Movies For Your Monday

Directed by: Brayden Barrett-Hay / Brad Scholl.
Claire Buchar - Life Behind Chromag Bars:
When she's not working, Chromag's Claire Buchar rides some of her favourite trails in Pemberton, BC and the Whistler Bike Park.
Silvia - Sun Peaks with Matty and Karl:
With this Silvia video we wanted to show the diversity of both Karl and Matt as filmers and riders.
Jimmy Smith - Medium Rare 141:
Jimmy Smith takes a run down DH7 at Lake Leatherwood Downhill Trails in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.
Miss Joey Gough - In The Shadows:
2018 was an amazing year for Miss Joey Gough. A class act on an off the bike, she just wants to have fun and send it. Follow Joey to six of her favourite spots in the UK and just enjoy the ride.
Daylight - Oscar Härnström:
Before the real winter hit Åre we were battling to keep up with the few hours of light. This is the outcome of one day with only four hours of daylight. Video: Kollektive Productions.
Rain Party on The Shore:
If you pray for rain you gotta go and play in the mud. After a bone dry summer with record breaking drought, Vancouver's north shore was finally delivered buckets of liquid sunshine this past weekend. We figured there was no better way to celebrate than to take our Banshees out for a dance.
What Happened In 2018:
Here is what happened throughout 2018. For more edits check @alex_shadbolt
on Instagram.
Signal:
Directed by: Rupert Walker & Brandon Semenuk (Revel Co.)
Passion - A Freeride Mountain Bike Documentary -Trailer:
A documentary by Peter Jamison delving into the lifestyles of freeride mountain bike athletes. Full-length project premiering for free on Vimeo, January 20th. For more information visit: passionfilmmtb.com
Route 43 - Moving To Them Mountains:
After visiting Greece a few times in 2017 with my Greek girlfriend Kat I ended up falling in love with the place and really thought I could see myself living there. While filming Gamble there I was blown away by the riding and to add to that, the people are friendly, the weather is good, rent is cheaper, and there's big mountains and beaches everywhere. I had my knee surgery there in December '17 and was well impressed by the health care which is private but affordable. Seems crazy to think I'd go to Greece for surgery but they did a bloody good job! So that was that. The decision was made and a hunt for a van to travel across Europe in began. I spent lots of time last season searching for the one and managed to get lucky with an ex MX Citroen Relay Race van, I was buzzing with it. So come the end of the 2018 race season I loaded my life into the van, TTR, Piaggio Zip, the lot, said good bye to Sunny Berkhamsted and set sail for Greece. First stop was Amsterdam to pick up Kat. After 3 weeks, 70 hours behind the wheel, 15 tanks of fuel, 3000 plus miles, 7 countries, 3 break ups and a couple of maxed out credit cards we arrived in Greece. Easy really. What a way to move house and start afresh. Big thanks to everyone that helped us out along the way - it wouldn't have been the same without you! Keep your eyes peeled for what the future has in store.
Alex Donnachie - Ozmosis:
After taking gold in Sydney's X-games, Alex embarks on a two week road trip down the sunshine East coast of Australia exploring everything along the way. The result is mind-melting precision mixed with infinite happiness that only he possesses.
Alex Donnachie - Ascent:
For the past year, Alex Donnachie has travelled the world with legendary filmmaker Richard Forne in search of the most unique and technical set ups suited to his style of street riding. Packed full of bangers and NBD’s, Ascent is Alex’s most ridiculous edit to date.
Alex Donnachie - ''Transmission'' DVD Part:
Alex Donnachie drops some serious street science in the final part from the Transmission DVD.
Dylan Rieder:
RIP Dylan.
Mathias Torres - Suichi Part:
It's not easy skating big things with style. Mathias Torres makes it look just fine.
Pulp:
The messy result of a juicy season squeezed from low hanging fruit. All seriousness aside, we set out to capture why we love snowboarding and everything around it.
Distant Relatives - Sam Smoothy:
This past September, we met up with Sam Smoothy, Callum Pettit, and Drew Tabke in New Zealand for a couple weeks, where local, Smoothy, offered to show us his ski playground in the Southern Alps on the South Island.
Heatseeker:
No CGI involved.
The Shadow Campaign - Wallmapu:
The Pehuenche people of present-day Chile speak Mapudungun: ‘the language of the land.’ This land, their universe, is known as Wallmapu. Two skiers enter, into a breathtaking creation of ancient Araucaria trees, looming volcanoes, and windblown snow.
Photo: Dave Mackison
