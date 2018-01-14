Movies For Your Monday

Good People, Good Times - Damon Iwanaga 2017: Here is a recap of some of my favourite moments. I want to thank all the riders in the video, and all the people who supported me over the past year. YOU GUYS ROCK! Nothing but good times.









Jim Montgomery - Fifty: Fifty. Can't believe I've been on this earth for 50 years but pumped a big chunk of those have been on two wheels.









Building a Bike Park: Meet some of the team from Alpine Bike Parks and Big White Trail Crew and take a glimpse at all that goes into creating a world-class bike park.









Carson Storch Tests Lower Rampage Line: This was one of my favorite moments to capture at rampage this year. @carsonstorch testing out his lower jump section the night before the big day.



This was one of my favorite moments to capture at rampage this year. @carsonstorch testing out his lower jump section the night before the big day. @CamMcCaul and @bretttippie got pretty fired up about it!





Stroking the Tuna: Laird and Jacob ride bikes, get sideways, and go airborne is this late season mashup.









Bro Trippin' in Utah! One of the best MTB trips of the year! Loved 2017 but cant wait to start making some new memories in 2018.









Olle Lundahl 2017: Just fun. Thanks to everyone who filmed!









The Flannel Crew Year in Review 2017: We had a hell of a year. We'd like to thank Loam Coffee, Bow Cycle, and Spy for all of their support! Huge shoutout to Ride Guide Live for featuring us and Plaid Goat for letting us host the Bike Rodeo at the inaugural year of the festival. Thanks to all of our friends and family for all of the support!









Noway C - 2017: Our 2017 summed up in less than two minutes. We had fun, check it out! Freeriding in Chatel and Mottolino, Livigno.









Rhythm: Bas van Steenbergen, Brett Rheeder, Carson Storch, Ryan "R-Dogg" Howard, Mitch Ropelato, Thomas Vanderham, and Tom van Steenbergen throwing down.









Touching The Sun: Filmed on beautiful Northern Minnesota trout lakes, two friends share how their love of mountain biking, fly fishing, and the outdoors are brought together in perfect harmony.









One Tape - A Queenstown Film: One month in Queenstown, one tape worth of footage. 2018 is HighLow's year. It's as simple as that.









A Wyn'sday Challenge (On a Monday) What happens when Wyn Masters visits the GT office and challenges the staff to a wheelie contest? We put on the beers and burgers and let Wyn and the staff duke it out on our purpose built test track (aka the parking lot) to see what would happen.









Mike Gray - 2018 Haro Part: Mike Gray searched the streets from San Diego to Toronto looking for spots to film his unique blend of huge gaps and technical grind and manual combos. No roof, rail, ledge, or bank is safe in this mind melting street edit. Mike teamed up with San Diego's filming phenom, Doeby Huyn and the two put together quite the visual treat for us to watch, get motivated, and go ride!









Colt Fake - The Dirty Sniff - Full Segment: Colt is a wildman.









Brian Kachinsky - ''Seriously Fun'' Full Segment: BK's still got it.









My War - Gabriel Summers: Gabbers engaged in an epic battle with this rail, and you’ll have to watch this edit to appreciate the gruesome nature of the confrontation. Skateboarding can truly push you to your absolute limits, both mentally and physically. The clip where he breaks his ribs looks awful.









Right to Roam: Jump in the van with Marie-France Roy and Alex Yoder as they weave their way through Scotland, exploring how personal accountability allows for universal land access and the old farm shelters that support mountain folks to rove freely.









Tsirku: Located deep in the Saint Elias mountains where Alaska, British Columbia, and the Yukon converge, there is a place most skiers and snowboarders only dream of visiting. Brought to you by The North Face and Sherpas Cinema, Tsirku is a big-mountain adventure ski film featuring snowboarder Ralph Backstrom and skiers Hadley Hammer and Sam Anthamatten, who set out to tackle the fabled Corrugated spine lines of the Tsirku Glacier.









The Rhino Guardians: In 2016 I travelled to South Africa to visit The Black Mambas - the worlds first all female anti-poaching unit operating in the Balule Game Reserve in South Africa. Coming from disadvantaged communities and breaking strong patriarchal tradition, these courageous women focus on eliminating illegal wildlife trade through conservation, education and the protection of wildlife, helping to ensure the long term survival of threatened and endangered species in the area. Each day they patrol up to 20km, unarmed, looking for poachers, wire-snares, and break-ins along the fence line. Their lives are at constant risk from poachers and the dangerous wildlife they protect. It is their belief that the war on poaching will not be won with guns and bullets, but through education within their local communities.









