Movies For Your Monday

Deconnexion - Antoine Jacques:
Disconnect from your phone and ride! Rider: Antoine Jacques. Video: Alex Poirier. Produced by: Peartree Productions.
Crystallize:
Lucy Mackie takes a ride down Dark Crystal.
Reilly Horan - ''Keep It Real'' Segment:
Reilly Horan absolutely throwing down.
Burke Process:
Stephen Pope and Ryan McEvoy test out their new Kona Process 153's on home soil.
Huck Brexit Trip:
As with every serious video, here is a pointless description: since the people on the other side of the pond want to leave us we thought we should pay them a last visit before they leave. Keep it real and HUCK BREXIT!
BlazeTech Best Of 2019:
A year in review from all the edits and antics we released throughout 2019. Thank you for all the support.
Agua Grande De Nuevo:
Back in the desert, hitting jumps other people built, riding lines we've done before, having a good old time drinking beer and ripping pit bikes.
Back To Speed With Bodhi Kuhn:
Video shot by Dad (aka @cycleye) and edited by Bodhi (@bodhi_kuhn). Special thanks to John Gibson of Gibson Photography for the images (@gibbymtbphoto).
Supafriendz:
Talus Turk and Spencer Arps are Bellingham locals that have quickly made a name for themselves in the bike scene. It seems like every week these guys are either learning a new trick or filming a new edit. Tenet is pumped to be supporting these two buddies as they continue to shred their bikes and not take it too seriously.
Ray George - No Cigar:
Video footage by Calvin Huth and Keegan Quiroz. Editing and production by Ray George.
Nathan Williams - ''Still United'' Full Part:
Well, here it is folks, the final section from the instant classic that is the 'Still United' DVD and it's none other than ultimate savage, Nathan Williams. Nathan Williams is genuinely one of our best to ever do it, both on and off the bike. We salute you!
Above/Below - Nathan Williams:
We are still very unsure as to which way Nathan Williams grinds and spins, it's a master class in BMX street riding.
Nathan Williams - Signature Sessions:
You know this is what you want to see, fresh footy of the dude Nathan Williams that'll make your head spin.
Sunland:
School days with the New Balance Numeric team. Director: Russell Houghten.
Form:
Featuring legendary skateboarders: Kenny Anderson, Ray Barbee, Mike Carroll, Danny Garcia, Scott Johnston, Eric Koston, Brian Lotti, Daewon Song, and Jeremy Wray.
Keep On Pushin'
Keep on Pushin' represents what skateboarding means to me, it is my way of thanking skateboarding for all that it has given me.
Frozen Mind:
In Frozen Mind, the pro snowboarder and freeride world champion Victor de Le Rue is testing the limits of what is possible and challenges himself against unforgiving, ice-covered slopes in Chamonix, France.
The Fifty - Peak Obsession - A Fifty Project Short Film - with Jeremy Jones:
Cody Townsend has set out on an audacious goal to climb and ski all 50 lines chronicled in the book, "The Fifty Classic Ski Descents of North America". Peak Obsession is a stand alone film premiered at film festivals around the world and dives into the depths of the mindset behind the project told through the story of two of the more challenging lines in the book, Meteorite Mountain and Pontoon Peak near Valdez, Alaska. Joined by legendary snowboarder Jeremy Jones, along with cameraman Bjarne Salen, they set out on an adventure rife with challenge, exhaustion and a bevy of lessons to learn along the adventure. This short film made in collaboration with Teton Gravity Research and Team 13 Productions. This is Episode 19 and line 17 and 18 completed for The FIFTY, a project following Cody Townsend as he attempts to climb and ski all fifty of the lines and mountains chronicled in the book, "The 50 Classic Ski Descents of North America." The series documents Townsend's journey's, travels, challenges and each line and mountain listed in the book. It's a journey through the most majestic mountains and ski lines in North America along with a unique insight into how skiers make decisions in the backcountry, how they plan, navigate and safely move through the mountains and the people
The Fourth Phase - Action Cut w/ Travis Rice:
From the backcountry of Wyoming to the snowy Japanese Alps, the volcanoes of Russia, and a spectacularly remote area of Alaska, Travis Rice and crew reinvent what is considered possible on a snowboard. Witness 18 minutes of pure shredding from The Fourth Phase featuring Rice, Mark Landvik, Eric Jackson, Bryan Iguchi, Pat Moore, Mikkel Bang, Cam FitzPatrick, Shin Biyajima, Bode Merrill, Jeremy Jones, Victor de Le Rue, Ben Ferguson, and more.
Live Fast, Draw Yung:
The story of Yung Lenox: Rap's most prolific (7-year-old) portraitist. Described by LA Weekly as the 'Foremost Doodler of Rap', this hilariously endearing film follows Seattle's 7-year-old rap portraitist, Yung Lenox, and his Dad, Skip - an unconventional artistic duo simultaneously navigating the tumultuous worlds of rap and modern-day-parenting. Through Lenox's eyes, ears and encounters with rappers such as Kool Keith and Cam'ron, the film presents an innocent entry point into the idolized and often explicit world of hip hop. It reconsiders the age-old parental advisory debate and the realities of a kid growing up in an adult world. As Skip confronts criticism about his intentions and parenting, Lenox remains unfazed. In his world, art is 'medium important' compared to school, Lego's and Minecraft. And that's why the kid is everyone's favourite artist.
