Movies For Your Monday

Dylan Stark - 2022 Mixtape:
The year 2022 was one I'll never forget. From losing my father at the start of the year, filming my best video part ''Real Heat 2,'' and then finishing the year off with my first Red Bull Rampage. This video is a highlight of my favourite clips from the year 2022 put to some of my favourite music. Sit back and click play. Hopefully this makes people stoked to pick up a bike and go ride! Huge thanks to my sponsors YT Industries, Pit Viper, and e*thirteen, for the support and helping me be able to chase my dream of riding bikes and making videos! Stoked for what's to come in 2023. This video is dedicated to my dad, DeWayne Stark. Without him I wouldn't be riding and he was a huge part of my life. Miss you everyday.
Vinny T - No Dig, No Ride:
A world-class freerider needs world-class trails, and for Vincent Tupin that means getting out the shovel. "No Dig, No Ride" gives us a window into the work and - most importantly - the time that goes into building a great trail. Follow Vincent as he works through the winter and spring, digging and shaping, and then finally getting to enjoy the fruits of his work across the seasons.
Terraform:
Terraform shares a true behind the scenes look at what a team goes through during competition at Red Bull Rampage. Follow Reed Boggs from beginning to end and take a look at what it's like to experience the most innovative event in sports.
Evan Mercure - 2023 XR:
Evan tears it up.
Kilian Bron & Victor Broquedis - Dune:
Meet on top of the highest dunes in the world in Peru for a ski/MTB double-header with Victor Broquedis and Kilian Bron! Let's start the new year in an unreal setting, showcasing just a small part of Kilian and his team's latest trip to South America.
Peter Jamison - Must Be A Dream:
From his home in Utah, Peter Jamison decided that May was the perfect time to initiate a cross-country migration to cooler climates. With a long-haul drive to his old stomping ground in New Hampshire, a stopover in Colorado, and a return to Utah for the best conditions possible in September, Jamison made sure to get the best possible harvest of hero dirt for 2022. Sounds dreamy.
Self Portrait - Louis Citadelle:
Louis Citadelle is no stranger to doing things the hard way. Several years ago he burst onto the media scene with his self-filmed project, Why I Ride. It was picked up by most major media outlets for its stunning scenery, but also garnered a ton of attention because it was expertly shot and edited all by one person. Self-filmed edits aren’t new, but sharing the nuances behind that level of work is fairly rare. It’s an entirely different project on its own. Louis is back with his second major self-filmed and edited project, aptly dubbed “Self-Portrait.”
Brad Simms - Good Times In Madeira:
I ended 2022 by taking one of my favourite BMX videographers, Raphe Valdez, to Madeira to give him a glimpse into the mountain biking world and explore the island's extensive network of trails. Madiera's diversity of riding and micro-climates made for a fun and easy-going trip. Looking forward to returning soon.
Daniel Tavares - New Bike Day:
The youngster is locked and loaded with his brand new Mondraker Foxy RR. Showing off his skills under the typical Azorean rainy weather. Video: Miguel Sousa.
Keir & Paris:
They dodged rain, wind, hail, and snow and no matter how much bad weather was thrown at them, Keir and Perris laughed and joked their way through the down times to session as many skateparks and fun SLC spots as possible during the breaks in the weather. This edit just goes to show when you have your friends and your bike, it's gonna take more than a little rough weather so stop the session from being had! Featuring Keir Sirlin and Perris Benegas.
Alex Hiam - Aim High:
You can't beat fresh Alex Hiam footage, and today is your lucky day. One of Australia's finest ever exports doing what he does best. The talent is unreal.
Cultcrew - Initiations:
Initiation starts 2023 off right with a diverse group of homies riding and having fun. Some old, some new, with the right vibes, let’s goooo…
Nike SB - Best Of 2022:
What a year. From Ishod's first signature shoe to partnerships with incredible community organizers and advocates like Skate Like A Girl and froSkate to Nyjah's mind-melting, three-song part, 2022 tapped team riders and collaborators to celebrate 20 years of Nike SB. Here's the best of the year. See you in '23.
Deedz' "HVVS" Rough Cut:
Through soaked boards, gear malfunctions, and good old fashion slams, Deedz powers through with some of his most impressive feats to date.
Louie Lopez' "Seize the Seconds" Rough Cut:
Louie’s Cons part was one of the highlights of the year. See all the madness that couldn’t fit in the final cut.
The Real Danger Of ChatGPT:
We've heard all of Levy's reviews are written using ChatGPT.
Bahamas:
A snowboard film by Beyond Medals. Featuring: Kevin Backstrom, Tor Lundstrom, Sebbe De Buck, Ludvig Billtoft, Ulrik Badertscher, Zak Hale, and Tyler Nicholson.
Fairly Mellow:
Got a chance to go ski at the Fairy Meadow or Bill Putnam hut in British Columbia. We had a bit of a challenge finding the fresh snow but in the end it was super fun and enjoyed the company of the whole crew. Video: Peter Wojnar. Skiers: Lucas Wachs, Sam Cohen, and Peter Wojnar.
Ken Block’s Climbkhana - Pikes Peak:
RIP Ken Block, 1967-2023.
I Am Tuvsho:
If Tuvsho was a superhero, this would be her origin story.
Photo: JB Liautard
