Movies For Your Monday - Jackson Goldstone, Cam Zink, Andreu Lacondeguy, Hilaree Nelson, & More

it's fun.
Join the Forbidden crew of Liam Baylis, Dylan Siggers, Zak Mouseau, and Sophie Perrault as they share their unique perspective on Crankworx Whistler. It's all about friends, riding bikes and of course, having fun. Enjoy the show.
Beyond Limits - The Jackson Goldstone Story | Quest for Redemption | Ep. 4:
In Episode 4, Jackson takes us on a thrilling journey of redemption. After a series of ups and downs, he fights back with an incredible display of skill and tenacity. With two remarkable podium finishes securing 4th place in both races, Jackson not only redeems himself but also sends a powerful message to the mountain biking world - he's here to stay, and his journey has only just begun. Sitting now in second overall in the standings, Jackson goes into the final two races with his sights set on the overall points lead and potentially another win to add to the season. Don't miss this incredible story of resilience and passion as Jackson Goldstone defies the odds and proves that nothing can hold him back from his pursuit of greatness.
For The Love:
For the Love is a short film capturing different accounts of involvement in, and love for, the mountain bike community. Featuring: Matt Edleston, Talus Turk, Jacob Guthrie, and Drew Barber
Cam Zink - 2023 Red Bull Rampage Winner:
Cam Zink silenced all his critics last Friday as he once again etched a new chapter in the freeride history books. At the age of 37, Cam secured his second Red Bull Rampage title with a descent that will be remembered for a long time. Thirteen years after his first victory, he pulled off a massive run including a huge backflip on the monstrous Icon Sender.
Samantha Soriano - CLLCTV Vowels:
For the last instalment of our CLLCTV Vowels series we are proud to showcase American freerider and positivity generator Samantha Soriano. Hailing originally from Colorado, Soriano moved down to the desert landscapes of Utah to pursue her freeride mountain biking dream and has made herself a household name in the discipline and her community. Her Vowels episode shows Samantha in her natural habitat and performing at her best as she lays down effortless style and tricks in the landscape that has not only now become her home, but a landscape that she’s been able to put her own stamp on with the creation of her own freeride lines carved into the dirt. So sit back and enjoy the last episode of what has been an incredibly fun and exciting series of riders to watch.
Andreu Lacondeguy - Lost In Chile:
Finding yourself getting lost in the unknown is what prompted Andreu Lancondeguy to return to Chile in early 2023. A legendary country with mountains and volcanoes that provide limitless contrasts. After months of solo scouting from North to South, Andreu managed to find the best freeride spots, from the Atacama desert to the Araucaria forests in Patagonia. He also went to meet the locals who are passionate about adventure, to bring us these magnificent images which he shares in his new documentary, "Lost In Chile.'' Rider/Director: Andreu Lacondeguy.
Chasing Perfection:
“La perfection est atteinte, non pas lorsqu'il n'y a plus rien à ajouter, mais lorsqu'il n'y a plus rien à retirer.” - Antoine de St-Exupéry
Mitch and Friends | Mitch'N Out | Season 2 Ep. 4:
Follow along with Mitch Ropelato and friends during an epic summer ride at home in Utah. Kermit Eastwood, Mitch's Tax Lawyer, desires nothing more than to get some peace and quiet away from the hustle and bustle of the office. But, Mitch isn't going to let that happen. Mitch and crew crash Eastwood's peaceful morning ride and turn it into a day of hitting the best trails the Salt Lake Valley has to offer.
Cedar Dust Revival:
The Cedar Dust Pro Line, a pivotal jump line in Bellingham, WA came to life after the area was logged in 2017. It began as a genuine attempt to offer a professional-grade jump line on Galbraith Mountain, providing riders a platform to push their riding to the next level. Over the years it played a pivotal role in creating a stepping off point for riders like Talus Turk and Hannah Bergemann and eventually lead to the birth of bigger, better jumps in the area, only to become overshadowed by its byproducts. In 2023, with the help of dedicated builders and under the vision of Talus Turk, Tenet stepped in as the new trail sponsor, injecting fresh life into this once-forgotten trail. The result: a revitalized Cedar Dust Pro Line, ready for a new era of riders. Film: Spencer Arps.
Weekend Gypsies:
What’s better than a roadtrip with the crew? Pack up the bikes, fuel up the vans, and head to the hills – join us as Will, Alfie, Andy, Sam, and co. ride with the locals at the Dirt Farm, Pontypool, a VeloSolutions Pump Track, and FlyUp 417. This is what bike trips are all about... vibes, biking, and crashing your brains out on the last jump of the trip. Video: Will Easey & SlowShred.
One Step Closer:
Felix Prangenberg, Jordan Godwin, Dan Kruk, and Riley Smith take a trip to San Jose and San Fran. Filmed by all, edited by Felix Prangenberg.
Riley Smith - Can We Just Talk?
Injuries can really plague you, but Riley took each day as it came and he didn’t let anything get in his way. Once he was able to ride 100% he didn’t waste any time in working with Grant Castelluzzo again to come up with this mind-blowing epic video. Sit back and enjoy. Riley Smith; two words you need to remember.
Live Fast:
Those poor bowls didn't stand a chance.
Austyn Gillette’s “Know You My Own Way” Globe Skateboarding Part:
Austyn puts his whole heart into video parts, blending powerful lines, impeccable form, and groundbreaking moves. From the hydrant hit to the finalé, this global tear is top-tier.
Jamie Thomas - 49 Tricks At 49 Years Old:
Jamie takes a trip to Miami to skate Lot 11 and film 49 tricks for his 49th birthday.He's still got it.
Geoff Rowley - Skate Register: Staples Center:
In our new series, 'Skate Register,' we explore the history of iconic spots with the legendary pros that helped put them on the map. In the first episode we hit up the Staples Center with Geoff Rowley for a firsthand history lesson on his legendary frontside 5050. Ever since Geoff Rowley hit the Staples Center Hubba in 1999, the spot has become a literal staple in skateboarding history as a proving ground for skaters to set themselves apart from the pack. Learn the full story of Geoff’s iconic frontside 5050, hear from Clive Dixon and Chad Fernandez on Rowley’s impact on the spot, and see what other tricks have gone down on the behemoth hubba in the last 24 years.
Josh Daiek - Mountain State 2:
Redemption. In the end, that was the objective for Josh Daiek and his crew in this sequel to last year’s adventure. In the first Mountain State, they embarked on a quest to find solitude and challenging lines in the middle-of-nowhere Nevada. But that one line had gotten the best of them, and there was no way they weren't going back to give it another go. You know who had different plans? Mother Nature, that's who. She turned the snow faucet on full blast and pointed it straight at Nevada, stacking up snow in the mountains in record fashion. Did they get redemption? I guess you'll have to watch to find out. Did they have some of the deepest days and ski some of the rowdiest lines they ever thought possible? You're damn right they did.
BPC 2:
These folks do things a little differently on skis.
Free, In Your Body:
An analog short film by Dylan Siggers. There are many paths to fulfillment in a person's life. Halfway into my lifetime, creating films has grown to become my own. With it comes a sense of purpose and belonging. Finding the path to the greatest appreciation of each moment, and attempting to convey that feeling back to an audience is something akin to magic. Remaining present when experiencing beauty but still capturing it to share with others, and represent that feeling through film. With this latest project, I chose to shoot it entirely on analog film. Forcing a new sense of attentiveness to our decisions, and acceptance of failure for each roll of film. Shooting on film forces myself and my friends to learn lessons outside of only the mechanics of the camera. With that came a sense of freedom for creativity in what we shot. Allowing me to point the camera at what felt important to myself, not only what I thought people would want to see on screen at the end of the year. With that, I created something of a personal journal entry; about my closest moments with friends and family throughout the winter. Taking time to just do something and get out of it, and feel Free, in your body. Shot by Jason Mannings, Alex Vos, Sophie Perrault, Peter Wojnar, Olivia Johnson, Nick Nault, Steve Reed, Taylor Lundquist, Jake Strassman, Franz Perini, Layne Leskosek, Jarrad McCarl, and Rob Huele. Filmed in Fernie, Myoko, Brighton, Vancouver, and Whitewater.
Earthside:
In the spring of 2022, four athletes on The North Face team, Emily Harrington, Brette Harrington, Christina Lusti, and Hilaree Nelson embarked on the trip of a lifetime. Their expedition to climb and ski epic first descents on Baffin Island, Canada became a celebration—of their accomplishments, of their friendship, and of their lives. In loving memory of Hilaree Nelson, 1972–2022. Directed by Kaki Orr and Rob Wassmer.
Photo: Ale Di Lullo