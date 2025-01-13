Movies For Your Monday - Jackson Goldstone, Graham Agassiz, Morgane Jonnier, Eric Hjorleifson, & More

OneUp Squamish Downhill Race Highlights:

Squamish is home to some of the world's best downhill racers. But there are no downhill races here. As fans of DH racing and riding at every level, we decided to put on a little race to round out the season and raise money for our local mountain bike association. OneUp Components and the Squamish Off Road Cycling Association are proud to have put on a DH race to support the insanely high level of riding in this community. The SORCA team and trail crew were instrumental in helping us bring a proper DH event to Squamish. It was a big effort, with over 80 volunteers supporting the event on race day and OneUp staff logging over 500 hours on the tools preparing the track. Massive thank you to SORCA and everyone who helped make this race possible. See you next year!It's been far too long since I was in France last. It was great to see all the familiar faces again and those that I hadn’t seen in a long time. That’s probably my favourite part about travelling to these events: reconnecting with everyone and shredding together. Paul and I have always been big fans of each other, and it was an honour to be invited to his event. I love watching him ride, and I can’t wait to go back next year. Bringing a fly rod though for sure! Was pretty surreal to ride the course with everyone. Just to flow through it top to bottom, blast the massive spine, and watch everyone else ride, it’s the best... this is what it’s all about. This Is Living.Filmers Damon Berryman and Finlay Woods set out to create an all killer no filler video of Squamish rider, Jake Murray. Enjoy watching Jake absolutely destroy trails and jumps with style and ease.Video: Fastfokus.Featuring David Perez Nanni hitting Dream Track top to bottom. This guy is a super-talented MTB rider and loves being in the air. Dream Track has the energy of hundreds of people, thousands of runs, and countless hours of digging, which captures you, draws you in, and pushes you to your limits. The energy that each person has put into helping make Dream Track as incredible as it is. Every year I’ve been in Queenstown, Dream Track has been different. The continual work on all of the features means the track progresses just like we do. The first time I saw those jumps and saw riders flying over them with so much style, the only thing I dreamed of was being able to do it too. It took so many years, crashes, setbacks, and frustration - but from that first day to getting a top-to-bottom run, it was all worth it. This MTB edit pays tribute to the riders who maintain this magnificent trail. Hope to see David compete in Proving Grounds this year. Video: Blake Pickup.Stoked to have put this together with my brother and his friend. This film is all about the love for mountain biking. Hope you have fun watching! Riders: Cyrill Waser & Sandro May. Directors: Sandro May, Cyrill Waser, & Silvana Waser.Bruder always finds a creative way down the mountain.For me, mountain biking is more than just a sport. It's a kind of meditation. Moving through the landscape, you become a part of it. Weightless, drifting through spaces between. In those moments, there's nothing else. It's where harmony and chaos exist side by side. The film features Matthew Zechel, Mitch Tobin, & Keaton Markic. Film: Aaron Sheffner & Riley Lockett.Thanks to the riders, and to my friend for the help on the shoot!A short film featuring myself and my best best friend Bayley.All the girls from the Vans Europe team met in Barcelona to film clips for a ground breaking street video in the female BMX community. Capturing the emotional highs and lows of trip life and highlighting their talent and personality. A stylish piece showcasing our female riders the best way possible - on their bikes. Casual and effortless style of filming to get that 90/Y2K vibe. Athletes: Linda Grabner (Pro), Teresa Fernandez (Pro), Francina Fernandez (Pro), Anahi Valentina (Am), & Wibke Vogel (Am). Video: Alexandre Valentino.Following up on from his 2014 DIG interview titled, "Nearly There," Nashville resident and long-time friend of the magazine, Joel Barnett hooked up with filmmaker Erik Doty to produce this ten minute gem, honing in on how a simple spot can both focus and inspire the mind and soul. Joel still rips too. We loved this! "Riding alone has been a constant thread throughout my life - from my early days as an eager kid in West Auburn, PA, to where I am now in Nashville, TN. The simplicity of pedalling alone allows me to slow down and process the noise of everyday life. In the fall of 2023, Erik Doty and I documented what riding means to me today: brief moments of clarity at temporary spots, often hidden in plain sight. During this time, I rode a Work BMX frame made by John Corts that had a single Circuit BMX sticker on the top tube—an intentional reminder of friends in different places who inspire me to keep creating. You get what you give, so grab a shovel, mod a spot, load some film, and go create something with friends. “Here” is the complement to “Nearly There,” the 2014 Dig interview with Andrew White. Special thanks to Erik Doty, Sarah Taylor, and Alex Magallan." - Joel Barnett. A film by Erik Doty.Sprocket? Who needs a sprocket? Our supremely talented Frenchman Florent Soulas goes berserk sans drivetrain. Don’t do this at home kids. Video: Jesse Le Sommer.Deathwish destabilizes any sense of sanity with hellacious hill bombs, kinked rail madness, and moves so buck they defy definition. The bar has been raised.Sometimes it takes a few tries to get the clip.Ishod opens up this European dream with flawless lines followed by Gabriel, Filipe, Rayssa, Charlie, and Monster’s undeniable roster.Axell "SLAY" Hodges returns to Glamis and Ocotillo Wells, showcasing his tech skills alongside his crew in the highly anticipated sequel: Deserted 2. Featuring: Josh Hill, Seth Enslow, Rodrigo Ampudia, Ryan Hughes, McGnarls, & Kohl Denney.After a near-fatal car accident, a man defies the odds to climb one of Australia’s rugged mountain ranges, surpassing the summit of his physical and emotional anguish.Just outside of Revelstoke lies a little slice of heaven called the Blanket Glacier Chalet. This helicopter accessed remote backcountry chalet has become a home away from home of sorts for Eric Hjorleifson. When owner Marty Schaffer called us with a couple last minute spots, we knew we had to get Peter Wojnar to follow Hoji around and document his signature 'Effortless' style. "Last winter we had the opportunity to go up to Blanket Glacier Chalet during a window of killer weather. A fresh coating of 30-50cm of super blower pow laid on top of a bulletproof ice crust from a recent rain event which swept the province. Not deep enough to jump off stuff, we stepped back and focused on shooting Hoji's effortless style closer to the ground. Big shoutout to Marty Schaffer for having us and to the rest of the Blanket crew for letting us do our thing!" - Peter Wojnar. Skier: Eric Hjorleifson. Video: Peter Wojnar.Tony Drees actually considers himself to have “good fortune,” despite being born into an abusive household, surviving the deadliest bombing in the Gulf War, beating cancer, and having his leg amputated up to his hip. After it all, and through his newly found passion for skiing, Tony sets an ambitious goal for this season.