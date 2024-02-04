Movies For Your Monday - Josh Bryceland, Katy Winton, Bienvenido Aguado Alba, A Shepherd & More

Alex Storr - Straight Outta Wrexham:

Nobody does it quite like Alex Storr. We’re not fully sure how he got this way. It could be the trials moto days of his youth, eating loads of Welch cakes, or maybe the fact that he’s straight outta Wrexham. Either way, we can’t get enough of Alex doing his thing. Alex caught up with his mate Chapter Visuals for a few days at home, riding some of his favourite trails and checking out the scenes. Grab the popcorn and enjoy that signature A.S. style. Video: Chapter Studios.Bienvenido Aguado Alba is a YT lifer. He's been here since the early days and repeatedly rewrites the rulebook for what's possible on a bike. Now 14 years deep with the family, he's showing no signs of slowing down as he etches his name into the halls of freeride historyDawn To Dusk. The final project. It was a dream to build an entire spot and make a video project on it. Lot of work for this one, but we made it. Thank you so much again to the Kaaki’s family for the opportunity. Video: Alan Perreard.In Episode 3 of the ‘Evolution Stories’ series - Andy meets Katy Winton. Katy’s been a presence within the top flight of enduro racing for a decade - but in this film, it’s not her awesome bike riding skills that are explored. Katy is neurodiverse. Watch to find out what dyslexia means to her.At 7 years old, Max Fish already knew what he wanted to be when he grew up—a mountain bike trail builder. Such a career aspiration for youngsters like Max, with dreams and ambition the size of Lake Tahoe, is not ubiquitous. As a sport or industry, we're good at shining lights on the best mountain bikers, filmmakers, photographers, and even engineers. Where we tend to collectively fall short, however, is in recognizing the artists who work with Mother Nature to create the "playgrounds" where we all come to life. Yes, we're talking about the mountain bike trail builders. The keepers of the soul of mountain biking, and those responsible for our stoke. Let's come together to show that the future for young shapers like Max will be shimmering.12 year-old, Vancouver Island local, Max Cookman flows through the forest at one of his favourite riding zones.The Habit HT lives to let loose, so we sent the Cannondale Waves Crew of Josh Bryceland, Max Nerurkar, Sam Cofano and Sam ‘Dave’ Hockenhull out onto the streets of Manchester and the surrounding woods to put it to the test.Seeing as it’s all a bit doom and gloom at the moment, I decided to get something fun done as 2024 rolled around. Daryl was the perfect subject after we filmed during 2023 and I realized sliding the e-bike round was his speciality. South coast steep chalk was the terrain and raining for weeks before the shoot was the game. Storms and floods galore but the weather thankfully held off for a few days whilst we filmed. Briggy Smalls came along for the snaps and here’s the few minutes of slimy sideways action that we produced. Enjoy.Rider: Nahim Brikci-Tani. Video: Gauthier Soucas & Noé Divoux.S&M's UK killah Jonny Devine has done a bit of bouncing around the last few years. The result? A global collection of clips of him killing it on dirt and concrete all mashed into this sweet vid. “Filmed over the last few years through BC Canada, Malaga, and throughout the U.K it’s been a good time getting on trips with the dudes! Cheers to the Decoy Trails boys and the guys over at Nettle Trails for letting me snag clips at your spots! Big thanks also to Ryan Hallet for filming a bunch of this, and anybody else that pointed the camera at me!”During the last few months of Dean's time in Australia we stacked some great clips for this video part. It was a pleasure to film with him and I look forward to the next time he's back down under. Video: Cooper Brownlee.Adelaide street assassin and Tempered team rider, Brayden McPharlin is back on your screens with another absolute banger. Sit back and enjoy a fresh five minutes - rail game strong!67 minutes of good times and even better clips with the Baker and Deathwish crews.A couple of weeks ago Asics hit us up letting us know that two of their Japanese riders, brothers Takuya and Yuta Ishizuka, would be visiting New York City. While we scribbled down must-see spots, we gathered a crew of local Asics friends, including Evan Wasser, Kyota Umeki, and Joey Marrone, and geared up for tour guide mode. Video: Greg Navarro.Ripping everything from the park to the street.The country of Godard, Truffaut, Melville, Demy, and Denis knows a thing or two about cinema.On January 6th, 2023 Elsey Davis attempted to set a new women's record for the midwinter Bob Graham Round. 64 miles, 42 peaks and 28,000ft of elevation. Only four women had previously completed it.Transitions are the unseen heroes of filmmaking. They humbly take us from one shot to another, but rarely receive any praise. This time, let’s not take them for granted. Let’s give them their spot in the limelight.Spanning a distance of over 1200 kilometres, the diversity of landscape and culture distinguish British Columbia’s Coast Mountain Range from anywhere else on Earth. Through the eyes of individuals who have chosen to forge a life amongst mountains, forests, and ocean, the depth of the range is discovered. For those who choose to embrace its vastness, there is a tangible, innate attraction to the coast mountains. Often hard to articulate, it is a geography that consumes and shapes the individuals who live amongst it. Filmed within the Xeni Gwet'in traditional territory and the homelands of the Tŝilhqot'in People. The film was also shot on location within the unceded territory of the Kwakwa̱ka̱'wakw, Lil̓wat7úl, and Sḵwx̱wú7mesh People. We are grateful and acknowledge the mentorship and guidance of Chief Jimmy Lulua of the Xeni Gwet'in First Nations Government. Directors: Bryan Smith & Cameron Sylvester.The filmmaker Christian Cargill presents a loving portrait of the Welsh shepherd Wilf Davies, who works his farm alone, eats the same meal every day, and has never left his valley.Photo: Tom Bowell