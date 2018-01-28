VIDEOS

Movies For Your Monday

Jan 28, 2018
by Scott Secco  
DJ Brandt - Airfields: DJ Brandt's latest video, Airfields, delivers in a big way. DJ said: "This is for sure the hardest I've ever worked for a video. I feel like all of my riding in the past years has come together for this one. Thanks to Tory and Mongoose for helping me achieve my goal on this one!" Filmed in Virgin, Utah, DJ definitely created something progressive that also shows his unique style.

DJ Brandt: Airfields

by mongoosebikes
Best of 2017 Mountain Bike Reel: The clips are some of my favourite moments of 2017.I'm thankful for every ride I was a part of. Here's to bikes and homies.

Best of 2017 Mountain Bike Reel

by GAdirt
Leftovers: @joecrosby slaying it.
Leftovers

by bchapel
TwoThousandSeventeen: Friends, downhill, party, motocross.

TwoThousandSeventeen

by StefanWagner
Try It All - Outtakes: Unused footage from TryItAll, created by the ER Crew. Rider: Dominik Puffer.

Try It All - Outtakes

by ERcrew
Take a Moment: Sometimes it's good to just get out for a ride with a mate while taking time to enjoy where you are, what you're doing, and who you're with. Riders: Will Arblaster and Eddie Burn. Video: Marcus Molloy.

Take a Moment

by MarcusMolloy
Juan David Pozo: Doing what he does best.

Juan David Pozo doing what he does best.

by philipb
Amir Kabbani - Raw 60 - My Slope: A little video project realised with the help of Nico Gilles, Christian Weinmann and myself. Turn up the volume, lean back and enjoy the sounds of bikes.



Amir Kabbani - Raw 60 Part 2 - Home Lappin´ Simply captured the cold and wet start of winter at home on the trail bike.



Peter Sagan - Diverge: We gave two-time defending World Champion Peter Sagan the all-new Diverge and a film crew, and told him he could do whatever he wanted. This is what happened.



I Am Specialized - Peter Sagan:{/B] There's been a winter's worth of talk about Peter Sagan and Milan-San Remo, but as the day draws close, we bring you one of the only voices that matter—Sagan's own. Watch for his take on La Primavera in the first episode of I Am Specialized.



Mike Aitken - Anthem II: It's Aitken week. Enjoy.



Mike Aitken - Fit Life: Timeless style.



Mike Aitken - Thats It! Still holds up.



Mike Aitken - Electronical: Another classic part.



My War - Ryan Decenzo: This double set has been sitting here in San Francisco for years, and besides a Diego Bucchieri Ollie back in 1999, nobody has rolled away from anything. Enter Ryan Decenzo...



Classics - Eric Koston Menikmati: Another classic Koston part.



Water II: An ode to the sea, which I revere most.



One Seven Eight: How do you create a life that balances work, family and your passion for the mountains? In the first episode of BDTV, we travel to Jämtland, Sweden, where Henrik Westling recently became the first person to climb and ski every one of the region's 178 summits. In doing so, he did more than accomplish a goal: he found a way of living that will inspire you to rethink how you create balance in your life.



Candide Thovex - Ski The World: This is amazing.



Doves flying in sunrise. Facebook https www.facebook.com brynjulfphotography Instagram brynjulf photography


Title Photo by: ThomasK


31 Comments

  • + 9
 While Aitken has so much style it just felt uneasy watching those videos.. the whole time im thinking why is the guy not wearing a helmet.. are they too expensive? or is he affraid people will laugh at him? is it just about being bad-ass and coo?
Stopped after the crash at the beginning of "Thats it" on that relatively small rail. That wud have been a joke for him if he wore a helmet but he clearly hurt himself. Scrolled to the comments to see if anyone else finds this just plain stupid..nope. Did a quick google on the guy.. almost killed himself with a head-injury.. really hard to grasp.
He could be still cruising like he used to if he wore some kind of helmet..wudnt be that cool, i know, but he cud ride his bike and have fun.
Long story short: i dont get it!
  • + 1
 yeah he fucked himself up badly. Full on brain injury. Had to learn to walk, talk , ride a bike all over again. It's just plain stupid and I totallty agree with you.
  • + 1
 Ya, that fall made my head hurt.
  • + 1
 What irritates me even more is that there are dudes who rode with him back then that still don't wear helmets.
  • + 3
 Those raw videos without music are so nice. Love the sound of tires on dirt and that freehub buzz!
  • + 1
 It's all faked.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8PVOWhp3Kyg.
  • + 1
 Yep, really like watching RAW vids..Rider has some skillz too..
  • + 1
 @metaam: That was the best thing i've seen in ages "foley" ..... I'm going to use this vid for students this month when I give a talk about making a short film for film festival.
Amazing
  • + 1
 @metaam: All my life has been a lie﻿.
  • + 2
 @metaam: This fakery is faked.
  • + 4
 I wish I didn't have to pee so bad
  • + 3
 Never heard of Amir Kabbani but Daaaam son. That was awesome
  • + 3
 That beckflip to manual is pure class.....
  • + 3
 Peter Sagan is a cold hard legend... even if he is a road biker
  • + 1
 from back of the pack to top 3 in less than a lap against the best XC riders in the world at the Olympics. He's pretty impressive no matter what he's riding.
  • + 3
 Mike Aitken!! There's nobody with more style!
  • + 3
 Those kids really at fun.
  • + 1
 Considering what could happen around Virgin let's hope the first video doesn't end up being renamed Oilfields
  • + 1
 Westcoast Pinkbike time, it's still Sunday! Sunday night movies for the win!
  • + 1
 The FBM thing on the White Style article led me to this fun little vid: vimeo.com/138917892
  • + 3
 Amir Kabbani. holy shit
  • + 1
 Obviously another 20 lame videos..... WRONG ! Thanks PB for more vid joy on my Monday
  • + 1
 Once again, BMX places its collective nuts on the chin of mountain bikes. I just wish they'd wear helmets.
  • + 1
 mike aitken’s anthem 2 part is still IMO one of the best bike parts ever filmed. perfect style
  • + 1
 2nd vid 2017 reel is just giving me a big smile on my face. Cant wait to get out again!
  • + 1
 MTB has boost 148 , BMX has boost 20 fucking foot.
  • - 1
 orange bluster going round and round in circles with nothing upstairs that anyone i know can relate to? sounds like the leader of the free world to me!
  • + 1
 Mike Aitken’s past ability on a Bmx will never be surpassed. Poor fella.
  • + 1
 Amazing videos PB great job
  • + 0
 I didn't even know Mongoose was still making bikes.
  • + 1
 Aitken is KING

Post a Comment



