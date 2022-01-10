Movies For Your Monday

Rachel Strait - Don't Define Me:
Journey with Rachel Strait, as she navigates the balance between being a professional athlete and motherhood. Video: Heather Young and Luca Cometti.
Dylan Stark - 2021 Mixtape:
Every year I make a mix of all my favourite clips from videos or Instagram posts for you all to enjoy, Sadly most of the clips nowadays are filmed vertical for "reels" so a lot of footage was unusable and this video isn't as long as they normally are. This video is a compilation of all the best clips of the year put to a soundtrack. Thanks so much for all the support on YouTube and Instagram over the year, This is for you to enjoy and hopefully motivate you to get outside and ride! Thanks for watching and cant wait to see what 2022 brings!
Colin Grant - Cowichan Cycles Team Shredits Vol. III:
Colin Grant shreds some of his favourite sections of trail on Mt. Benson (Nanaimo, BC).
Out For A Rip With Ebike Ernie:
Ebike Ernie AKA Evan Mercure, just found out about the magic of Ebikes. So he headed out to his friend's private trails to see how many laps he could bang out in a day. Safe to say he is now hooked and has changed his name to Ebike Ernie.
Kids Will Be Kids:
The days without any responsibilities are the days we look back on the most. When nothing else matters but the after-school skate park sessions or cleaning up the jumps with your buddies, time moves at a different pace. Jacob Lingemann and Rob Donato do their thing day in and day out and nothing will get in the way of that.
The Call Of The High Ways - Trail Tales:
The Pyrenees mountains are crisscrossed with ancient highways; a network of paths painstakingly cut into the high mountains by generations long gone to support a way of life that is, sadly, also gone. As the rural populations relocated to urban areas, many old trails lost their purposes, and when a trail loses its reason for existing, it very quickly becomes lost itself. And so we start our story with a network of high trails, unused, all but lost, but not forgotten, simply waiting for a new purpose.
Tried & True - A Rampage Documentary ft. Ethan Nell:
Ethan Nell, one of RedBull Rampage's newest competitors, has had immense success in his first years on the scene. In this documentary, we take an inside look at his past, present, and future outlook on the event and what it takes to be a Rampage athlete. Video: Tory Powers. Additional cinematography: Peter Jamison.
The Killer Kicker:
Dad's frustrated over Billy's ramp always blocking the driveway... but the ramp and Billy have other plans! I've had this idea for a while, feels great to bring it to life. Thanks @caleb-ely, Russ Risdon, and Kiger Holmer for helping make it happen.
, Russ Risdon, and Kiger Holmer for helping make it happen.
Into The Backcountry On The Esker Rowl:
Ride into the high alpine backcountry of Montana with Dakota Chapman.
CultCrew - San Diego:
The Cultcrew is more diverse than ever before! We assembled most of the crew in San Diego for some good vibes. Having such a well rounded crew we were able to ride some classics spots, find new ones, and even threw in some DIY action. Really psyched for 2022 and beyond. Hope to see you out there! -Robbie
Haro Sessions - North Carolina - Day 2:
Crew: Ryan Nyquist, Dennis Enarson, Matthias Dandois, Alex Leibrock, and Michael Mogollon. Day two of our trip to Wilmington, North Carolina we head to a local concrete park for way more laughs than riding, but there was riding in there for sure. Michael, Alex, and Nyquist all killed the park as Dennis manned the camera while was on the DNR list from casing the box jump 36 times in a row at Ryan's ramp the day before. We found a gritty street spot under a bride down by the river where Matthias filmed a promo for his upcoming La Bastille Frame release and Michael decided to ride a water landing because that's the new hot thing. We ended the day at maybe the nicest indoor bowl in the world, or one of the nicer ones at least.
éclat - Catching L's:
The éclat team hit the highway and took a trip to sin city... Vegas! Missed flights, bloody noses, and a broken van to name a few. The L's piled up. Ty Morrow, Julian Arteaga, Bruno Hoffmann and Pat Freyne kept things moving as they scoped out the offerings in the desert.
Cold Call - Tony Hawk:
He might stay in nice hotels and drive a car that's probably also a helicopter, but the Birdman still shreds backyard pools and suffers bone-breaking slams like any skate rat. Dude's tough as nails.
Classics - Paul Rodriguez "Yeah Right" 2003:
With all of the smooth and consistent skating it makes sense that Nyjah's favourite video part is P-Rod's from Yeah Right.
Nick Matthews' "Venture X Uprise" Part:
One of Chicago's best minces iconic ledges, takes his talents to NYC and puts down a show-stopping ollie that deserves a second look. This is greatness in the making.
Micah Evangelista - Bourn:
The idea of “home” resonates differently for everyone. For some, your hometown can be a place you’re trying to escape from, but for others it has a magnetic pull that can’t be broken. In this two-year film project, Micah and his mother Julianne reflect on some of the moments and mindsets that have shaped his skiing and his youth. In an entirely foot-powered journey through the Mt. Baker backcountry, he now returns to some of his favourite zones and features with an eagerness to explore them like never before. A film by Micah Evangelista and Doug Jambor. Featuring: Micah Evangelista, Julianne Evangelista, Sophia Rouches, Cody Cirillo, Lucas Wachs, Hank Kennedy, and Cameron Munn.
Chroma:
Our reality is a dance between delusion and truth. Where does the dream stop and the memory start? An experimental short film featuring the snowboarding of Severin van der Meer and friends.
Floater:
A group of surfers in California have been working for years on perfecting the ability to ride waves without surfboards. Here are some of their exploits.
Into The Sun:
489 days after falling from a boulder, Bernd Zangerl returns to high level climbing with his first ascent of “Into the Sun.”
The Painter Who Revolutionized Landscapes:
Caspar David Friedrich was a 19th-century German Romantic landscape painter, generally considered the most important German artist of his generation.
