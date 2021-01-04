Movies For Your Monday

Open Passageways:
Each year we try to film something better than the year before. It's an interesting challenge to try to make proper bike edits with all the limitations we face. There is a lot of planning, learning, and pushing involved, but in the end it's mostly fun that helps us create content that makes us proud. Filmed by @ebeb
"Fortitude" - Dean Tennant:
Dean Tennant in the mist.Kirt Voreis 2020 Insta-Jam:
@kirtvoreis_allride's 2020 Instagram clips.
Brice Shirbach - 2020 Retrospective In 60:
A look back at some of my favourite moments on two wheels in 2020. It was a trying year to be sure but one where I tried to make the most out of the opportunities for some self growth. Many of these are self-shot, but a massive thanks to Drew Bennett, Matt Jones, Nick Robertson, and Logan Patrick Nelson for their beautiful captures as well!
Matt Bolton - 2020 GoPro Highlights:
A few of my favourite riding moments from this summer - enjoy! - Matt
Hartland:
Catching some foggy views at the Dump on a short ride with Ben.
Dance in the Woods:
Danica and Andrew Fife are husband and wife who love to mountain bike. The last few years they’ve lived in the Pacific Northwest riding some of the most breath-taking terrain in the world. This video was filmed on local trails near Bellingham.
Summer Shredding Down Super Morzine:
Ethan Jones & Kester Mcqueen.
Jordan Graves - A Sense of Home:
Rider: Jordan Graves. Cinematography: Pierre-Luc Arseneau. Location: Vancouver/Squamish, British Colombia. Special thanks to: Haley Bowen, Luke Prentice, and Craig Norris.
Hometown Trails With Micayla Gatto - Episode 3:
Join Micayla and friends as they explore their hometown trails in British Columbia. This go around: Crazy Train. Video: William Binamé.
Bikepacking Into No Man's Land - Chilcotins, BC:
Matt and Andrew join Connor, Chris, and Kevin on a mountain bike-packing adventure through the South Chilcotins. Will these five riders make it out alive of this 80km alpine loop? Or will they be eaten in their hammocks aka bear burritos? Sit back, relax, and enjoy the suffer-fest.
Casey Starling Welcome To The Pro Team:
Casey Starling officially gets the bump from AM to Pro for 2021! Casey is non-stop shredding anything and everything you put in front of him. This is well deserved and we can't wait to see what the next chapter has in store for our guy.
Gaspar Guendulain - Vans:
Argentina certainly isn’t known for smooth streets or an abundance of spots, but you wouldn’t know it when watching Gaspar Guendulain ride. Gaspar left a lasting impression while visiting Stateside last year, churning out numerous video parts full of his buttery smooth technical prowess. And he kept that momentum going back home with this incredible part for Vans Argentina.
Cultcrew - Dom The Pom:
Dom The Pom, all terrain shredder.
Danny Way's Welcome Home Mega Part Featuring Colin McKay:
Danny Way and Colin McKay blasting into the stratosphere.
Converse Cons' "Seize the Seconds" Video:
Alexis Sablone opens the floodgates for a full-scale attack from the Cons crew, culminating with a climactic closing push from Louie Lopez.
Ethan Loy's "Pro Debut" Part:
No knob, crack, or kink can keep Ethan from stacking clips. Shredding to the sweet sound of pavement, he overpowers every obstacle in his path.
Seb Toots ''Short Notice'' Part - Raw Edit:
Seb Toots went absolutely bonkers in the streets this past season. Putting together another insane street segment. Enjoy the show!
Tilted Perspectives - Bobby Brown:
Titled Perspectives challenged us to see the world through a different lens. Our goal was to highlight the creativity of backcountry skiing with a variety of unique perspectives. We focused on 4K camera movement and time-lapse imagery to create an immersive and artistic view as we navigate the Teton Range around Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Arc'teryx Presents - A Few Steps From Home:
The idea is simple. A small mountain hut, a warm stove, and three friends. Even if the big cities of Munich and Innsbruck are almost in sight, wild mountain adventures can often be found right out the back door. In this film Joi Hoffmann, Jochen Mesle, and Max Kroneck share the love for their local mountains and the simple life you can find in the small huts up there.
