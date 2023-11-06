Movies For Your Monday - Jack Moir, Renata Wiese, Geoff Rowley, Eric Jackson, & More

Allan Cooke - Saving The Best For Last:

In “Saving The Best For Last,” a former BMX kid eventually, at age 40, finds the capability of a mountain bike and merges his past with the present for some wild stunts. “I couldn’t not, I just couldn’t drive or ride past these spots anymore without knowing what it felt like to ride them,” Allan Cooke said. The Old Dawg is up to the same tricks—enjoy the show.The goal was to ride every trail on the Golfie in one ride. That's 44 trails. It would require an insane level of fitness, and commitment. The route would ultimately cover 148.3 km and with 8,297 m of climbing. Then you need the “knowledge”. The trails range from mellow-ish, through to EWS hard, and too hard for EWS, challenges. In short, it isn’t simply about fitness. You must be good. You must be… mad. This is the story of Mark Scott's mission to try a full round of the Golfie. And it's a story of the trails and the people there.The best Metal Monday yet! This bike rips. Thanks for watching ya maddogs!The daunting steeps of the Chilean Andes, the shifting terrain of Malalcahuello and the flowy loam of Colico Bike Park provide perfect backdrops for the boundless riding of Renata Wiese. Alongside friend and riding partner Pascal Sapunar, Renata leads us on a destination-spanning journey into her world of Chilean freeride. Riders: Renata Wiese & Pascal Sapunar. Cinematography: Xabier Azcarate & Gonzalo Robert. Editor: Carlos Musalem."Last Min" is a lighthearted and humorous story of two bike shop mechanics, Andy and Jason, who can't resist the call of the mountains and their love for biking, even at the expense of their responsibilities.Es ist Sommersaison in den Schweizer Alpen. Die beiden Mountainbiker Jakob Breitwieser und Daniel Eiermann wollen in ihren acht Urlaubstagen viele kleine Abenteuer erleben. Das Ganze aus eigener Kraft, nur mit ihren Mountainbikes und Fahrradanhängern. Auf ihrer Route erklimmen sie sechs 3000er Gipfel, gespickt mit steilen Anstiegen, dünner Luft, guter Laune und grandiosen Abfahrten auf alpinen Trails. Ein Film, der die Abenteuerlust weckt! Athleten: Jakob Breitwieser & Daniel Eiermann. Director: Holger Wimmer.In Breadline geht es für Nick Schubarth um das Wichtigste – und das ist für ihn das Biken. Vergangenes Jahr brach er sich am ersten Tag des Shootings leider die Hand und war gezwungen, für eine Weile auf das Biken zu verzichten. Umso glücklicher ist er, den Clip nun mit Hilfe des Teams von Kleinmond.Studios ein Jahr später präsentieren zu dürfen. Anfang 2022 hatten wir bereits das Vergnügen, Nick ein Stück durch seine Saison begleiten zu dürfen. Daraus ist ein Riders-Portrait innerhalb unserer Serie „Rad fahren mit” entstanden. An seiner Leidenschaft zum Mountainbike Slopestyle hat sich seitdem nichts geändert. Offensichtlich ist sie sogar noch größer geworden. Doch seht selbst.Riders: Luke Clayton, Elliot Naylor, Sam Clayton, Owen Hodgson, Harry Hyde, Jack Millington, Cole Roberts, Alex Greenwood, Benji Twigg, Tom Johnson, Jamie Taylor, and Alex Turner. Video: James Emmerson.Underexposed is a self-filmed and produced series by Pivot Cycles athlete Brice Shirbach dedicated to showcasing trail advocacy and stewardship while exploring a variety of trails in places that may be unfamiliar to many. Join Brice as he explores the personal motivations behind the effort that goes into mountain bike advocacy while sampling the trails they work so hard for. "I feel like I've made it pretty clear over the years just how much I love spending my time in the great state of Vermont, which might explain my infatuation with Charlemont, Massachusetts. The very same mountains that cover most of the Green Mountain State also cover all of western Massachusetts, they're just called the Berkshires once they cross state lines. You can call them whatever you want, I just know that the same magical terrain that lends itself to world-class trails up in Vermont is also abundant down in the Berkshires, as is the community's willingness to embrace it." - Brice ShirbachCannondale’s very own Kera Linn and creative producer James Stokoe went to Costa Rica in search of breaking the monotonous habit of doom scrolling. The goal of this project was to provide an edit showing the beauty of Costa Rica, the epic views that can be had while riding some of the best trails that rubber has ever touched, but also demonstrating what goes into manifesting the thought-provoking content that comes out of a project like this, both with motion and stills. The end result is providing a film that forces the viewer to pause and study the moments frozen in time, examining the subject and interpreting the story with their personal and unique approachNino Valdez and videographer Chris Kimbell went above and beyond with Nino's latest part, EL NIÑO...like the real El Niño, Nino brings the heat to the southern California streets with a unique approach to spots and eclectic trick choices. He also doesn't skimp on the bangers so hurry over to that play button and enjoy. Video: Chris Kimbell.Trey headed north to the tri-state area and met up with Veesh to film for his new frame release. We are stoked to finally get his frame out and he shredded some amazing spots on his sample build, peep the edit.Coltin Knudson needs some damn shine! The Seattleite slays dirt, street, and park - is as dialled behind the camera as he is in front and is quite literally one of the nicest dudes there is. Here's a collection of clips Coltin stacked smacked together for our collective enjoyment!When it comes to legendary rock bands, The Rolling Stones are in a league of their own. Their timeless music has transcended generations and genres has not only left an indelible mark on music, but it has influenced skateboarding video parts for decades. In the latest Berrics Music Society video, we dive deep into "The Story of The Rolling Stones in Skateboarding” as we sit down with legendary skateboarders Jamie Thomas, Leo Romero, Torey Pudwill, along with musician Reuben Bullock and esteemed filmers Beagle and Socrates Leal as they talk about the undeniable influence of The Rolling Stones in skateboarding. The list of classic Rolling Stones rock hits that have become anthems for video parts is astonishing. From Jamie Thomas setting the stage in 1993’s "The Invisible Video" set to the timeless rhythm of "Paint It, Black,” to Justin Brock's 2006 “Southern Comfort" part that pairs perfectly with "Can't You Hear Me Knocking”, to the iconic usage of “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” in Zero’s Mislead Youth all the way to Torey Pudwill’s Plan B ‘True’ part in 2014, The Rolling Stones have set the soundtrack to some of your favorite skate video parts of all time. Come with us as we dive into the indomitable connection between The Rolling Stones and the undying influence that these rock legends have had on skateboarding culture. Don't miss the fusion of two worlds that have left an indelible mark on skateboarding history. The story of The Rolling Stones in skateboarding is a tale of rhythm, rebellion, and radical moves. It's time to turn up the volume and push the boundaries.Self-proclaimed outdoor nut job, conservationist, big horn sheep hunting guide, and skateboarding legend, Geoff Rowley has earned his place as skating royalty. Named Thrasher's Skater of the Year in 2000, one of the most influential skaters of all time by Transworld Skateboarding, and featured in numerous Tony Hawk Pro Skater video games Geoff embodies what it means to be a Protekt athlete. To have mastered a craft, rise to the top of his profession, and carve a hard-earned reputation as one of the heaviest skaters to ever put foot on a board.A two-hour session at Clipper is gnarly, but that’s just the first of six trips for David. Hundreds of attempts and a literal pistol whipping all played their part in this epic saga for an ender.Mario Ordoñez-Calderón wears many hats—Backcountry ambassador, surfing enthusiast, and co-founder of Un Mar de Colores (Spanish for An Ocean of Color). Un Mar advocates for diversity, inclusivity, and ocean stewardship through the avenue of surfing. Their program offers kids a two-year progression plan that focuses on community development, surf therapy, and environmental work. We hold nothing but admiration for Mario and Un Mar de Colores, and we’re absolutely elated to share his story with a larger audience. Mario offers a refreshing perspective on the important things in life, and we love to see him inspire others to Venture Beyond.Eric Jackson and Darcy Sharpe present “prÆy,” a short film about finding heaven not in the distance, but in the snow beneath our feet. Starring: Eric Jackson, Darcy Sharpe, Victor Daviet, Chris Rasman, and friends. Film: Aaron Leyland. Edit: Ben Webb.Daycare - a street skiing video by Will Wesson and Patrick Ring presented by LINE skis. Featuring: Will Wesson, Patrick Ring, Reagan Wallis, Kale Cimperman, Tucker Fitzsimons, Bennie Osnow, Andy Parry, Pete Koukov, Taylor Lundquist, Dasha Agafonova, Mitchell Brower, Ross Imburgia, Jed Waters, Liam Baxter, Kevin Merchant, Paddy Flanagan, Kevin Salonius, and Dickie Styza.An epic journey for a wayward glove. Director: Scotty Carlson/Juicy Studios.Photo: Georg Lindacher (Kleinmond Studio)