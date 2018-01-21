VIDEOS

Movies For Your Monday

Jan 21, 2018
by Scott Secco  
Dylan Sheffer - Freeride Lives III: @dsheffer sending it.

Dylan Sheffer: Freeride Lives III

by scottsecco
Views: 21,486    Faves: 409    Comments: 25


Dylan Sheffer - Freeride Lives III POV: Riding trails myself and friends built. @Banshee-Team @raceface @Maxxis

Dylan Sheffer - Freeride Lives III POV

by dsheffer
Views: 1,424    Faves: 23    Comments: 7


Time For a Quickie - Harry Campbell: Harry is a loose cannon, but he gets results.

Time for a quickie. Harry campbell.

by harrycampbell1991
Views: 1,004    Faves: 1    Comments: 4


Temarii Buillard: Shredding in Tahiti.

Temarii BUILLARD

by Heimata
Views: 1,316    Faves: 47    Comments: 11


Evgeny Kurnikov - 2017 season: Many thanks to all those who help me to follow my dream. Locations: California, Montpelier, Barcelona, Moscow, Chita, Krasnodar, Ekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, and Irkutsk.

Evgeny Kurnikov | 2017 season

by Kurnikov
Views: 3,153    Faves: 49    Comments: 4


Sundays - Eline Nijhuis: Four-time Dutch national champ Eline Nijhuis rips in the forests of Hürtgenwald.

Sundays - with Eline Nijhuis

by FineLine-Media
Views: 4,376    Faves: 9    Comments: 1


Scotland's Greatest Freeriders: Ryan Middleton, shredding.

Scotland's greatest freeriders

by Sleeper-co
Views: 619    Faves: 10    Comments: 0


nTheHillsGang - Biggest Little Bike Park 2018: Asa Howe, Aiden Howe, Jonathan Gibbons, and Luke Whitlock getting after it at the Biggest Little Bike Park in Reno, Nevada.

InTheHillsGang, Biggest Little Bike Park 2018

by zachyoungberg
Views: 417    Faves: 1    Comments: 2


Russ Fountain - 2017 GoPro Edit: The riding season was short and dry but we squeezed in lots of road trips all around BC. See if you can recognize some of the spots!

Russ Fountain 2017 GoPro Edit

by russfountain
Views: 405    Faves: 9    Comments: 4


Weird & Revered in the Deep South: Three Canadians, five states, and one minivan.
Weird & Revered in the Deep South

by justin99
Views: 235    Faves: 4    Comments: 0



The Art of Adventure - Chapter 1: Joey Schusler's Obsessed Upbringing: Joey Schusler found his love for mountain biking at the ripe age of 13. As a young teenager, few things rivaled the exhilaration. He set his sights on racing professionally, and by 2010 was doing just that as part of Yeti’s World Cup team. Yet for as fun as racing was, Joey soon fell in love with bikepacking, a change in direction that would provide new meaning to life on the bike.



2017 Vedder Mountain Classic: Vedder has some very fun trails.



That's It! - Matt Beringer: Huge congrats to Matt for coming out as gay!



Garrett Reynolds - Cinema Remix:{/B] Reynolds' best clips from 2017.



Welcome to the Family - Larry Edgar, Sean Ricany, & Travis Hughes: Three new riders on the Vans team.



The Good Land: The Midwest has an unmistakeable grit to it, making skate footage look so raw and rad. The NB crew celebrated the crust with this Rust Belt belter. Looks more like the Great Land to us!



Classic Covers - Geoff Rowley: Used to be that when people spoke of Hollywood High they were referring to the smaller rail. Geoff helped change that. This fs slider was groundbreaking stuff.



Northern Elements: Exploratory road trips come with inherent chaos. BC's northern Coast Range is a wild place with a big heart.



Barking at the Door: Powder hounds Lucas Wachs and Crazy Karl teamed up with filmer Jasper Newton to create their new backcountry short film, “Barking at the Door!''



The Last Hill (until the next one): Searching for an honest adventure right out their backdoor, a group of skiers and snowboarders travel south from Reno, Nevada on bicycles loaded down with ski and camp gear. Their sights on Mt. Whitney and the endless backcountry ski terrain along the way, these off-the-couch bikers hilariously struggle to keep both wheels moving along the iconic Highway 395 from a new angle: the Sierra saddle vista.



The boys riding the knifes edge through the clouds during one of the wildest sunsets I ve ever experienced in the mountains. Not to mention one of the most intense episodes of FOMAS while shooting.

Title Photo by: brycepiwek


To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here.

Must Read This Week
SRAM's New DUB Cranks and Bottom Brackets - First Look
69979 views
Mondraker Foxy Carbon RR SL Review
59098 views
What's the Deal With SRAM's DUB System? More Questions
52263 views
Hope Cuts Price on Made-in-England Carbon Bike
52163 views
Here's My Zerode Taniwha Test Bike - Tell Me What You Want to Know
47889 views
Raked & Rated - 6 MTB Trail Sculpters
43269 views
Transition Releases New Carbon Smuggler – Video
41256 views
Knolly Moves Entire Lineup to 157mm Spacing
40340 views

11 Comments

  • + 8
 You had me at Tahiti
  • + 3
 Goodness, that video of Evgeny Kurnikov was cool!
  • + 1
 Thank you!
  • + 1
 "Four-time Dutch national champ Eline Nijhuis rips in the forests of Hürtgenwald.".........Ouch my manliness. People pretend like they don't want you to be an alcoholic.
  • + 2
 aggy its time for you to travel to Tahiti and ride with this ripper. awesome trails
  • + 1
 Wow Reno is getting double representation on PB today.
  • + 1
 Thanks for including our video, Scott!
  • + 1
 Was it just me or was everyone else focusing on Eline's rear end too ???
  • + 1
 Easy tiger
  • + 1
 Of course not! Well, maybe...
  • + 3
 Yeah, do you think there's an issue with her shock setup?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.035216
Mobile Version of Website