Movies For Your Monday - Jaxson Riddle, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Tony Hawk, & More

Peter Kaiser - Revolutions:
Revolutions takes place throughout the South Island of New Zealand and features Austrian mountain biker Peter Kaiser exploring some iconic mountain biking locations alongside some scenic secret ones, all from his unique viewpoint on a mountain bike. It plays on the title “Revolutions” as a theme, metaphor and motivation for the style of production. Utilizing circular camera movements, and circular editing it show instances of revolving - the movement of an object in a circular or elliptical course around its axis or centre. Also, it's a title for an ever-changing project with a few speed bumps along the way." "Doing the same thing again and again always seemed like the most boring thing to me. By now I feel like Revolutions in that sense are repetitive yet always leave me with a different outcome. Pedalling a bike initially is always the same motion, yet always gets me to different, beautiful places in nature. It can be doing the same trick over and over, yet it will never feel exactly the same. It may be the same roll of film in a camera, yet each photo tells a different story. I think these ever-changing experiences are what keep me circling around these two passions. I love the variety of bikes and cameras leave me with. This video showcases my passion for riding bikes and the creative connection I have developed within.” - Peter Kaiser
Have A Vitamin - A Vancouver Island MTB Road Trip:
This week's piece of life advice is brought to you by everyone catching a spring cold in the middle of a killer Van Island road trip: Have A Vitamin. Vitamins boost the immune system and help you fend off nasty colds that can get you down. However, not all vitamins come in capsules. Sometimes when something is getting you down you gotta reach for something else. For many of us, including Dylan Siggers and co, bikes possess a potent ability to boost our spirits. Have A Vitamin is the product of a week-long road trip around Vancouver Island. It captures that all-familiar feeling of good times on the road, two-wheeled adventures, and the memories made along the way. The plan for this trip was to have no plan. Join Forbidden ambassadors Dylan Siggers, Sophie Perrault, and Zak Mouseau for good times and creative interpretations of what it means to mountain bike. If this doesn’t give your stoke meter a boost, have a vitamin.
Wade Simmons & Georgia Astle — Pick-A-Part:
Race Face athletes Georgia Astle and Wade Simmons take a trip back in time to some of the North Shore’s iconic features to make a classic freeride edit. The duo tackles some classic woodwork, jank trails, and hilariously slappy sends that evoke the glory days of Shore freeride. Crank the metal soundtrack and ready your handycams. This is Freeride Extreme.
Max Nerurkar - Kick, Push, Pedal, & Paint:
Max Nerurkar is an artist, skateboarder, and “freestyle” mountain biker who finds solace in the dirt. With a sharpie in his pocket, and skateboard on his back Max ventures into the woods on his Jekyll to unleash his creative energy — capturing the essence of his life’s journey through his art.
Jaxson Riddle - Riddled With Style Ep. 1:
Welcome to the “Riddled with Style” series! My goal with this is to share a more personable side of my life and who I am. I want to give you guys a deeper look at what I love doing, not just what you see on Instagram. From skateparks and private moto tracks to Supercross SLC, episode one of this series shows everything I am passionate about and how the first riding experiences were since winter injury. I am going to keep these episodes coming as frequently as I can so let me know what else you guys would wanna see from me! Much love to you all and hope you enjoy!
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot & Tom Pidcock - In Between The Races:
In competitive cycling, every mile is its own battle. Every second is won on the smallest maneuvers. The smiling face at the end of a race is earned by constant sweat and toil. In Between The Races is a portrait of the painstaking preparation and fierce focus leading up to – and during – the UCI Mountain Bike World Series, this time in Nové Město. This mountainous Moravian gem is known for its dreamlike ridges and rolling hills with rivers running throughout. Its forests are riddled with tricky rock formations and treacherous roots, making this slice of natural beauty the perfect scene for an MTB challenge of majestic proportions.
Swuq’us:
Experience the mountain bike journey of Oakley (15) and Cooper (13), two Indigenous brothers, as they fearlessly navigate the stunning terrain of Swuq'us (Mount Prevost) on Vancouver Island. Proudly embracing their Coast Salish heritage, these siblings seize the chance to forge a connection with their Indigenous roots while indulging in the adrenaline-fuelled world of mountain biking. By traversing the very trails where their ancestors once walked, Oakley and Cooper pay homage to their cultural heritage, creating an inspiring blend of cultural appreciation and thrilling adventure. Watch as they embark on this experience, riding not only where they follow in the footsteps of their ancestors, but also in the tire tracks of their heroes—Stevie Smith and Mark Wallace—who trained on this very mountain. It is a profound journey, uniting the legacies of their Indigenous heritage, the mountain's renowned riders, and immersing themselves in both the exhilaration of the ride and the deep ancestral ties that bind them to Swuq'us. Video: Tony Sferrazza.
Maurício Gouveia - The Joy Of Riding:
2023 asked for a second season of The Joy Of Riding, and here it is! This time, starring Maurício Gouveia, an athlete from Madeira living in Lisbon. From the natural trails of Monsanto to the rough stairs of Sintra, Maurício shows us his skills while racing and freeriding. The urban downhill race at Sintra was more of a personal challenge. Nothing to take too seriously, but with a third place on Open Experts, the next one is a sure thing. Rider: Maurício Gouveia. Video: Miguel Sousa.
Live Pretty Fast, Die Pretty Old:
In this mini documentary the legendary vice president of WoodridgeMTB goes on to talk about what inspires him to take his mountain biking to the next level.
2023 Cheeseburger Jump:
A film about the 2023 Loutet Cheeseburger Bike Meetup.
Best Of X Games Real BMX | 2016- 2021:
Since 2016, the X Games Real BMX series has showcased the most innovative BMX street riding outside of the X Games competition venue, in a video competition that pits rider and filmer against the real-life elements of urban BMX street riding. Each year, a hand-picked selection of the sport’s top BMX street riders submitted 90-second video parts, to be judged upon by their peers, in hope of taking home X Games gold. And in the process, the unpredictable and wildly progressive world of BMX street riding was given a platform for the world to witness. From technical handrail combinations to high speed roof drops, the riders of Real BMX demonstrated the many creative avenues taken within BMX street riding. Now, with five years of successful competition and more than a few never-been-done moves to claim, X Games presents The Best of Real BMX: 2016-2021. Hosted by Mike “Rooftop” Escamilla, featuring former Real BMX host, judge and competitor Dakota Roche, and internationally renowned BMX videographer Calvin Kosovich. Featuring: Courage Adams, Alex Donnachie, Colin Varanyak, Kevin Peraza, Garrett Reynolds, Simone Barraco, Corey Martinez, Nathan Williams, Erik Elstran, Felix Prangenberg, Brad Simms, Jordan Hango, Colt Fake, Chad Kerley, Julian Molina, Lewis Mills, Van Homan, Dave Krone, Dan Coller, Greg Illingworth, Jake Seeley, Demarcus Paul, Sean Ricany, Dennis Enarson, Broc Raiford, and Tom Dugan.
Broc Raiford - Retaliate:
Hold onto your hats - we've got just under six minutes of fresh Broc Raiford footage for you. Broc and filmer Grant Castelluzzo have been working away at this one since early 2022 and the result speaks for itself. The power and technicality of Broc's riding is nuts.
Jordan Godwin - Ravage:
Putting together a video is a daunting task at the best of times. Wanting to better any previous efforts and really putting together something you can be proud of. This can take time, years in fact. Jordan has the ability to churn out part after part, each exceeding the level of its predecessor. It’s always a treat to know that Jord is working on something new and when you receive a “timeline” email to see what has been captured and the result being this, it’s pretty mind blowing. If the riding wasn’t enough Jordan produced the artwork to accompany what you see before you. It’s important to film with someone who you can work harmoniously with and someone who will devote their efforts to match yours. Grant and Jordan have worked on a lot of projects together in the past and the duo came back all guns blazing with this one. Video: Grant Castelluzzo.
We Are Blood:
We Are Blood is a modern day skate epic featuring Paul Rodriguez and top skateboarders as they travel the globe pushing the limits of what’s possible on a skateboard while celebrating the unconditional bond created by the simple act of skateboarding.
Tony Hawk - The First Ever 900:
Tony Hawk is the most iconic skateboarder on the planet. June 27th is his wedding anniversary… and also the anniversary of the greatest moment in skateboarding history, the first ever 900. Tony Hawk’s 900 at the X Games in San Francisco, CA was LIVE on national television. For the first time, millions of viewers saw what really goes into skateboarding - passion, determination, camaraderie and perseverance. Shortly after that, Tony Hawk Pro Skater (THPS) was released and a whole new generation of skateboarders were born. It truly was, “the perfect storm.” But there’s more to the story than just that one fateful night in SF. Our host, Torey Pudwill takes us back, while influential skate figures and such as: Rodney Mullen, Jamie Thomas, Bob Burnquist, Colin McKay, Andy Macdonald, and Bucky Lasek break down the moment and the impact on skateboarding.
John Shanahan - Double Up:
In honour of Shanahan's first pro model shoe, John delivers seven minutes of technical destruction. From the Streets, for the Streets.
Isa:
For alpinist Isabelle Santoire, the theft of her personal belongings at the end of a two-month journey across the Alps became the pivotal start of a whole new life. Witness her story of courage, endurance, and dedication as she follows her passion for the mountains and goes against the odds to become France’s twelfth female mountain guide. A natural facilitator and connector, she’s been an instrumental shaper of the Arc’teryx Alpine Academy in Chamonix from its outset. Helping to shape the experience into what it has become today.
The Quieter You Are, The More You Can Hear:
Craig Anderson slaying waves.
Jalpi - The Forgotten Underwater Forests:
When a devastating accident alters his life forever, Ji Wook-cheol asks, “What should I do for the rest of my life?” His answer is activism. Patagonia Films’ documentary short Jalpi follows the former sailor as he works to protect the important seabeds—or jalpi—being decimated by industrialization and climate change in his hometown of Tongyeong, South Korea. But if Mr. Ji wants to regenerate the underwater forests and create a marine protected area that supports local communities, he’ll have to convince reluctant fishers and rally locals to be the catalysts for change.
Riders Of The Well Of Death:
A short documentary about stunt drivers taking part in the daredevil sport known as "Maut ka kuan" (Well of Death).
Photo: Moritz Ablinger