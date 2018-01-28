Movies For Your Monday

DJ Brandt - Airfields: DJ Brandt's latest video, Airfields, delivers in a big way. DJ said: "This is for sure the hardest I've ever worked for a video. I feel like all of my riding in the past years has come together for this one. Thanks to Tory and Mongoose for helping me achieve my goal on this one!" Filmed in Virgin, Utah, DJ definitely created something progressive that also shows his unique style.
Take a Moment: Sometimes it's good to just get out for a ride with a mate while taking time to enjoy where you are, what you're doing, and who you're with. Riders: Will Arblaster and Eddie Burn. Video: Marcus Molloy.
Amir Kabbani - Raw 60 - My Slope: A little video project realised with the help of Nico Gilles, Christian Weinmann and myself. Turn up the volume, lean back and enjoy the sounds of bikes.
Amir Kabbani - Raw 60 Part 2 - Home Lappin´ Simply captured the cold and wet start of winter at home on the trail bike.
Peter Sagan - Diverge: We gave two-time defending World Champion Peter Sagan the all-new Diverge and a film crew, and told him he could do whatever he wanted. This is what happened.
Peter Sagan - Diverge: There's been a winter's worth of talk about Peter Sagan and Milan-San Remo, but as the day draws close, we bring you one of the only voices that matter—Sagan's own. Watch for his take on La Primavera in the first episode of I Am Specialized.
Mike Aitken - Anthem II: It's Aitken week. Enjoy.
Mike Aitken - Fit Life: Timeless style.
Mike Aitken - Thats It! Still holds up.
Mike Aitken - Electronical: Another classic part.
My War - Ryan Decenzo: This double set has been sitting here in San Francisco for years, and besides a Diego Bucchieri Ollie back in 1999, nobody has rolled away from anything. Enter Ryan Decenzo...
Classics - Eric Koston Menikmati: Another classic Koston part.
Water II: An ode to the sea, which I revere most.
One Seven Eight: How do you create a life that balances work, family and your passion for the mountains? In the first episode of BDTV, we travel to Jämtland, Sweden, where Henrik Westling recently became the first person to climb and ski every one of the region's 178 summits. In doing so, he did more than accomplish a goal: he found a way of living that will inspire you to rethink how you create balance in your life.
Stopped after the crash at the beginning of "Thats it" on that relatively small rail. That wud have been a joke for him if he wore a helmet but he clearly hurt himself. Scrolled to the comments to see if anyone else finds this just plain stupid..nope. Did a quick google on the guy.. almost killed himself with a head-injury.. really hard to grasp.
He could be still cruising like he used to if he wore some kind of helmet..wudnt be that cool, i know, but he cud ride his bike and have fun.
Long story short: i dont get it!
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8PVOWhp3Kyg.
Amazing
