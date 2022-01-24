Movies For Your Monday

August Nesbitt - 2021 Freeride Mix:

Some shots from last year. Guest clips from Cole Nichol, Andrew Giesbrecht, Tor Cameron, Kendall McLean, Nic Court, and Bentley Mackinnon.Rider: Domink Pufer. Video: @3benkiller / @ercrew.It's cold? Wet? Oh, even muddy, huh? What did you expect?! We wake up before dawn and leave the comfort behind. Make our way up to the trails, facing pouring rain and battling storms. Jumping puddles, skidding mud and ditching slippery roots. All the effort to check off another successful day on the bike. Is it worth it? Hell yeah - get over it! It's time to get outside and make memories.Born and raised in Pemberton, B.C. Tegan is a byproduct of both nature and nurture influences that have led him to jump straight into World Cup racing, barely at race age. With an older brother who has been racing on a factory team since he was junior, clearly, there are shared genetics playing a role. But what is more formative is the environment Tegan grew up in that shaped him into the rider that he is becoming. Youth + Glory earmarks the beginning of Tegan’s journey into World Cup racing on the RockShox Trek Race Team with insight into the season ahead. Video: Mind Spark Cinema.Dave riding the Specialized Keno SL around Queenstown and Skyline Bike Park. Video: Tom Booker.Last year Clemens Kaudela caused a sensation with the project "Selfmade." This year, he followed up with Selfmade 2.0. "It's time to build new crazy stuff," he said.Carved into a Welsh hillside in the South Wales valleys you'll find some of the best hand built mountain bike tracks in the U.K. The trails are maintained by a crew of dedicated trail builders determined to continue the work and legacy of fellow builder and founder Ryan Bullimore.The life of an Azorean privateer MTB rider that has recently become a father. Video: Miguel Sousa.Foley is always fun to watch.British BMX heavyweight Kieran Reilly has spun his way into the BMX history books landing the world’s first triple flair. To make it happen the crew built a custom roll-in and ramp at Asylum Skatepark in Nottinghamshire, England, where Kieran spent days on end attempting the trick, taking heavy hits one after another. The learning curve was steep, painful, and in the end, breathtakingly successful.Creative pegless BMX street riding from the mind of Rory McLean. Video: Jacob Campbell.Red, Monk, and the Birth of DIY is the story of Mark Scott and Mark Hubbard, two visionary skaters from the Pacific Northwest who, along with dedicated friends, kickstarted the modern DIY/concrete skatepark revolution. From the early days of Burnside to 2019’s Rip Ride Rally, this film explores the friendship, struggle, triumph, and tragedy of true iconoclasts, hellbent on building the skateparks of their dreams.Nick puts it all on the line, dodging poles at full speed and inventing techniques in the process. You know his mom's proud with this one.We’ve known for months, but this vid officially announces Austyn’s spot on Globe Skateboarding. He celebrates by unleashing his finesse across the planet with Sammy, AK, and Appleyard making it a family affair.Trevor Kennison became the first adaptive athlete to hit the X Games Big Air jump. The jump is 70 feet lip to knuckle and 80 feet to the sweet spot. SPOILER: He went further!There they were, far out, with all that untamed desolate space. A place where wild ponies run, mountains rise out of the desert, and the native people still speak their mother tongue. But how did it come to be that this ski area with perfectly carved runs would be forsaken? Join OG crows Camille Jaccoux and Michael Shaffer as they find neglected powder snow and discover the mystery of a lost resort deep in the heart of New Mexico.“Spirit of the Peaks” is a film about the struggle for balance between two worlds. For Hunkpapa Lakota skier Connor Ryan, skiing in Ute Territory has always raised questions about being in reciprocity with the land and its people. As a skier who connects with the land through sport, he empathizes with the injustices that have displaced the Utes and ongoing colonization, erasure, and extraction impacting the Ute people. This story connects conflicted pasts to an awakening in cultural awareness that can create an equitable future for Indigenous people and skiers.Thanks to social media we often get blips and a few laughs from behind the scenes at Dane Reynolds' house. His wife Courtney's Instagram is must-see social media. Between Sammy, Boogie, Pam, and the pigeons, it's content cute overload. And beyond that there's Dane, the man behind those scenes, is front and center in his scenes. Dane recently produced Chapter 11, his more or less tell-all about the prime of his professional surfing career and the highs and hurdles stemming from the interesting challenges it presented him personally. Above he talks about his next prime. Building a continually growing family, starting his new brand Former now that he's left Quiksilver, and traversing the world that comes with all that. It's a lot of new in his world. He still loves surfing. Sitting in the parking lot at Emma Wood. And the occasional Modelo. But we went over to get a look at how Dane's next chapter is coming along.“Early 90’s, that was the heyday of squirt boating. Squirt boaters were everywhere. And then all of a sudden, they were just gone.” In the midst of the extreme sports craze of the 90s, squirtboating was the cutting edge of whitewater kayaking. But as the sport faded into obscurity, what happened to all those people?Directed by Academy Award-winner Rayka Zehtabchi, A Woman's Place is a short documentary that captures the stories of three chefs, their careers, and their shared experience as women in the culinary industry facing and overcoming institutionalized sexism. As each address the bias and harassment they’ve had to endure, we see how each chef has carved out a place for themselves in the industry - not as a female chef, but as a restaurateur, a chef de cuisine, and a butcher respectively.