Movies For Your Monday

A Tribute to Stevie Smith: In memory of Stevie Smith: 1989-2016.









Dylan Stark - 2017 Video: This is the last six months of filming put into an 11 minute, three song video part. Hopefully I get a mountain bike sponsor so I can start riding mountain bikes again!









Southwest Roadtrip 2017: Luca Cometti, Lear Miller, Lucas Cowan, Shane Leslie, and Ryan Geiger all planned to go travel around the southwest for a few days, here's what came of it







Ludvig Eriksson - 2017: Clips from spring, summer, and fall 2017!









Local Flavors - Auburn, Alabama: Local Flavors: Auburn, Alabama featuring Local Flavors Guide Michael Carnike taking Brice for a ride down some of Chewacla State Park's best trails!









Parker Wood - All Year Long: Riding dirt jumps in Calgary.









Santa Sleighs It! Looks like Santa can slay it on a bike too! Merry Christmas from all of us at The Perfect Line.









Jeff Lenosky - Trail Boss - Northern Exposure: Follow me as I race the sun on Northern Exposure, a super fun technical trail in Durham, CT. There are option lines galore and I even try to find a few new ones in my last Trail Boss episode of the season.









A Christmas Story: A young biker rides up a snowy mountain to get dinner at a self-service hut (thats how we roll in Bavaria). He rushes downhill to enjoy a simple meal with his little family - in front of a cozy fire. Doing what you love with who you love is what we consider the perfect Christmas Eve.









Graviti Driven - Intense Canada Christmas Video: Graviti Driven - Intense Race Team Canada funny look at how other than the Grinch can steal Christmas.









Geoff Slattery - 'Still United' Full Part: A DIG Magazine caption once read, 'watching Geoff Slattery makes my eyes watery!', and how right it was. His section in 'This Is United' back in 2010 opened up with a massive bang (quite literally) and he then went on to grace our eyes with fast, creative and often downright scary riding. Well time goes on but nothing much changes when it comes to Geoff's honours degree in bike control as you can now witness for yourself via this online premiere of his new 'Still United' section. Enjoy the next five minutes and have those hankies ready. Incidentally, has anyone else noticed that Slattery is an anagram for the words 'art' and 'style'...









Corey Martinez - 'Still United' Full Part: Corey Martinez has been at the top of the game for ever now. It almost seems like he's been using a cryogenic freezing process to allow him to keep putting out bonkers DVD sections time and time again. For his 'Still United' part he decided to mix things up and go away from the classic rock song format that he's been used to (his intro will remind you of those old tunes and just how many bangers there have been) and straight up party on his bike with some Three 6 Mafia - we think it works a treat. Has anyone else put out this level and number of sections over such a long time? T-Nez is one of the greatest of all time and his 'Still United' section epitomises that longevity of pure savagery. Feast your eyes on the madness! We're not worthy!









NorCal Mission with Kerley, Gray and de Reus!: We set up camp in the Bay Area of Northern California with Chad Kerley, Mike Gray, Josh de Reus and experienced local guide Christian Rigal showing us some of his gem spots.The golden fall weather days were spent clipping up and a couple sessions even flowed into the crisp nights. With a tight crew and no schedule to follow, the trip was one to remember! Video: Christian Rigal.









Bangin! - Best Of 2017: How do you cherry-pick the best tricks from 52 weeks of The Berrics' Bangins series? Very carefully.









The Kiwi Twins in Kenya's Running Capital: The tiny village of Iten, Kenya is home to the fastest runners in the world, more record-holders than anywhere else…and a pair of testy twins from New Zealand.









Pala Raceway with Axell Hodges: Video: James Hughes.









Chris Rubens' 2017 Season Edit: If there’s two things we know to be true in this world, it’s that Chris Rubens skis more powder than most and that Chris Rubens skis pillows better than most. For evidence to support these claims just give his 2016-2017 season edit a watch.









Angel Collinson's Full Segment from TGR's Almost Ablaze: In TGR’s film Almost Ablaze, Angel Collinson impressed with one of the most talked about segments of the year. She was the first woman to ever open a TGR ski film, her exploits earned her a nomination for Best Female Performance at this year’s Powder Awards and finalist at the Banff Mountain Film Festival. In honor of this recognition TGR is proud to release Angel Collinson’s full segment for your viewing pleasure. Enjoy!









Song For The Nomad: Kyrgyzstan's capital city, Bishkek, is a modern whirlwind of sight and sound. But in a concert hall in the heart of the city, the keys of a lone piano carry out of the chaos and into the timeless Celestial Mountains beyond. Into a landscape of horsemen and shamans, and young souls brought to life in the heart of nature. A tale of two worlds, together they play a song for the nomad-- a requiem for a time gone by.









Annapurna III – Unclimbed: “Annapurna III – Unclimbed” is an award-winning 12-min documentary featuring the 2016 expedition to the Himalayas of Nepal led by David Lama together with Austrian alpinists Hansjörg Auer and Alex Blümel. Join the team in their feelings of fatigue, anxiety, exposure and ordeal during their 5 weeks attempting one of the world’s greatest, unsolved puzzles of alpinism: The unclimbed south-east ridge of Annapurna III.









