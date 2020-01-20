Movies For Your Monday

Mike Hopkins - Loam Factory:
A classic, created by Liam Mullany and David Peacock
Tempo:
Spent the fall in Bend, Oregon building a new trail and freeride chute which later resulted in the idea to make an edit and film a top to bottom on it. Yewan Fitz-Earle helped me out on the build and thus Tempo was created over a week of filming up in the woods. Enjoy!
North Shore While Loam:
Riders: Steve Vanderhoek, Nathan Blake, Jay Boysen, and Jono Lo. Video: Tristan Deggan.
Fifty/Fifty:
Riders: Martin Bachmann and Niels Pernoux. Video: Niels Pernoux.
Stracke Dursch:
Farewell to a popular trail. Christian Georgie smooth as always.
Jim Monro:
Jim shredding his local trails.VBN x SDM:
Trail riding near Québec City with Keven St-Pierre. Shot in Vallée Bras-du-Nord and Sentiers du Moulin.
Dirt Park Rijavci Mixtape Volume 2:
2019 edit from the Nik Rijavec dirt jump spot. Thanks to everyone for good times.
Summer 2k19:
Bunch of random stuff in here, CT trails, skiing at Gore and Tuckerman's Ravine, and lastly my trail ''In The Blood'' up in the Adirondacks.
Danny MacAskill's Gymnasium:
New Year, New Tricks. Scottish Trials Bike legend Danny MacAskill shows us in his new film ‘Gymnasium’ that there are other ways to make your mark in the gym. Not a regular gym-goer by his own admission, YouTube sensation Danny stars in his new film and attempts to show the world that staying in shape doesn’t have to be daunting. In his latest return to our screens, Danny seeks refuge from the ‘New Year, New Me’ craze by creating his personalized fitness playground in a long forgotten hall at his local sports complex. Even though performing a perfect bar routine while still on two wheels isn’t for everyone, Danny has found that it’s a case of no chain, no gain as he’s able to do what he loves and stay in shape at the same time.
Federal Bikes - FTS - Full DVD:
FTS was the first full length Federal video in many years but the wait paid off. This whirlwind of an adventure took Rich and the team all over the world and the result was a NORA Cup winning full length. As a thank you from everyone here at Federal, the team, Rich Forne and everyone that made FTS possible we present you with FTS in its entirety... enjoy.
Cult Does 2019:
Shout out to all the homies we met along the way. 2019 was one to remember, here's to 2020!
Drew Bezanson - In The Moment:
BMX Park sensation Drew Bezanson is back from injury and ready to break the internet one more time with this follow-up to his Joyride 150 video.
Hell of a Year - Ishod Wair:
Ishod has a Hell of a Year every year, he’s just that good.
Hell of a Year - Justin "Figgy" Figueroa:
He poured his life into Baker 4, and with Eric Burdon crooning in the background, Figgy brought down the curtains. Big ups to one of best dudes in all of skateboarding.
Hell of a Year - Milton Martinez:
Milton is 'Skate and Destroy' personified, a wrecking ball catapulting through the air at mach speed. His ¡Demolición! part blew the doors off the internet, an unequivocal treasure of skateboarding stoke.
A New Canvas:
Mattias Fredriksson. High energy, positive vibes, and genuine love for the mountains define him. On top of that, he is probably one of the most published action sports photographers in the world. Last winter, we went to Terrace, British Columbia, Canada, to visit Mattias and his family on their new home soil. Shames Mountain, Canada’s first non-profit community service ski co-operative, serves as our playground for the week. Local superstar, Tikaani, a 4-year-old Siberian husky, joins in to shred some powder in the backcountry, and Mattias talks about how his love for skiing and photography has taken him to where he is now.
The Art Of The Turn 3:
GS ski racing legend, Davide Simoncelli, French Skicross champ, Marielle Berger-Sabbatel, and 2019 Skicross World Cup Crystal Globe Winner, Bastien Midol, have spent their lives trying to perfect the turn. Their quest continues at Kimberley, BC.
Ski The Wild West:
In 2017 Drew Petersen sought to ski the 11 highest peaks in the American West on one epic road trip. This is his story.
Always Above Us:
Leading the life of a climber involves a tremendous amount of sacrifice and hardship, but for team athletes Conrad Anker and Kris Erickson, there's no living without it. In 1999, on an expedition in Tibet, team alpine climbers Conrad Anker and Kris Erickson lost their good friend and exploration companion, Alex Lowe, to an avalanche that narrowly missed Conrad himself. To preserve Alex's honour, Conrad and Kris establish and send the Nutcracker, a new ice climb route in Hyalite Canyon, Montana.
