoe found perfect, uncrowded lineups and enjoyed herself so much that she extended her stay for an extra week. The result is the edit you see above, shot and cut by Willie Kessel.Girl Crush tells the story of five women skiing and camping in the heart of winter; forging friendships, collaborating on decisions, and learning to be proud to be a woman in the mountains. Starring: Mali Noyes, Mary McIntyre, Jessica Baker, Lani Bruntz, and Nicole Jorgenson. Directed and produced by Mary McIntyre and Mali Noyes.Pursuing their dreams and putting professional skills and teamwork to the test, Kye Petersen, Callum Pettit and Matty Richard seek to turn time back and pioneer unexplored corners of the deep wilderness on skis in search.The Sacred Grounds short film series takes the cast from their backyard of the southern Coast Range of BC, to the far reaches of the Northern BC/Alaska border, to the Japanese Alps, to the Columbia ranges of interior BC, to reaches of the Southern Chilcotins and beyond. We are excited to share these adventures into undiscovered zones and ‘Sacred Grounds’ that hold the best possible terrain environment for displaying these riders passion for skiing. The mountains provide us with so many blessings but can also take it all away in an instant - for this respect is due, a life of dedication is needed, and a whole lot of effort is required, all of which is rewarded with the times of their lives when it all comes together. Part 1 of the series takes us on a journey to a remote water locked cabin in an unexplored region of the South Coast of BC as well as through the backcountry skiing mecca known as the Sea To Sky Corridor [Squamish, Whistler, and Pemberton], rediscovering the terrain that shaped these riders from youth. We hope you enjoy the ride along on the journey into our Sacred Grounds. Directed by: Mike Henitiuk, Kye Petersen, and Riley Leboe.Winter 2021 was certainly a unique one. Good fortune allowed me to spend some time in the Esplanade mountains at Golden Alpine Holidays backcountry ski lodges as a hut keeper. During my residency the opportunities to work with Peter Wojnar and BLANK Collective Films came to be. It was fantastic to get to ski some of the classic film lines last winter, my legs still work! Editor: Peter Wojnar.Karel Sabbe spent his childhood summers hiking in the wilderness. An avid explorer of natural environments, he set his mind to setting the fastest known times on the world's most brutal and beautiful trails. From the Pacific Crest to the Appalachian Trail, he's done that. In the summer of 2021, Karel Sabbe ran the Via Alpina in just 30 days, the actual Fastest Known Time. Averaging two marathons on a daily basis, he navigated the route 14 days faster than anybody else. As well as the Alps, Karel overcame sleep deprivation, illness, and extreme weather. And he did it all with a camera crew in tow, documenting every step. In this new documentary, Solace, we joined him on what might be his most beautifully brutal adventure yet. Get an unprecedented look at what it takes to achieve a Fastest Known Time. This is the story of Karel's Via Alpina FKT.Meet Rahim Mohamed. He manages a bodega in Red Hook, Brooklyn, where he stocks shelves, cleans up spills and serves sandwiches from the griddle. But he’s also a big deal on TikTok, where more than two million followers watch him come up with wild sandwich combinations for his never-ending stream of customers. Bodegas are the lifeblood of New York City, but what does it take to run one — especially when it’s famous on TikTok? Our new series, “On the Job With Priya Krishna,” is about labor and the people who shape what we eat and how we eat, whose jobs often go unseen. Tune in.Dr. King has been a huge figure in many of our lives, and growing up he was the only person in my household that wasn’t related to me whose picture was hanging in my family’s living room. I was always interested in who he was, and I soon learned why his picture frame was bigger. When I asked my grandmother aka “Mama Dot,” she responded with, “He’s the man who cared enough about us to fight for our freedom by putting his life on the line for equality.” And the rest was history.Photo: Peter Jamison