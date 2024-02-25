Movies For Your Monday - Jackson Goldstone, Reece Wallace, Mark Matthews, Amie Engerbretson, & More

Jackson Goldsgtone & Laurie Greenland - Red Bull Hardline Course Preview:
Name a bette duo to get you on board a flat out Red Bull Hardline Tasmania GoPro Course Preview than Jackson Goldstone and Laurie Greenland! We'll wait.
Reece Wallace's Dream Free Ride House, PT. 2:
"We were able to get sketchy with it and just build some really cool, unique stuff that excites me to be on my mountain bike." Video: Liam Wallace. Additional Cinematography: Rupert Walker, Calvin Huth.
Reece Wallace's Dream Free Ride House:
Starting from a neglected, run-down property on legendary Vancouver Island, Reece Wallace has spent the past year juggling a house renovation, a yard build, training, filming, and injuries. The finished product is the ultimate mountain biker's paradise. Video: Liam Wallace & Calvin Huth.
Talus Turk - Here To Stay:
Talus Turk is a rising star in the world of freeride mountain biking. In 2023, Turk received his first golden ticket to the legendary Red Bull Rampage near Virgin, Utah. Out of the elite 18 riders selected, Turk stood tall, showcasing his exceptional skills amidst the rugged terrain of Rampage. Supported by his roommates, Ryan McNulty and Hayden Zablotny, Turk formed a dynamic team, crafting their lines with precision despite being the youngest crew there. Witness Talus Turk's meteoric rise to the Rampage podium, a testament to his determination and unwavering passion for freeriding.
Mark Matthews - RAW Mash Up:
RAW videos are the best so here’s a mash-up of some top moments on four different Marin bikes. Filmed by: Scott Bell, Alex Chapellier, and Max McCulloch.
Trevor Attridge - Local Lines:
Just a short personal project of a winter ride here in Cascadia. It was spent in the forest on some of my go-to trails, with my good buddy Max there to capture it. Nothing more, nothing less. Video: Max McCulloch.
Anastasis Anastasiou - Blood, Sweat, & Trails:
New bike, don't need. Anastasis proves you can go fast, look rad, and have fun on any bike. We first met Anastasis while filming Tea & Biscuits 2, a young Greek chap with some wicked style and clicked tables. We also featured him on the cover of Spent 1. Filmed by: Kreton Kefalas. Edited by: Alex Vouzas.
Brad Simms & Samantha Soriano Having Fun At the Bikepark:
In the final episode of "Take Flight," BMX legend and CLLCTV mountain bike rider Brad Simms links up with local freerider Samantha Soriano in her hometown Winter Park, Colorado. She shows him her best backyard trails while the team races a summer storm and tries not to get lost. Brad then travels to Austin, Texas, where he shows the crew around his local spots as he hits the best trials and BBQ spots in the city.
This Is Pacifica:
Last summer, my buddies and I set out to capture the incredible vibe of the town I call home, Pacifica, California. Just 20 minutes south of San Francisco, this place is a whole different world with an epic mountain bike scene and some of the best trails in the Bay Area. We planned a four day shoot and tried to get the best shots on each trail. While there is always more that we wish we could have captured, we think we did a pretty rad job of showing the variety of epic riding here in town. From flowy berms to chunky DH to big jump sets, this place has it all. This is Pacifica. Rider: Paul Jackson. Video: Wesley Caspillo & Bobby Stevenson.
Yannick Pontal - True Story:
This is Yannick. Yannick lives on the French Riviera, Nice to be exact. It’s one of the best places in Europe to develop your skills and push your bike to the limits. Yannick raced from a young age, competing in cyclocross, cross-country, enduro and downhill. His commitment to pushing the boundaries as a racer and product developer of the Eagle Powertrain System landed him the 2022 E-EWS overall title, proving the system and shaping the future of EMTB. This is Yannick.
20 for 20 - BMX Triple Front Flip:
Retold for the first time with unseen footage: the BMX triple front flip. One of the gnarliest weeks in Nitro Circus history for many different reasons. This episode we go under the helmets with Ryan Williams and Andrew Ahumada, who were attempting to conquer one of the hardest, gravity defying tricks in all of action sports. This episode is dedicated to our dear friend Erik Roner, who we tragically lost the week of the stunt. We miss you mate.
Kink BMX - Champagne:
Kink BMX is proud to present Champagne; our latest full-length team video. Over two years worth of filming trips, from 20+ cities spread throughout the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. Full sections from Kink riders Travis Hughes, Agus Gutierrez, Chad Osburn, Calvin Kosovich, Hobie Doan, Dan Coller, and Nathan Williams. Video: Darryl Tocco.
CultCrew - Swampfest:
Another Swampfest is in the books - this has got to be the wildest one so far. The amount of work Trey Jones and his crew put in is mind blowing, shouts to everyone who helped make this possible. We cruised through with some of the crew and hung out for a few days just soaking in the madness... we also got to ride for a bit. See y'all next year!
Crossing Lines - Behind The Monster Super Tour:
"Crossing Lines" takes a bloodshot look behind the Monster Super Tour. Get ready for muddy rail sessions and smashing up rally cars as the dots are joined between the world’s finest core skate scenes across the globe. Get inside access to the antics of the crew - hanging with the locals, partying hard, and skating the gnarliest spots imaginable.
Skateboarding & Soccer With New York City's Chinatown Soccer Club:
The CSC is a longstanding institution of the Lower East Side of Manhattan that’s been meeting over the last twenty years for friendly pickup soccer. The league has been graced by legendary names over the years, like The Gonz, Peter Bici, and Peter Sutherland, and is supported by skateboarders, artists, and goodhearted locals. If there’s one crew that could get us up at 8 a.m., stretch our hamstrings, and run for half an hour, it’s the CSC. Check it out, laugh at us, and listen to skate photographer and league staple Gerhard Stochl and friends explain their roots and what makes them stand apart from the meathead jocks of the world. Video: Greg Navarro & Ian Michna.
Daydream:
We are very proud to present our newest film, Daydream. Starring: Filipe Mota, Kyonosuke Yamashita, and Dylan Jaeb. Director: Alan Hannon.
Quinn Wolferman - Shadows Fade:
Shadows Fade, an unassuming solo project. Principal Cinematography: Justin Mayers. Editors: Clayton Vila & Loren Creer.
The Hypocrite:
"The Hypocrite" delves into a critical discourse that is resonating with individuals across various spheres. In the context of climate advocacy, the film examines the inherent contradiction between personal actions and systemic efforts. The story is masterfully woven through the perspective of a professional skier, confronting the complex interplay between advocating for change and relying on fossil fuels for athletic pursuits. The film aspires to foster unity and collaboration within the outdoor community, transcending perceived hypocrisy and feelings of not fitting in. It aims to dismantle the culture of individual blame and guilt, focusing instead on the systemic shifts required to pave the way for a sustainable future. By erasing the boundaries that label individuals as hypocrites, the narrative invites viewers to recognize the urgent need for collective action and change. Director: Amie Engerbretson.
Flash Foxy - No Wasted Days:
When they first started climbing, Lou (they/he) and Marian (they/she) didn’t see opportunities for those within the genderqueer community to go into the outdoors. So, they decided to become guides, share their knowledge, and open doors for others to experience the exhilaration of moving freely.
To Become A Lion:
I was born in Sydney, Australia, as the only child of parents who immigrated from China with little financial security or knowledge of English. I spent most of my childhood in Sydney’s Chinatown, by my mother’s side during school holidays as she worked the checkout at a Chinese supermarket. As a child I was mystified by the magnificent lions that would appear, as if from nowhere, on the streets of Chinatown and the Sydney suburbs. I would watch with awe as they performed elaborate dances during cultural events. My work as a filmmaker is dedicated to Australian immigrant communities like the one I grew up in. When I was commissioned by the Powerhouse Museum to direct this short documentary, I discovered that almost every Asian person I spoke to has a friend or a family member in the lion dancing community. The commitment of lion dancers to their craft is astounding, and I want to draw attention to the people inside the performance, people who dedicate a significant part of their lives to this tradition. - Film & Text: David Ma.
Photo: Nicolas Brizin