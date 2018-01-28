Movies For Your Monday

DJ Brandt - Airfields: DJ Brandt's latest video, Airfields, delivers in a big way. DJ said: "This is for sure the hardest I've ever worked for a video. I feel like all of my riding in the past years has come together for this one. Thanks to Tory and Mongoose for helping me achieve my goal on this one!" Filmed in Virgin, Utah, DJ definitely created something progressive that also shows his unique style.









Best of 2017 Mountain Bike Reel: The clips are some of my favourite moments of 2017.I'm thankful for every ride I was a part of. Here's to bikes and homies.









TwoThousandSeventeen: Friends, downhill, party, motocross.









Try It All - Outtakes: Unused footage from TryItAll, created by the ER Crew. Rider: Dominik Puffer.









Take a Moment: Sometimes it's good to just get out for a ride with a mate while taking time to enjoy where you are, what you're doing, and who you're with. Riders: Will Arblaster and Eddie Burn. Video: Marcus Molloy.









Juan David Pozo: Doing what he does best.









Amir Kabbani - Raw 60 - My Slope: A little video project realised with the help of Nico Gilles, Christian Weinmann and myself. Turn up the volume, lean back and enjoy the sounds of bikes.









Amir Kabbani - Raw 60 Part 2 - Home Lappin´ Simply captured the cold and wet start of winter at home on the trail bike.









Peter Sagan - Diverge: We gave two-time defending World Champion Peter Sagan the all-new Diverge and a film crew, and told him he could do whatever he wanted. This is what happened.









I Am Specialized - Peter Sagan:{/B] There's been a winter's worth of talk about Peter Sagan and Milan-San Remo, but as the day draws close, we bring you one of the only voices that matter—Sagan's own. Watch for his take on La Primavera in the first episode of I Am Specialized.









Mike Aitken - Anthem II: It's Aitken week. Enjoy.









Mike Aitken - Fit Life: Timeless style.









Mike Aitken - Thats It! Still holds up.









Mike Aitken - Electronical: Another classic part.









My War - Ryan Decenzo: This double set has been sitting here in San Francisco for years, and besides a Diego Bucchieri Ollie back in 1999, nobody has rolled away from anything. Enter Ryan Decenzo...









Classics - Eric Koston Menikmati: Another classic Koston part.









Water II: An ode to the sea, which I revere most.









One Seven Eight: How do you create a life that balances work, family and your passion for the mountains? In the first episode of BDTV, we travel to Jämtland, Sweden, where Henrik Westling recently became the first person to climb and ski every one of the region's 178 summits. In doing so, he did more than accomplish a goal: he found a way of living that will inspire you to rethink how you create balance in your life.









Candide Thovex - Ski The World: This is amazing.









