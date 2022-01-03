Movies For Your Monday

Fraser Valley Extreme:
@trail_slayer and @trail_scouts slither down some cedar in the woods. Built by Andrew J and friends. Video: @nickvanberkel
Viscous 2021 Mash Up:
Riders: Charlie Wilson, Tom Stott, Jordan Beighton, Diesel Ibbotson, Jamie Weddell, Sam Newton, George Holgate, Ed Willis, and Fin James.
Mark Matthews - Farmed, Foraged, Fished:
This project started with a simple goal for me, to blend the adventure of mountain biking with the challenge of trying to forage and locally source our own healthy foods. It also provided me with the opportunity to learn more about some of my local farmers and foraging locations. As a professional rider, trail builder, and overall extremely active person, I need the healthy energy to sustain this lifestyle. We all know proper nutrition and healthy living is important, but it’s easy to slip out of healthy routines if you’re not having fun with it. When foods lack flavour and variety it’s easy to fall back to unhealthy habits. Creating fun challenges for myself, with simple/healthy ingredients, and alongside awesome people is a great motivator to keep the routine going. - Mark Matthews.
Glenn King - Me, Myself, & I:
Me, Myself, and I is an entirely self-produced, filmed, and edited video created by Glenn King. Riding/Filming/Editing: Glenn King.
Danny MacAskill - Driveway:
Like so many others, back in Spring of 2020, due to government restrictions I found myself stuck at home with a lot of time on my hands. When I was younger, pallets were always the go-to obstacles for honing my skills on the trials bike, so it was only fitting to get 30 pallets delivered to the house, turning the driveway into a wee trials park to keep us amused over the summer! The tricks in this video were all just shot on my phone and were intended mostly for being shared on social media, but as they have been some of my best received posts, myself and the team thought it’d be good to pull them all together as a wee Christmas gift for you all to enjoy with your turkey. :-)
Stephanie Nychka - Rides Like A Mother:
Rider: Stephanie Nychka @rideslikeamother. Production: Module Creative Agency @modulecreativeagency
. Director: Jared Scott @jaredm4c.
Brayden Barrett-Hay - New Territory:
For most of his life, Barrett-Hay has lived in Eastern Canada, riding his dirt jump bike at home and at the local indoor park. But recently, after many years of competing and establishing himself as a professional mountain bike rider, he felt the need for a change. So, he packed up his bikes and headed west to Vernon, BC. Now in the mountains of Western Canada, he has the advantage of an abundant mountain bike scene with terrain to ride his dirt jumper, downhill, and trail bikes. Watch Brayden bring some of his dirt jump / skate park-style to the mountains in his latest video, New Territory.
Sage Cattabriga-Alosa - Daybreak:
One thing about backcountry skiing I love is the experience of the early morning mission. There is an element of unknown anticipation and excitement that hangs in the air as you head out, and details are revealed at first light. On the bike those types of mornings have an equal reward. Daybreak is an ode to those mornings.
Jammed Sandwich ft. Erik Elstran:
Erik Elstran is back with the third instalment of his self-filmed "Selfstran" series... and what a tasty treat it is.
Alex Donnachie - Fall For The City:
Alex Donnachie smashes out another classic Glasgow street part in his newest video 'Fall For The City'... In late September when Alex said he wanted to try and get a video filmed locally before the end of the year, you'd know how optimistic that might seem if you've seen the weather Scotland gets during that time. But once again Glasgow delivered the goods, and in the course of two short months dodging the rain and waiting for spots to dry up, Alex pieced together another classic in the place he now calls his home town. So on what is the last day of the fall season, sit back and enjoy the madness. Video: Dave Sowerby.
Round It Out - Cinema BMX In North Carolina:
Watch Chad Kerley, Nathan Williams, Garrett Reynolds, Dakota Roche, and Corey Martinez put their mark on some under-appreciated southeastern spots for the lens of Will Stroud.
Chocolate Skateboards "Bunny Hop"
Starring: James Capps, Erik Herrera, Jesus Fernandez, Jordan Trahan, Stevie Perez, Kenny Anderson, Raven Tershy, Carlisle Aikens, and Vincent Alvarez.
Pizza Skateboards "Lé Jit" Video:
Young buck Marcus Attwood Jr. makes a splash in Copenhagen with Branson Howard before Pizza's homies caps it off with powerful moves in Paris.
Welcome Skateboards "American Goure Story" Video:
D-Vargs, Townley, Lay and the team get some before Goure goes berserk with some next-level boardslides. Another Scrambler is Am no more.
The Ice Beard Surfers Of Lake Superior:
Even in sub-zero temperatures in Upper Peninsula Michigan, you can find one man who surfs Lake Superior. Daniel Schetter, known as “Surfer Dan,” has become a local legend for surfing Lake Superior, rain or shine, and making epic ice beards in the meantime.
Dave Engere - Who Is The Unbelievable Snowskater?
Dave Engerer is the perfect example of the 'Detroit Hustles Harder' mentality: the amateur skater nails down clips, then comes back to the same spot when it's snowing and doubles down on the footage as a snowskate pro for Ambition. In this video, Engerer explains how he started snowskating and why juggling his two careers is snow problem for him. (You'll never catch him hibernating.)
Oasen:
Oasen is Swedish for oasis - a pleasant area in the midst of a difficult place or hectic situation. A refuge. In this uncertain time, and in life in general, everyone is constantly searching for their oasis. Snowboarding defines that escapism. Vans’ Europe Snowboarding team’s latest film, Oasen, is made with the intention of inspiring others to go out and find their own oasen, wherever that may be. Riders: Benny Urban, Kas Lemmens, Dominik Wagner, Ivika Jurgenson, Sebi Springeth, Nils Arvidsson, and Alek Oestreng.
Summit Fever - The Fifty - Mt. St. Elias - Climbing & Skiing A Mythical Mountain:
Along this goal to ski all fifty of "The Fifty Classic Ski Descents of North America", there lies a few cruxes. A few lines that stand out as the ultimate test for skiers. Lines that have seen one, maybe two, ski descents in history. One such mountain that is on that list is Mt. St. Elias in Alaska. Mt. St. Elias is a mythical, foreboding peak that jumps straight out of the ocean, 18,008 feet into the sky. It's renowned for violent storms that come straight off the northern pacific and slam into its icy steeps. It is unknown how many people have ever stood on the summit, but it is known that most people that try, fail. In May of 2021, Cody Townsend, Dan Corn, Nick Russell and cinematographer Bjarne Salen set out to climb and ski this Alaskan beast. This is the tale of their adventure.
Sam & Me:
At 13 years old Sam Tierney was in a dark place. His climate anxiety was getting so bad he was having trouble sleeping at night. In an attempt to ease his stress, Sam writes Salomon pro skier and climate advocate, Mike Douglas, asking for advice. Seeing his younger self in Sam, Mike invites him on a weekly ski meet-up to talk about climate, skiing, and life. Featuring: Sam Tierney and Mike Douglas.
Why Dune's Visual Effects Feel So Different:
In a world where impressive visual effects are commonplace, Dune managed to stand apart. In this video, I examine what's different about Dune's grounded approach to VFX.
Photo: Daniel Stewart
