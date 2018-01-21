Movies For Your Monday

Dylan Sheffer - Freeride Lives III:



Dylan Sheffer - Freeride Lives III POV: Riding trails myself and friends built. @raceface @Maxxis



Time For a Quickie - Harry Campbell: Harry is a loose cannon, but he gets results.









Temarii Buillard: Shredding in Tahiti.









Evgeny Kurnikov - 2017 season: Many thanks to all those who help me to follow my dream. Locations: California, Montpelier, Barcelona, Moscow, Chita, Krasnodar, Ekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, and Irkutsk.









Sundays - Eline Nijhuis: Four-time Dutch national champ Eline Nijhuis rips in the forests of Hürtgenwald.









Scotland's Greatest Freeriders: Ryan Middleton, shredding.









nTheHillsGang - Biggest Little Bike Park 2018: Asa Howe, Aiden Howe, Jonathan Gibbons, and Luke Whitlock getting after it at the Biggest Little Bike Park in Reno, Nevada.









Russ Fountain - 2017 GoPro Edit: The riding season was short and dry but we squeezed in lots of road trips all around BC. See if you can recognize some of the spots!









Weird & Revered in the Deep South: Three Canadians, five states, and one minivan.









The Art of Adventure - Chapter 1: Joey Schusler's Obsessed Upbringing: Joey Schusler found his love for mountain biking at the ripe age of 13. As a young teenager, few things rivaled the exhilaration. He set his sights on racing professionally, and by 2010 was doing just that as part of Yeti’s World Cup team. Yet for as fun as racing was, Joey soon fell in love with bikepacking, a change in direction that would provide new meaning to life on the bike.









2017 Vedder Mountain Classic: Vedder has some very fun trails.









That's It! - Matt Beringer: Huge congrats to Matt for coming out as gay!









Garrett Reynolds - Cinema Remix:{/B] Reynolds' best clips from 2017.









Welcome to the Family - Larry Edgar, Sean Ricany, & Travis Hughes: Three new riders on the Vans team.









The Good Land: The Midwest has an unmistakeable grit to it, making skate footage look so raw and rad. The NB crew celebrated the crust with this Rust Belt belter. Looks more like the Great Land to us!









Classic Covers - Geoff Rowley: Used to be that when people spoke of Hollywood High they were referring to the smaller rail. Geoff helped change that. This fs slider was groundbreaking stuff.









Northern Elements: Exploratory road trips come with inherent chaos. BC's northern Coast Range is a wild place with a big heart.









Barking at the Door: Powder hounds Lucas Wachs and Crazy Karl teamed up with filmer Jasper Newton to create their new backcountry short film, “Barking at the Door!''









The Last Hill (until the next one): Searching for an honest adventure right out their backdoor, a group of skiers and snowboarders travel south from Reno, Nevada on bicycles loaded down with ski and camp gear. Their sights on Mt. Whitney and the endless backcountry ski terrain along the way, these off-the-couch bikers hilariously struggle to keep both wheels moving along the iconic Highway 395 from a new angle: the Sierra saddle vista.









