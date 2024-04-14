Movies For Your Monday - Jackson Goldstone, Remi Gauvin, Jess Blewitt, Scotty Cranmer. & More

Hillbomb:
A year and a half of digging, riding, filming, and editing coming together for our best work yet - featuring riding from across the USA and segments from Navi Guerra, Asa Howe, Connor Worrall, Keanu Smith, Tate Young, Jeremy Schmidt, Aidan Howe, Barb Edwards, Will Stephens, Aiden Parish, Harper Simon, and Joe Cromwell. This is ITHG - the freeride underground. Thank you to Arlan Lang, Big Ship Media, Brody Laker, Coffee House Media, Graham Fee, Hunter Zeiner, JP Films, Keanu Smith, Lucas Richer, and Skape Creative for filming. Thank you to 686, Shadow Conspiracy, Sensus, and YT Industries for the support, as well as everyone else who had a part in bringing this all together.
Jess Blewitt - Sound Of Speed:
Jess Blewitt blends eye-watering speed with magnificent nature as she takes us on a ride through the iconic Whakarewarewa Forest in Rotorua, New Zealand.
Jackson Goldstone Rides The Podium Gold 36:
We hit up Jackson Goldstone to demonstrate his signature speed and style on some frozen loam in the Pacific Northwest. Watch Jackson smash the new Grip X-equipped 36 at World Cup pace, all with a healthy dose of his signature boost and a touch of gold. Video: Rupert Walker.
Tessellation:
Featuring: Rémi Gauvin, Thomas Vanderham, Lily Boucher, Jay Leroux, and Celeste Pomerantz. Video: Brody Jones/Jared Putnam.
Weitien Ho - Transitions:
Growing in Whistler, BC, WeiTien Ho found himself amidst one of the world’s most best playgrounds for mountain enthusiasts right in his backyard. With winters dedicated to skiing and summers to biking, his childhood was a symphony of activities. As WeiTien matured, so did his fervor and devotion to his sports. While juggling the demands of competing at elite levels in two distinct disciplines may seem daunting, for him, it's a source of motivation—a continuous journey of growth through transitions. Director: Hugh Saint-Jacques. Cinematography: Max McCulloch & Hugh Saint-Jacques.
Alex Storr - Fear Nothing:
Dreadnought forged a new path for performance high pivot bikes and cemented the platform's category-defying nature. It dealt handily with the demands of the World Cup Downhill circuit, revelled in the rigours of enduro racing, and endured lap after lap of abuse in the bike park, while still craving more. From the race track to the bike park and everything in between, Dreadnought has proven its unparalleled versatility. Now it’s time for the big guns to get the V2 treatment. Dreadnought V2 carries the torch forward into a new realm of capability, giving riders even more firepower than ever before. We’ve taken our next-gen suspension system, seen on the class-leading Druid and Supernought, and applied it to our revered brawler of a bike. We didn’t just up the calibre, add more travel, and call it good. We overhauled every detail to refine and distill its purpose into something that exhilarates. From the helm of the Dreadnought, you see no obstacles, only opportunities. Fear Nothing.
Fergus Ryan - Déjà Vu:
With the UK experiencing a wetter-than-usual winter, I decided to swap the slop for dust and headed out to Portugal with videographer Will Brock. Our plan was to shoot an edit like nothing we had seen before and show off the handling of the recently launched Privateer Gen 2 161.
Akta 2024:
Following the success of our inaugural line, we are stoked to launch our second collection to the MTB community. The goals remain the same for our Trail Collection; to be a highly versatile kit with a focus on fit, function, and durability. These attributes are built around our foundation of using premium, recycled bluesign approved materials. This product offering was all about our continued journey of designing and developing the best MTB specific apparel.
Lunch Break With Noz:
Noah Davidson or "Noz," is usually found making that dough spinning pizzas in the kitchen. When asked what he wanted to film for a video he simply said, ''I wanna film like I ride most days in the park - gaps, jumps, and tearing up turns.''
Silence:
Two brothers out in the woods with a tripod and a camera.
Inspired - The Scotty Cranmer Story:
Scotty Cranmer's a legend for a reason. Life threw him a curveball that would test even the toughest rider, and he persevered against all odds. From insane tricks to inspiring resilience, Scotty's story is one of passion, determination, and pushing the limits. He's an X Games champ, technical master, YouTube inspiration, and a true comeback warrior. THIS, is Scotty Cranmer.
BCN Funk 2:
Following the successful BCN Funk road trip of February 2023, BCN Funk 2 follows four UK riders: Nathan Goring, Pat Blunt, Terry Akers, and Mikey Barnes across a five day road trip in Catalonia, hitting up various trails, skateparks, and DIY spots.
Hard Yards 2 - Backyard Invitational:
Sit back and enjoy the second instalment of the Hard Yards Backyard Invitational. 29 riders from five countries battle it out in the Queensland humidity.
Rough Cut - Louie Lopez's "As You Wish" Part:
Lou's smooth style may give the impression that he’s on cruise control, but this feature-length peak behind the curtain showcases the depth of his dedication. Tap in as he ducks security and snags the cover in his iconic Cons part.
Casi:
Casi, a cross cultural street project featuring: Madalena Galante, Maria Gibert De Echegaray, and Marine Bourdais. Video: Lea Meny.
Gou Miyagi's "Timescan 2" Part:
Since his breakout part broke minds around the globe, Gou’s skating has defied definition and challenged the tenets of the mainstream. And he’s back again to pave the way for the avant-garde, even without pavement.
Under Construction:
Competitive climber Maya Madere tackles her first outdoor project in Tahoe, CA, with the help of The North Face Athlete Brette Harrington. This is women supporting women—and we’re here for it.
Currents:
Album surf presents, “Currents” featuring Victor Bernardo. Director: Matt Kleiner. FPV Drone: Nicolas Gaillard.
Running Up For Air:
In 2012, Jared Campbell decided to run up and down Salt Lake City’s Grandeur Peak for 24 hours, to raise money for air quality advocacy work. The following year, a few friends joined in. The next year: even more. After 11 years, Campbell’s solo project has morphed into Running Up For Air: a worldwide movement with dozens of races, hundreds of runners and tens of thousands of dollars raised around the globe. This is a story about how running builds community that can jump-start change far beyond the trails.
Ed Ruscha - Streets of Los Angeles:
This video, produced in collaboration with MoMA’s exhibition ED RUSCHA / NOW THEN, brings together art and architectural historians, urbanists, and musicologists to explore Ed Ruscha’s Streets of Los Angeles archive. Acquired by the Getty Research Institute in 2012, Ed Ruscha’s Streets of Los Angeles occupies a unique position as both an artist’s archive and a repository of information on Los Angeles. From the 1960s to today, Ruscha and his team have meticulously photographed every building on LA’s major thoroughfares, showing the urban landscape changing through the decades. Getty has digitized more than 120,000 negatives from this collection of over 750,000 images, revealing new stories about Los Angeles and its history.
Photo: Margus Riga