Movies For Your Monday - Greg Minnaar, Nina Hoffman, Graham Agassiz, Erik Elstran, Josie Prendergast, & More

Norco Welcomes Greg Minnaar:
One of the most influential riders to ever fly down a mountain is stepping onto a Norco. Just like everything else he does, he'll do it his own way. Why? Because, well, there is No Other Way. Hello, Greg. Welcome to Norco. Rider: Greg Minnaar. Video: Louis Citadelle.
Nina Hoffman - Focus:
Racing - and life - has many ups and downs. In this cinematic short film, written by Nina Hoffmann, she opens up about how she deals with it all.
Billy Spurway - Now & Then:
Huge airs, heavy metal, hip-hop, and denim, what’s not to love? Billy Spurway is part of a new crop of expressive riders channelling the MTB ways of old, with flashbacks to NWD and Kranked DVDs. Riding bikes is an expression of their style. No timers, no race tape, just shovels, dirt, and sessions to get things feeling just right. Now & Then was shot throughout the 2023 UK summer around his hometown of Gloucestershire, England. Teaming up with his friend Callum Philpott (Chapter Studios) behind the lens to work on a long-form project that showcases Billy’s take on riding bikes. Grab the popcorn, crank the volume, and get amped. Video: Chapter Studios.
Desert Days - Building The Women's Freeride Movement:
When presented with a problem (Red Bull Formation getting cancelled), Chelsea Kimball & Co. created a solution... Desert Days. This week-long event in Southern Utah is the first of its kind, inviting women from all over the world to learn from each other and to nurture and grow the women's freeride movement.
Graham Agassiz - Close To Home:
Graham Agassiz calls Kamloops BC his home. The unique semi-arid desert climate and diverse landscapes surrounding Kamloops produce fast flowing trails. Close to Home was shot in the fall, a favourite time of year for local riders; when the air is cool, the dirt is prime, and the scenery is magical. Rider: Graham Agassiz. Video: Aedan Skinner.
Introducing Edgar Briole:
Part of the freeracer generation, we are thrilled to welcome (back) Edgar Briole to the COMMENCAL family! Edgar made a huge statement last year at his first international competition by winning Crankworx Rotorua Whip Off. Dirt, Speed and Style, Red Bull Hardline, and even a few DH World Cups: he doesn't hold back if it involves riding a bike and pushing boundaries. We are stoked to have him aboard! Rider: Edgar Briole. Video: Leon Perrin.
Trek Factory Racing - The Reality Of Racing Downhill:
The Trek Factory Racing Downhill squad raced at the absolute limit in 2023. Nothing came easy, from podiums and champagne one week, to crashes and heartbreak the next. Ride along with Loris Vergier, Kade Edwards, and Bodhi Kuhn in one of the most revealing looks at life on the DH World Cup circuit you'll ever see, and learn what it takes — both mentally and physically — to compete in one of the most cruel and thrilling sports in the world.
William Robert - Child Of The Air:
Follow William Robert on his trip across Europe in search of the biggest jumps on Earth. Video: Alan Perreard.
A Vermont Hitlist:
Join us for a Vermont Hitlist of riding! Vermont natives, Quinn Campbell and Myles Trainer, rallied back to their old stomping grounds for a bit of leaf peeping while checking out some new and old trails. Follow along as they ride Vermont's version of an Amusement Park on Six Flags and Disney Land at Perry Hill in Waterbury, Homegrown Goods in Stowe, and finish with some Party Laps in Burke where they meet up with fellow Transition GiddyUp Squad members Ella & Alex McAndrew, and Sitota & Yofta LaRocque. New England's trails have grown enormously in the last handful of year, and every year they continue to progress in terms of technicality and size of features. With the opportunity to return to where they grew up riding, Quinn and Myles were excited to check out some classics as well as some new hotspots in their film 'A Vermont Hitlist'. Thanks to Lawsons Finest, Vermont Mountain Bike Association (VMBA), Mountain Bike Vermont, The Campbells and Knight Ide. Video: Beau Gaughran. Riders: Quinn Campbell, Myles Trainer, Ella & Alex McAndrew and Sitota, & Yofta LaRocque.
Erik Elstran - Selfstran 4 Real:
Erik Elstran brings us '4 Real', the fourth instalment in his self-filmed Selfstran series, this time featuring all rails. Erik never ceases to amaze with his trick conceptualization and sky-high skill level. There's really nothing the man can't do! 4 Real. "Film an all handrail edit by yourself, for real? Well it sounded like a good idea at one point anyway. ‘4 Real’ is the fourth instalment in the Selfstran series, filmed in all four seasons on all kinds of rails." - Erik Elstran. Video shot, edited, and starring Erik Elstran.
Corey Walsh - Raw 100:
Bringing BMX pro Corey Walsh together with filmmaker Rupert Walker always sounded like a good idea, and boy were we right! Check out their seamless park edit in this classic Raw 100.
Logan Pengberg - Crispy:
It's always a good day when there's a new Logan Penberg release! This one for Wethepeople really hits the spot - Logan's rail combo game is wild and there's even an enormous stair whip for good measure. And of course there's smiles all round. Some classic Danzig really puts the cherry on top. You gotta see it. Video: Will Chappell.
Blake Norris' "Full Volume" Part:
Blake bulldozes the Bay Area with blunt force, from Lincoln’s infamous stack to the back cuts of Vallejo. This part hits hard.
April Skateboards "Turbo Green":
Featuring: Shane O'Neill, Yuto Horigome, Dashawn Jordan, Guy Mariano, Rayssa Leal, Noah Nayef, and Yosef Ratleff.
Habit Skateboards - XXIV:
We are bringing in the New Year and commemorating Habitat's 24th Anniversary with a new video, of course.
The Life Cycle Of Superhero Storytelling:
Interconnected storytelling is great... until it gets too convoluted.
Josie Prendergast - Glide:
For Josie, it was a dream come true to head to West Java. Josie had been wanting to do this trip for many years and so to finally get the opportunity to go, she was stoked! 36 hours of travel later she arrived on the beautiful shores of West Java and ready to ride some waves. Video: Mike Calvino.
Thrawn:
In the Scottish Highlands, the word “thrawn” means “stubborn,” but in a good way. It’s a virtuous struggle to make the most of what’s available. Professional snowboarder Lesley McKenna was raised on thrawn, and she has spent her life pushing the boundaries of her sport while advocating for the people and the place that shaped her. Video: Hannah Bailey.
The Ghost Resorts Ch. 3 - Japan:
Part three in our series on ghost resorts. This time, we visited Japan with crows Celeste Pomerantz and Daisuke Fukasawa. Fresh snow, just in from the Pacific Ocean. No one around. An atmosphere flirting with the great masters of Japanese photography. It could be black and white. Small trees spaced just right to be bypassed. The cry of a crow. Deep in the mountains of the Kansai region, on the main island of Honshu, Celeste and Daisuke explore places frozen in the 1990s. Alone on slopes deserted by skiers, they take advantage of exceptional snow where, just a few years earlier, a whole life was organized around ski lifts now in disrepair. Japan is a great skiing country. Its powder is considered one of the lightest and most abundant in the world. After some strange years that witnessed a multitude of bankruptcies - obviously the subject of this third chapter - Japanese skiing has regained its former glory and can now look back on the past with the confidence of a country rooted in a centenarian ski culture. Interviews with three protagonists of the Nippon ski scene shed light on the latest developments. The frenzy of archive images contrasts with the delicacy of the mountains' new-found silence. Romantic nostalgia sets in. Mystery rises. Tea shall wait. Video: Sweetgrass Productions.
Craft:
What would it mean to be the best skier in the world if skiing was all you had in life? That question is part of what motivates Outdoor Research ambassadors Zack Giffin and Micah Evangelista. Zack’s craft as a carpenter gives him a sense of gratitude that puts his life as a pro skier in a broader perspective. He says it’s made his career as a skier—which is also an art in its own way—more sustainable. And when he watches Micah, a young skier and chef following in his footsteps on Koma Kulshan (Mount Baker), he sees a similar work ethic that’s built a foundation much broader than his exceptional skiing skills. Whether they’re on the mountain or in their respective workplaces, Zack and Micah are honing a craft, sharpening their skills—and looking to create lives with meaning beyond sport. Watch them now in Craft. Video: Mattias Evangelista.
Photo: Paris Gore