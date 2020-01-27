Movies For Your Monday

Back On The Bike:
Great to see Paul Basagoitia back on the bike.
Ride The Planet - Usturt, Kazakhstan:
Big mountain lines where you least expected it.
Liam Moynihan - Snake Charmer:
Hunting for some wild brown snakes to charm!
15/06/2019:
Cole invited his Island friends over for a session in his backyard playground.
Fall Time - Daiki Shimogaki:
Shredding in Japan. Rider: 下垣大樹 Daiki Shimogaki.
Huck Me Baby 2019 Instamix:
A compilation of all my best Instagram clips of 2019.
Air MTB - MTB x FPV Drone:
Filmed 100% with flying cameras. Experience mountain biking in Canberra, Australia from a third person perspective. Rider: Regan Hurley.
Recovery Sends:
Gettin' back into the swing of things after breaking a foot earlier this year. Thankful for bikes, good people, and much more this holiday season!
Roman Postforoosh - Fall 2019:
Just absolutely rippin' it.
Jadon Wilson - Location Pls:
Hey bro where's this?
Simone Barraco - What Could Go Wrong?
Simone Barraco's NORA Cup winning Video Part of the Year from the "What Could Go Wrong?" DVD section is 8 minutes of non stop shredding. There's nothing else to say other than watch this!
District Of Cinema:
Riders: Garrett Reynolds, Chad Kerley, Nathan Williams, Dakota Roche, and Corey Martinez.
Sunday Bikes Welcomes Broc Raiford:
Video: Zach Krejmas.
Jamie Thomas' "Damn It All" Zero Part:
This is Jamie Thomas' most fun part since Chomp on This! The Chief gives us another upbeat offering with some serious pre-session re-watchability. Check it and get stoked on his vintage move at Bricktown. Never doubt JT.
Elliot Sloan's Birdhouse Part:
This part not only has the world’s longest pole jam and a tweaked out backflip, it’s also got so many twists and spins you’re gonna need to take a Dramamine after watching. Elliot is boosting vert and MegaRamp skating to ludicrous levels.
Out There - Eli Reed:
From the East Village to Kingston, Eli’s passion for Dancehall fuels the dynamic bond between skateboarding, good music, and the evolution of culture. One love.
Welcome - Jed Anderson:
Welcome takes an in-depth journey into Jed's path to the present day. From the powdered hills of Calgary at age five, to his worldly travels, Anderson has built a reputation of being one of the most pioneering and diverse snowboarders to date. After a sabbatical of skateboarding and creative projects, this short film takes a look back at Jed's legacy in snowboarding over the past two decades. Narrated by Jed himself, mother Beth St Amour, brother Jared Anderson, and by friends and pro-riders Nick Dirks, Chris Grenier, and Louif Paradis.
The Fifty - Ep. 21 - Mt. Shasta - A Fitting End to Year 1:
Mt. Shasta is a lot of things to a lot of people. For skiers, it's seven-thousand vertical feet of perfect corn skiing on a late spring day. For Cody and Bjarne, it represents the end of Year 1 of The Fifty. Joined up by a bevy of Tahoe friends, the crew sets off on a perfect June morning for the lengthy climb and lengthy ski. Filled with goofing off, good friends, Hawaiian shirts and some damn fun skiing make for a fitting end to a hell of a season in North America. This episode features Scott Gaffney, Michelle Parker, Kyle O'neal, Jeff Dostie, Brennan Lagasse, Megan Michelson, and Ming Poon.
Due:
Watch Clayton Vila, Sean Jordan, and Cam Riley ski the streets of Kamchatka, Russia and Oslo and Lillehammer, Norway over the last two seasons filming for TGR's feature films Far Out and Winterland.
Dear Basketball:
Kobe Bryant, August 23, 1978 - January 26, 2020.
Photo: Toby Cowley
