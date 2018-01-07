Movies For Your Monday

Freedom - Flair Motion Demoreel 2017: Thank you everyone that was part of this journey! Here's to looking forward to the adventures 2018 holds. Happy New Year everyone!









Three Years of Fun: We did our first movie with Eliott Lapotre in 2015, since then the recipe has never changed: do what we like while having fun.









Build A Bigger Future: A look back at some of the best shots from Commencal's 2017 videos.









Will Arblaster - Reckless Race Concepts: Video: Marcus Molloy.









Cascades: Rider: Rasto Baranek.









Max Hides - Christchurch Adventure Park: After the 2017 fires which destroyed most of the forest and trails at the Adventure Park, the trail crew at the park have come back with some quality builds for 2018!









Wild Kingdom: The Ide family is fortunate enough to live in one of the best places to be if you happen to love mountain biking, Vermont's Northeast Kingdom. Mark Clement's production really captures the spirit of the area as Knight, Daymien, and Jen ride and enjoy the superhero dirt, great friends, and easy access to three world class trail networks: Kingdom Trails, Burke Mountain, and Victory Hill.









Happy New Year from the DHaRCO Collective: Thanks everyone for an awesome 2017! Stoked to bring in the New Year with you all and can't wait for more shredding to come.









Dog Year, Good year: Riding in Japan.









Juan David Pozo Raw V2: Video: Philip Bertogg. Rider: Juan David Pozo.









Strahan Loken - Island Fall: Nothing like revisiting a Loken/LaRocque classic.









Bizet's New Water Jump and First DH Race: Antoine Bizet's new vlog features him hitting a new water jump, competing in his first downhill race, and flying to Australia for Christmas. Enjoy!









Corey Walsh - Welcome to Cult Crew Pro: Stoked to see Corey go pro!









Darryl Tocco - Kink x Eclat 2018: Start 2018 off right with a heavy dose of that classic Darryl Tocco steeze.









Mark Burnett - Take Your Time: Shadow Rider Mark Burnett has been traveling, working his ass off, and collecting footage for two years to create this edit with filmer Ryan Chadwick.









The Flat Earth - Official Trailer #3: Starring: Jamie Foy, Chase Webb, Carlos Iqui, Mike Pulizzi, and Cody Lockwood.









Vibes and Stuff - Woods: Into the river and over the woods to drink in a cabin we go. Civilization had us spent, so we ditched our cell reception and rolled around in the snow. Shot by Nick Nault over three days, this is the final installation of the mighty Vibes and Stuff Series. We hope you had fun, cause we had none. None at all.









Jeremy Jones' Life of Glide: Inspired by a poem he wrote long ago, big mountain rider Jeremy Jones summons his greatest influences and dissects his lifelong passion for the simple and sacred feeling he calls, "The Glide."









Walls Are Meant For Climbing - Alex Honnold: Alex Honnold gets animated about life, death, climbing and the elusive El Cap mouse people.









Moose: When the waters continued to rise as Hurricane Harvey made its second landfall in Texas, Brandon “Moose” Johnson’s truck quickly became the rescue vehicle his town didn’t know they needed.









