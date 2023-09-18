Movies For Your Monday - Gee Atherton, Christian Rigal, Miranda Miller, Dennis Enarson, & More

Christian Rigal - High Vis:

Gee Atherton - Ridgeline IV - The Dolomites:

How Finale Ligure Become A World Class Mountain Biking Destination. Here. There. Everywhere - Ep. 4:

Jinya Nishiwaki - A Hardtail Rider's Quest From Tokyo To Whistler:

Barb Edwards - Nukeproof:

Nic Court - Brain Freeze:

Live For This - Yeti/Fox Factory Team:

Leopold Erhardt - Pizzaboy:

Backwoods Jam 2023:

Big Dumb Loop:

Dennis Enarson - Vans Integration B-Sides:

Murray Loubser - Side Walls:

Marcel Gans - AUS Vacation:

Vans Skate - Once More:

You Can't Win:

Marcel Veldman - Followed:

Fortune Hunters - Official Trailer:

Into The Mind - Full Movie:

Jubilee:

Walking Two Worlds:

Taking inspiration from snowboarding, skateboarding, and BMX, Christian hit the streets with his build crew shaping up unique MTB spots all over California — pushing the limits of what's possible on his enduro bike! With high vis vests to look the part, a truck load of dirt, and some well-scouted locations, they were able to pull off a dream project without anyone thinking twice before they tore everything down and moved onto the next location. Watch, enjoy, and let us know which clip was your favourite from Christian's latest MTB part? ** No spots were harmed in the making and all were returned back to original ** Video: Russell Houghten. Build: Shire Built.Watch the latest spectacular edit in the Ridgeline series with Gee Atherton, double World Champion. "Since the first hour of the first build for the original Ridgeline film, it's been the dream to take this concept to the most amazing places around the world. The potential to find awesome, remote mountain ranges where we can test ourselves to the limit… to really explore what's possible on a bike and how to film the most stunning footage… it's been like a running commentary throughout the entire project." - Gee Atherton. This film differs from its predecessors in that the team "didn't move a rock." It was about exploring with friends - an adventure into the mountains, where Gee would ride whatever they found, including some of the most unforgiving terrain of the series so far.This isn't Miranda's first or even second time in Finale, but that doesn't mean there isn't more to see. Finale has some of the best riding in Europe. Why? Because they've been doing it for decades. Through her years racing EWS Miranda has ridden most of the trails here, in this episode she meets the builders and unpacks the history of mountain biking in the region and why they do it better. Check out Episode 4 of Here. There. Everywhere to learn the history of Finale Ligure.It was 2009 when Jinya reached out and connected with Chromag to join us on a Friday Ride. He was fresh out of university, barely past 20, and had made his way from Japan to Whistler on his own to experience a season of riding. He became part of the Chromag Crew, joining us on rides every Friday and after work. He helped us in the warehouse assembling and packaging parts and working in the shop as a mechanic. When he wasn’t working or riding with us, he spent every additional minute riding on his own. Jinya extended his working visa, and stayed as long as he could but eventually had to return to Japan in 2011. Returning this year (in 2023) for a visit, we were so stoked to see him again. We had some amazing rides, enjoyed after-work beers, and got him set up on our latest version of Stylus hardtail. He teamed up with Ollie Jones and Hailey Elise for a video/photo shoot and as it turns out Jinya is still as smooth and precise as ever. Following his trip we sat down with Jinya to catch up and get a glimpse of what it's like riding in Whistler all those years ago VS Japan in the present day.Barb Edwards is a freeride revivalist best known for her electrifying parts in the In the Hills Gang video series. With quiet determination, Barb always seeks bigger features and refines her fear-defying skillset in constant pursuit of the sublime flow state.Some things never change. Summers are the best. Long days, warm breezes, and endless possibilities on how to spend a day. For Vancouver Island-born Nic Court, the ideal summer day is reminiscent of many of our childhoods. Biking all over town, goin’ fast, huckin’ his meat, grabbin’ a sweet treat, and havin’ a blast. The only thing that could harsh the vibe is a brain freeze from chugging a massive slushy (or landing directly on your head). It's a sweet reminder that some things never change. Follow Nic aboard his Druid as he explores his hometown playground, rallies the Cowichan Valley’s endless trails, and beats the heat with a classic summertime refreshment. While growing old is not optional, drinking partially frozen juice fast enough to trigger a headache will remain an option forever. It’s the little things. Now, get out there and ride your dang bike! It’s literally the best.Watch the world's best Enduro MTB racers chase World Cup victory and learn from legends like Richie Rude and Jared Graves the secrets of the Yeti/Fox Factory Team's winning formula. Giro has partnered with the Yeti/Fox Factory Team for a decade of wins all around the globe. Ride along with the team as they take on the full-throttle courses in Loudenvielle, France and defend Richie and the team’s leads in the World Cup EDR overall standings, dodge sheep sh*t, and support the next generation of world-class talent. Video: Satchel Cronk.Kona Super Grassroots rider Leopold Erhardt delivers plenty of bangers in this short video which showcases his dirt jump and freeride skills!- Backwoods hosted by Logan Peat. Video: Ohad Nir.Keenan DesPlanques is both an avid filmer and creator of large, often dumb, bikepacking routes. For this trip he created quite the doozy. A combo of riding and pack rafting from his home in Vancouver, to the Sunshine Coast, over Pokosha Pass and back to Vancouver via Squamish and the Indian Arm Inlet. Oh, and while self documenting the whole thing too. We think this ride might be the first time Pokosha Pass has been done on a bike, but we know for sure it's pretty dumb loop. This journey took place on the traditional and unceded territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish), Səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh), shíshálh (Sechelt), kʷikʷəƛ̓əm (Kwikwetlem), and Stó:lō First Nations.Here’s the full rough cut of my Vans Integration video part. Falls, unused clips, unseen footage, and pretty much everything that went into making this video part. Filmed and edited by Dan Foley. Massive shoutout to Vans BMX for making this project happen. Don’t forget to watch the full video and get pumped to shred. Thank you to everyone who voted for this part as NORA Cup video part of the year.Murray Loubser is a versatile rider who can destroy anything put in front of him. However, for this project he took a specific approach and focused in on the various "side walls" (AKA wall-ledges/wedges) around Cape Town and surrounding areas.Marcel recently spent a couple weeks in sunny Queensland whilst on vacation from Germany. Whilst Cooper was in Brisbane for a week they stacked a bunch of clips for this new video. Video: Cooper Brownlee.The idea behind Once More is the principle of repetition in skateboarding. ‘Once more’ you go out to explore a new spot, ‘once more’ you try the same trick again hoping you’re going to make it this time, ‘once more’ you do “one last try” and ‘once more’ you leave your footprint in skateboarding. Filmed over the course of a year from September 2021 to September 2022 between Athens and Thessaloniki, the project captures the Greek Skateboarding community, highlighting the urban scenery of these historical cities. Vans riders: Alex Tsagalidis, Asimina Manouskou, Dennis Skamnas, Dimitris Kaberis, Giorgio Zavos, Nikolas Konstadakis, Notis Aggelis, Thanasis Arabouli, Thanos Panou, and Tony Josephides. Video: Kostas Mandilas.A skateboarding video by Beyond Medals featuring Kevin Baekkel and Gabriel Fortunato.Feat. Wieger van Wageningen, Youness Amrani, and Kevin Vu. Join our day with Marcel Veldman, aka The Fluff, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. A new photo special, back by popular demand. We get a home tour as Marcel shows a few treasures and old issues of Fluff as well as a look into his camera collection. Then Wieger, Youness, and friends come over and we skate the streets of Amsterdam and collect more photos of the day. Enjoy.This winter, a fortune awaits. Riders: Stan Rey, Alexi Godbout, Josh Daiek, ABM, Emma Patterson, and more.This is a story of rising to the ultimate challenge. Having the courage to risk fatal exposure and the perseverance demanded on the quest for achievement. These are not solely physical feats, they are mental conquests. From the creators of the award winning film “All.I.Can.'' Sherpas Cinema is proud to present their newest feature film, ''Into The Mind.'' With stunning cinematography and groundbreaking storytelling techniques, the Sherpas blur the lines between dream state and reality, and immerse you into the mind of a common skier as he attempts to climb and ski the ultimate mountain. Innovative athlete segments are actually a glimpse into his dreamscape, each one harbouring messages that help inform our hero’s current, real-life choices. As you experience the majesty of Alaska, Bolivia, the Himalaya and beyond, Into the Mind paints a philosophical portrait of human kind. How do we balance risk versus reward? Why are we inspired to rise to the challenges in our lives and what do we learn on this journey to attain them?What’s fable for some is family tradition for others in the small coastal town of Daphne, Alabama. For a Jubilee to occur, it requires very particular conditions lining up: the tide, the moon phases, the wind, and not least of which, the vigilance of a community willing to walk the beach at all hours to see if it’s there. For Miss Steph and this community, a Jubilee exists in the heart as much as it does in a whole bay’s worth of crabs and flounder. Director: Margaret Brown.Fuelled by an unwavering love and responsibility for the land, Hän Gwich’in 20 year-old Quannah Chasinghorse, and her mother Jody Potts-Joseph, are taking a stand to defend their sacred homelands, including the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.