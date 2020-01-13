Movies For Your Monday

Olivier Cuvet - [01200]:
You might be able to travel the world, but you'll always want to come back home at some point. For a rider, being able to ride and train at home is one of the most important things. Some have a big community to ride with, some only have a few friends. Anyway, the motivation and the aim of having proper spots at home makes us grab the tools. Jumps won’t build themselves.
Duelling:
Riders: Jason Gainey/Cam Sloan. Producer: Kyle lleda.
Rob Welch - Dead Squirrel:
One minute of perfect flow with Rob Welch.
Happy New Year RAW:
Rider: Charles Bousquet.
Carlmont Kids Ep. 8: Winter 2019:
Good times with all the boys this winter!
Mt. Washington Summit Descent:
After taking the Cog Railway to the summit, Knight Ide, Ryan McEvoy, Stephen Pope, Pete Ostroski, and Josh G descend the gnarly three mile coal ash-filled steep af rock garden.
Fire Season:
Fire Season... a banger edit from our team wonder down under, Harrison Tailby. Scary situation down there, they need all the help they can get! Donate anything to help the smaller fire brigades out there!
Video: Zac Catlin. Rider: Harrison Tailb.
Terrified:
Sylvan Shackleton rips Little Mountain on Vancouver Island.
Down The Local:
Over the past few months I've teamed up with Josh Gleave to create our first ever MTB film.
Dylan Stark - 2019 BMX/MTB Mixtape:
Here are all my favourite clips from 2019. Started the year off breaking my ankle and foot and spent half the year recovering so I didn’t drop two separate parts this year like usual. Thanks to anyone who helped hold a camera or pointed a phone at me to make these clips possible! Enjoy.
Cinema BMX Best Of 2019:
2019 was another solid year in the books with the Cinema family. Re-cap on our favourite clips this year from Garrett Reynolds, Chad Kerley, Nathan Williams, Dakota Roche, and Corey Martinez.
Fernando Laczko - Up North Down South:
Following on from a year long ACL and meniscus recovery, United's Fernando Laczko was ready to go in hard on a video, and after nine months of filming it turned out to be one of his best to date. Shot throughout Spain - Fernando definitely pushed the boat out on this one. Gap to grinds galore!
Rough Cut - Nora Vasconcellos' "Seance" Part:
Never has a Rough Cut been stacked with equal parts purple and pain. Bear witness as Nora summons the courage to get up after some ground-rattling slams while attacking wicked concrete walls.
Aaron "Jaws" Homoki's Battle Scars:
Aaron Homoki raises the roof with our most storied edition of Battle Scars to date - there is literally no ceiling for what this guy will try.
Ishod Wair & Kyle Walker - Be Free:
Ishod and Kyle have done a lot of miles together and somewhere along the way the idea to share a video project became a reality. From the first trips to the final cuts, they ran it and made it happen. Traveling, skating, and filming with your friends - that’s the way it’s supposed to be. Be Free, indeed.
Weird Waves Season 2 - Glacier Surfing In Alaska:
The Weird Waves Crew wanted to start off Season 2 with a bang. They may have taken the idea a little too literally by traveling to Alaska to potentially ride a wave made from falling ice, which makes a deafening crack with each piece of glacier that breaks off to form a wave... no biggie. In this episode they also check out what the locals on the Turnagain Arm are calling, ‘America’s longest wave.’ Saddle up, partners! Season 2 of Weird Waves is coming in hot! Well... cold, actually.
Dylan Siggers - 2019:
My favourite shots from 2019 set to a song I like. Thanks to everyone and anyone who joined me on a trip this winter, skied with me, shot an iPhone clip, did something fun, or even just liked an Instagram post. Skiing is a lot of things, but ultimately it's just a very rewarding fun thing to do. Thanks for watching, hope you like it!
121 - Japan Segment:
When the collaborative opportunity that was "121" came about, we knew Japan had to be on the list of locations. Setting out with some of Völkl's finest athletes, we toured Hokkaido searching for the goods. Japan is the land of deep snow and tasty ramen. Of dreamy pillows and steamy onsens. 12/10 would recommend.
Narcis:
In the midst of Kosovo, an area that’s been haunted by war and ethical conflicts, Elias Elhardt discovers the small ski resort Brezovica. With several abandoned hotels and lifts, time has seemingly stopped here since Yugoslavia’s breakdown over 20 years ago. Snowboard enthusiast Hamdi is one of the locals, that now wants to breathe new life into this special place. He guides Elias through this forgotten world and reflects on the question, how a future can be built if the past still weighs so heavily.
The Turning Point:
The Turning Point explores climate change, the destruction of the environment and species extinction from a different perspective.
Photo: Justa Jeskova
