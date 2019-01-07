Movies For Your Monday

Strahan Loken - Project Gold:
Strahan Loken and Aaron LaRocque set out in search of gold.
Cade Brock - Welcome:
We are stoked to have Cade join the team for 2019. Cade's progressive riding has turned many heads over the past few years and this edit is a great example of that. Video: Shawn Howe.
Harry Schofield - 8 Years Old:
2018 has been the most progressive year so far, learning backflips, 720s, and massive jumps that most adults would not attempt. And Harry is only 8 years old!
Nicolai Rogatikin's 2018 Year End Highlights:
Nicoli's 2018 season was incredible and we can't wait to see what he has in store for the new year.
Interval:
Rider: Ben Wallace. Filmer: Cole Nelson.
Josh Woodward - Showreel 2018:
2018 was a little bit of a slow year but some serious bangers were still captured. Here are a few of my personal faves I took this year. Enjoy/
Dangerous Journeys - 2018:
Choose the adventurous dimension. It's been a crazy first year, can't be more thankful to all the people involved in the good times. These wheels are a source of joy, we do it out of love.
Are You Serious ² - 2018:
Partyride!
Louis Brooks:
Louis shredding his local trails on the Malvern Hills.
Timeless Wonderland:
Nicky DiNapoli returned to the trails that introduced him to mountain biking, and tore them to pieces.
High School Mountain Biking Is Blowing Up:
There are over 18,500 kids currently racing mountain bikes on over 1000 teams in 25 state leagues in the National Interscholastic Cycling Association. Under NICA’s leadership, organized interscholastic cycling is helping both today’s youth and adult coaches become healthier and more engaged members of their communities. We had the opportunity to visit a race at the private Trek Trails in Waterloo, Wisconsin and experience the movement first hand.
Dennis Enarson - Last Chance:
Classic.
Demolition Team - Oregon Camping Trip:
We packed the van full with our team and hit the road to Oregon to ride some amazing skateparks and get in touch with our inner-outdoorsmen. Seven minutes of skatepark riding and shenanigans from our Demolition Family, featuring Dennis Enarson, Jason Watts, Kris Fox, Tyler Fernengel, Matt Cordova, Hucker, and Boyd Hilder.
Brandon Westgate - Bog Town:
Like a cannonball shot out of a cannon, this Westgate part kicks off 2019 with a hellacious bang.
Adam Ondra: The American Road Trip - Supercrack of the Desert:
BD Athlete Adam Ondra recently made his first pilgrimage to Indian Creek—the crack climbing capital of the world. In this video, Ondra racks up for the ultimate classic: Supercrack of the Desert (5.10).
Deserted Ft. Axell Hodges:
Axell Hodges and friends head to Ocotillo Wells during a brutal winter storm and tear it up on their desert toys
Closer:
In snowboarding and especially in freeriding, no matter where you strap in you’ll find yourself in unique places doing stuff you will never do the same again. Every moment, every turn, every hit - they’re all special. You have to get Closer.
HOJI - Official Trailer:
Eric Hjorleifson lets his skiing speak for itself. He doesn’t stand on the bar and shout out his accolades. He skis for brands that give him 100% creative control over the equipment that he designs and uses. He chases storms. He ditches his cell phone for weeks at a time. His exploits are rarely flaunted on social media. In spite of all of this – or maybe because of it – he is a hero to legions of skiers across the globe. This is who Eric is – this is “HOJI.” Directed by Scott Gaffney and featuring Eric Hjorleifson, Chris Rubens, James Heim, Markus Eder, Mark Abma and more.
Surfing on Kelly Slater's Machine-Made Wave:
William Finnegan discusses his reporting on the best surfer in the world, Kelly Slater, and how his revolutionary wave machine both advanced and disrupted the surfing industry.
Photo: CoffeeHouseMedia
To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here
.
1 Comment
Post a Comment