Movies For Your Monday - Finn Iles, Connor Fearon, Greg Minnaar, Gracey Hemstreet, Michael Fassbender, & More

Finn Iles - Sun Peaks Sending:
No schedule, no timed runs, no race day pressure... off season is a time when mountain bike downhill riders want to relax right? Not if you're Finn Iles! The Whistler local rolled up his sleeves, got a crew together and travelled up to Sun Peaks resort, where they've created & filmed a true mtb masterpiece. Enjoy!
Connor Fearon - Supernought:
Finally, the big cat is completely out of the bag. It’s been a while since our prototype DH bike was first spotted on the WC stage under Connor Fearon. Since then we’ve been honing every detail and specification to ensure this bike is comprised purely of the material needed to deliver a fighter jet of a downhill mountain bike. There is no filler here, folks. This bike is designed and built for a single purpose: get you down the hill faster. So, what happens when you ride a bike with the industry’s most refined high pivot design equipped with 205mm of rear wheel travel? You remain composed and comfortable across the knottiest root balls and rowdiest rock gardens. You develop a new penchant for committing to corner speeds and line choices that old-you would never dream of. You go in over your head and get out with a shit-eating grin. You get a DH bike with zero compromises. You get Supernought. Video: Liam Morgan. Additional Cinematography: Max McCulloch.
Farewell Friend:
After 16 epic years of racing, puzzling, and making memories together, Greg Minnaar is hanging up his Syndicate jersey. We wish Greg nothing but the best, and want to extend a huge thanks for everything he and the Santa Cruz Syndicate have accomplished together. From the dominant 00’s to his current status as the Greatest Of All Time. It’s been one hell of a ride.
Soren Farenholtz - Soarin'
Soren has always been a favourite of the Ride or Die crew and we're hyped to showcase his talent! Captured over the course of the 2023 season by Paul Genovese. Enjoy.
Gracey Hemstreet - Off The Cuff:
Filmed over three days in Kamloops, BC before winter sets in. Battling snow, ice, and a short shoot window, Gracey Hemstreet showcases her style on some iconic trails. Video: Damon Berryman.
Power Hour - Rut Rydaz:
After a bit of a hiatus the boys are back in town and back into it, warming up with a nice 30 minutes of power before our camera experienced a bit of a technical issue.. We will be bringing these to you on a more regular basis this summer!
Vinny T - Chill Trail RAW:
La video de ride sur le Chill Trail de Métabief. Rider: Vincent Tupin. Un grand merci à tous ceux qui ont aidé de près ou de loins sur ce projet. Video: Fastfokus.
JP Maffret - Heartening:
JP Maffret has been stacking clips all year around his hometown in Alberta and he cooked up this sweet video where he rides a mix of street, park, and dirt. JP always approaches spots his own way with a twist of his very unique style and we love watching it! He also mixed in some guest clips from his brother Tyler Maffret and friend Levi Wiersma.
Marco Lamaris - Autumn Stroll:
Our Junior Marco Lamaris rips Dirfi trails in Evia, Greece on his Propain Rage.
Bjorn Mejlaender - No Place Like Loam:
Mountain biking some sweet spots in Washington state, home of the loam.
Feast:
It's time to feast! Enjoy over 15-minutes of the Odyssey crew with dedicated parts from Boyd Hilder, Santi Laverde, and Mikey Andrews. This is definitely a full course meal… sides from Tommy Dugan, Tallon Pemberton, Takato Ueda, Markus Hoyte, Aryei Levenson, Johnny Raekes, Gary Young, Dennis Enarson, Hilario Olivos, Devin Burks, Justin Spriet, Jarren Barboza, and Aaron Ross. Filmed primarily in Southern California with clips from Texas, Nevada, and New York. Video: Zach Krejmas.
Brett Silva vs Max Jung - BIKE:
Two men enter, one man leaves. Brett Silva and Mad Max Jung enter the Thunderdome with supremacy of The Hawk's Nest on the line... until the next battle. Video: Devon Hutchins.
Ben Towle x ASKWHOCARES:
Another banging video part from ASKWHOCARES, this time with all-round killer Ben Towle, and Jack Millington handling filming and editing duties. Shot throughout his second home of Scotland.
Miles Silvas "City to City" Adidas Part:
For years he’s made incredible skateboarding look effortless, but here is Miles’ best part to date, and not even the steepest slopes of San Francisco can derail this tour de force.
Pedro Delfino's "Road to Nowhere" Vans Part:
From insane hills to unthinkable rails, Psycho Dro pours his heart into the concrete with Ozzy supplying the track. This is Skate and Destroy.
Nike SB x April Skateboards - Rough Cut:
Dashawn Jordan, Rayssa Leal, Shane O'Neill, Yuto Horigome, Noah Nayef, Guy Mariano, and Yosef Ratleff for April Skateboards and Nike SB.
The Silent World:
A film by Benjamin Ono.
Love Letter:
A yearly migration of skiers bring fun, laughter, and chaos to the island. In stark contrast, this group of powder hounds are in search of tranquility and peace within the sacred forests. This is a love letter to Hokkaido. Featuring: Tom Ritsch, Øystein Bråten, Hidemitsu Okada, and Paddy Graham. Director: Andre Nutini. Narrator: Asuka Black.
Michael Fassbender - Road To Le Mans:
Road To Le Mans tells the story of Michael Fassbender’s dream to race against the best teams and drivers in the world at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. This is the final chapter of the story following Michael’s journey to compete at the world’s ultimate motorsport event.
Puffling:
Icelandic teens are trading late-night parties for nocturnal rescues of young seabirds on a remote island.
Photo: Paris Gore