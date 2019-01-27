VIDEOS

Movies For Your Monday

Jan 27, 2019
by Scott Secco  
Nico Vink 2019 - Mythos: New year, new kit. Nico Vink tearing down Bike Park Chatel.

Nico Vink 2019 - Mythos

by LooseRiders
Views: 11,830    Faves: 54    Comments: 1


Amaury Pierron - Reunion Island: Video: Leon Perrin.

Amaury Pierron - Reunion Island

by COMMENCALbicycles
Views: 340    Faves: 15    Comments: 0


Four Days Rain: After two days digging, Mike Hopkins headed out for two more days of rainy riding. Video: David Peacock.

I Ride Gravity #2 - Four Days Rain

by ridegravity
Views: 60,091    Faves: 1,234    Comments: 82


Josh Woodward - Hang Time: As a photographer, I rarely get in front of the lens. However, I thought it about time to showcase some of my riding too. Enjoy me destroying my wheels and dangling some limbs. Thanks to @andrewdoud for all the clips this winter and make sure to check out the full winter recap on his page.

Josh Woodward // Hang Time

by CoffeeHouseMedia
Views: 182    Faves: 5    Comments: 0


The Lost Files: These may or may not have been hiding in a random folder for years. Enjoy.

The Lost Files

by vi-collective
Views: 71    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


Carlmont Kids Ep. 7 - Winter Break 2019: Just a bunch of friends trying to make the most of time back home from college.

Carlmont Kids Ep. 7: Winter Break 2019

by andrewdoud
Views: 618    Faves: 23    Comments: 6


Awake: Stay awake.

AWAKE

by samscreations
Views: 400    Faves: 5    Comments: 4


Cwmcarn Is Rad: The Y Mynydd downhill track is a 1.9km downhill mountain bike trail located at Cwmcarn in South Wales. We took out the drone and GoPro and made an edit to show everyone how good this place is! Rider: Marius Andriuskevicius.

CWMCARN IS RAD

by robert-smith
Views: 94    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


Team Lucky Boy - Cheptain Dirt Camp - Tricks Mania II: Every year, between autumn and Christmas, we meet with the directors of the team to share a big session. We all live far away from each other, yet we still come to see each other to share moments like this. I love these improvised shooting days where everyone comes in chill mode to have fun.

Team Lucky Boy - Cheptain Dirt Camp - Tricks Mania II

by JPPoirier
Views: 2,891    Faves: 10    Comments: 0


Passion - A Freeride Mountain Bike Documentary: A documentary by Peter Jamison delving into the lifestyles of freeride mountain bike athletes. Athletes: David Lieb, Reed Boggs, Ethan Nell, Matt Macduff, and Nicholi Rogatkin.



Ludwig Jäger - Instagram Compilation #1: 2018 was a blast! I have filmed more clips and jibs than ever before.



Fast and Furious in Finale Ligure: Now one of the most iconic enduro destinations in the world, Finale Ligure takes no prisoners. With stunning views and a beach to die for people could be easily fooled that Finale is easygoing. The trails say otherwise, used by many bike manufacturers for testing - Finale is wild! Sit back and enjoy our staff showcasing our favourite tracks in this paradoxical coastline.



Jordan Godwin - Doomsayer: Jordan Godwin has had one hell of a year and now he closes it out with an incredible part for his Wethepeople Doomsayer signature frame. Enjoy over five minutes of modern street executed perfectly. Unreal.



Heitor: "Heitor" is the first full-length adidas skateboarding video part by Heitor Da Silva. Traveling to multiple continents with stops in Barcelona, Taipei, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Buenos Aires, this edit showcases the power and spontaneity of Heitor rounded out with his unique style and finesse.



Cookie - War & Peace: Chris is incredibly good and his exploration of LA’s untapped terrain is refreshing. This dude can skate anything.



Skateistan - To Live And Skate In Kabul: Skateistan - To Live And Skate Kabul is a beautifully shot film that follows the lives of a group of young skateboarders in Afghanistan. Operating against the backdrop of war and bleak prospects, the Skateistan charity project is the world’s first co-educational skateboarding school, where a team of international volunteers work with girls and boys between the ages of 5 and 17, an age group largely untouched by other aid programmes.



Dean Goes Surfing: Dean is a teenage boy who loves breakfast, Rihanna, and finding freedom in a wave.



Travis Rice - Winning Run Hakuba, Japan FWT 2019: Travis Rice kicks it off in Hakuba, Japan for this year's Freeride World Tour securing first place with this epic run.



Cowboy: In this short film by Clayton Vila, watch Sean Jordan ride Crested Butte and redefine the American cowboy.



Treeline: Follow a group of skiers, snowboarders, scientists and healers to the birch forests of Japan, the red cedars of British Columbia and the bristlecones of Nevada, as they explore an ancient story written in rings. A film by Jordan Manley.



Too much steeze for 1 frame

Photo: Eric Palmer


To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here.

