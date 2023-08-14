Movies For Your Monday - Jackson Goldstone, Mark Matthews, Dennis Enarson, & Chickens

Beyond Limits - The Jackson Goldstone Story - Ep. 2:
Hot on the heels of a 6th place and 3rd place finish in the first two stops of the 2023 UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup, Jackson comes back to get his full revenge and take home the first place finish in Val di Sole, Italy during the 3rd stop of the season. Buckle up and jump on board as we get an inside look with Jackson bringing us along for the ride of a lifetime and his first Elite Men's win in Val Di Sole italy.
Mark Matthews - Arkansas Paradise:
Infused with the passion and creativity of dedicated builders and riders, Arkansas has become an ultimate playground for mountain bikers. Video: Scott Bell.
Ian Morrison - Fast Lines & Good Times:
Fury just wants to go fast; its 200mm of high-pivot LTS suspension and refined geo offers the perfect balance of craft and speed. Touting the all-new RockShox Boxxer up front, you’ve got a DH machine that focuses on fast. Whistler-native, Ian Morrison, built up a freshie and hit Sun Peaks Bike Park for a day of eye-watering full gas laps. Video: Scott Secco.
Cory Wallace - The Nomad:
Cory Wallace loves to combine adventure, racing and travel. The two-time Canadian Marathon winner and four-time 24hr World Champion has spent the last 16 years chasing all kinds of crazy races around the world, from Mongolia to Nepal, from Australia to Italy, and everywhere in between. A bike adventurer through and through, Cory also has a heart of gold. He weaves humanitarian efforts into everything he does, fundraising for meals and helping Nepalese cyclists raise money for a training center, as well as inspiring kids to get a taste for riding bikes wherever he travels. In mid-February Cory found himself back in Guatemala, preparing to race the El Reto, a four-day stage event in the heart of the Central American nation. In the weeks leading up to the race, Cory was joined by Matt Clark of Stirl and Rae Media Haus in the hills above Xela, deep in the country’s western highlands. Capturing the entirety of someone’s personality and interests is never easy, but Matt succeeded in portraying the essence of Cory on film. The Nomad gives us a great insight into Cory’s passions. We see Cory immersed in the local scene, connecting with the locals and riders, completely disconnected from the distractions we all face every day.
Dirt Diaries 2023 - Empire Of Stoke:
Cole Nelson's film from the legendary Crankworx video contest.
Dirt Diaries 2023 - Elemental:
Ryan Kenny's film represents the four elements in mountain biking. Featuring: Georgia Astle, Mason Mashon, Braedyn Kozman, Talus Turk, Jonny Eden, & Matt Summers.
Jaxson Riddle - Riddled With Style Ep.2:
Very hyped to make it back up to Crankworx Whistler this summer! It’s been a couple years and it’s always amazing seeing all the homies and riding all week. From dirt jumps, skateparks, Whip-Off, and the bike park... this video has it all. Very grateful for all the support I received from everyone. See you guys next year!
Weekend Slayer - Episode 11 - Cumberland:
The sleepy town of Cumberland BC, has grown into a slice of mountain bike heaven, and we're gunna see what all the hype is about! Mark Matthews calls the Comox Valley home, and he's going to show us the goods that this bountiful part of Vancouver Island has to offer. A seemingly endless amount of trails (if you have the stamina to pedal to them) surround town, and there's a very rad public dirt jump park that's maintained year-round. (Thank you for the awesome dirt work Dylan King). We're staying in town at Travis Lawrenuk's house and have local shredder Stéphane Pelletier join us for a huge first day of riding the surrounding trails. The next day, we put our trail bikes in the shed and spend a day riding the public dirt jumps in town, and finish our weekend with an out-of-town trip to a dual-slalom trail followed by Mark’s secret jump line. Grab all of your rigs, and join us for an awesome time in Cumberland! Producer/Editor: Eric Lawrenuk. Cinematography: Graeme Meiklejohn.
Be Stoked, Be Humble:
In this mini documentary the extraordinarily skilled Andre shreds down Flight 66 And Puma Grande at Moose Mountain while he shares his passion that drive him. One of these passions is of course mountain biking. Giant jumps and steep trails are some of his favourite terrain to ride. Photography is a recent hobby for him that he turned into a business, Dre Visuals, where he spends his time photographing mountain bikes, events, and construction sites. You can check out some of Dre's photography link either on instagram @drevisuals
or on his website.
Jake Roberts - BMX In Whistler Bike Park:
I caught up with Jacob Roberts in the Whistler Bike Park to capture a few clips of him riding his BMX.
Dennis Enarson & Perris Benegas - Integration:
Vans BMX is proud to introduce Integration, the latest film featuring team riders Perris Benegas and Dennis Enarson celebrating the community and culture of BMX. The film highlights not only Dennis and Perris but a cast of additional team riders from the Vans BMX roster, and is dedicated to the late Patrick Casey. Video: Dan Foley.
Broc Raiford - Incinerate:
Broc Raiford brings us yet another video part in 2023. From 'Retaliate,' to 'Accelerate', the man has been on a mission! Broc's latest, 'Incinerate' was filmed over the course of the past year from Los Angeles to NYC. Video: Zach Krejmas.
Dakota Roche - Low, Hi, & In Between:
It’s no secret, filming for a full part takes hard work, dedication, and time. Lucky for you, Dakota Roche is one of the most hard-working riders in the game. Check out 30 minutes of alternate angles, crashes, and just about everything else that went into filming for Dakota Roche’s latest Vans part, Low & Hi
.
Lakai - Bubble:
Starring: Tyler Pacheco, Griffin Gass, Kyonosuke Yamashita, Stevie Perez, James Capps, Jimmy Wilkins, Riley Hawk, Greg Dehart, Rick Howard, Vincent Alvarez, Cody Chapman, Simon Bannerot. Video: John Marello.
Homies - Pittlanta:
From Evan’s wedding in Steel City to Thomas Taylor’s memorial in ATL, the Homies pay homage with heart-pumping sessions on every rock, ramp, and concrete slab they can find.
Emilio Dufour's "Out Of Office" Vans Part:
Never one to languish behind a desk, Emilio forges a masterwork of power and technical prowess in Buenos Aires and Montevideo. This is the dude to watch.
Made In The Mitten:
On December 25th, 1965, amidst the blustery winds and sand dunes of Muskegon, Michigan, Sherman Poppen made history by strapping two skis together and sending his young daughter careening down his backyard hill. His invention, soon dubbed the Snurfer, laid the foundation for snowboarding as we know it.
Dream Steeple:
Starring Eric Geiselman, Bryce Young, Brendon Gibbens, Cam Richards, Derrick Disney, Corey Colapinto, Andrew Jacobson, and our creators Jay Nelson, Travis Reynolds, Jeff McCallum, and Superwolf. An all new surfing thriller directed by Eddie Obrand.
Home, Grown -The Future Of Building Is Waste:
Building materials contribute an estimated 5 to 15 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. What if we used materials that not only take less carbon to produce but also can capture and store carbon? In California, architect and climber Dylan Johnson joined up with Yvon Chouinard and a seasoned crew to construct two houses using straw bales that would otherwise have gone to waste. Watch Home, Grown to learn why they agree that natural building isn’t just better for the climate—it’s a better way to build. Director: Forest Woodward.
Chicken Stories:
A group of friends use Siri to guide them as they band together to start a farm, in a short documentary by Jonathan Pickett.
Photo: Jarrett Lindal