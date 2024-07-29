Movies For Your Monday - Josh Bryceland, The Action Sisters, Joel Ducrot, Bones Brigade, Jed Anderson, & More

Life Of Pie:

Dylan Dunkerton - Sunshine Coast Dreamin'

Connor Gallart - Return To Sender:

Joel Ducrot - Deep Summer Winner 2024:

A Brief History Of The Whistler Bike Park:

Josh Brycleland's Signature Shreddin':

George Panagopoulos - Last Call:

Štěpán Popelka On Zoceli:

Seabass Halpern-Reiss - The Rat Race:

Josh Kluth - Hey Bud RAW:

Dennis Enarson - Right Here:

BSD - A Day In The Mix:

Clint Millar - 50th Birthday :

Bones Brigade - An Autobiography:

Meet The Former Pro Raising His Daughters To Be Skateboarding’s Next Greats:

Forma Brasa:

Jed Anderson - Rated R:

Jackson Strong, Harry Bink, Ben & Tom Richards - Project FMX:

Amity Warme - Close-Up:

All That Is Sacred:

In 2002, mountain bikers and entrepreneurs Jen Zeuner and Anne Keller moved to Fruita, Colorado, in search of cheap rent, world-class single track, and free time to ride. Over 15 years later, the two unconventional women have helped reshape one of the state’s most conservative towns, uniting the community through advocacy, inclusivity, and damn good pizza. Directed by Ben Knight and Travis Rummel.Ever wonder what it would be like to live the pro mountain biker lifestyle on the Sunshine Coast? An unlimited supply of perfect dirt, easy FSR access to empty trails, beautiful coastline, pristine forests, and if you're into 4-wheeling, lots of chances to test your rig's abilities to get into and out of some remote spots. For a speed-hungry shredder that wants to fill their loam shelf and memory banks, the Sunshine Coast is paradise.This is a short film project I made recently with pro freeride mountain biker, Connor Gallart, in Santa Cruz, CA. He and I did this on our own time and dollar, so it's not supported by any bike brands or sponsors. It's not a commercial, rather an authentic project he and I simply wanted to exist. Below is a little backstory on the project. Growing up across the street from the legendary Aptos Post Office Jumps in Santa Cruz, CA, Connor Gallart couldn't help but become a teenage dirt jumping phenom. During my years as an MTB Creative Producer for Specialized Bicycles I lived in Santa Cruz and occasionally shot photos of Connor at the Post Office Jumps when he was probably 14 or 15 years old. After high school, he took a break from riding and joined the military in 2019. This past February, I was shooting a personal project in Reno with some local shredders and one of the guys asked if his buddy could tag along and shoot with us. Unbeknownst to me until I arrived that morning, his friend was Connor. He and I hadn't crossed paths since the Post Office Jumps got plowed in 2015. He not only killed in that fun video I made that day (he's in the long-sleeve black jersey), he told me that after several years away from riding he was getting back into full-time, so we made plans to shoot together this past May to tell his story. Hope ya dig it. Since his return to riding, Connor is now supported by Evil Bikes, Troy Lee Designs, and Deity components. Starring: Connor Gallart. Video: Ryan Cleek.On Joel: Born and raised in Switzerland, I learned to ride a bike pretty quickly after learning how to walk. Since then, mountain biking has been a common thread throughout my life. Taking on a multitude of shapes and forms, it became the main catalyst for what’s to come. It led me to picking up a camera at the age of 14 to document my friends and myself riding—initiating a way to be more intentional about my creative expression on both sides of the lens. My work’s goal is to showcase subject, context, and movement from perspectives that get as close as possible to the feeling of the experience — and to evolve new ways of interacting with different environments.﻿Back in the day, it was a total dump. Written & Edited by: Matt Dennison & Jason Lucas.Always fun to watch Ratboy rip.George Panagopoulos, commonly referred to as the "Greek God" for his incredible abilities to handle his bicycle with style, flow, and amplitude, is back with another banging video for 2024. Filmed all around Greece by Ilias Mertis, George once again stamps the streets his own way, and it does not disappoint. Hit play to see why he's in a league of his own. Whether it's getting technical or sending it down multiple roofs, he's got you covered. Video: Ilias Mertis.Keeping It stylish.One of our favourite trails in Salt Lake might be disappearing as a disgruntled nearby homeowner is mad about the animals that have apparently been displaced because of this trail. (There is a housing development going in next to the trail).RAW video featuring Josh Kluth shredding the trails of Whistler Blackcomb! Experience the raw sound and mountain biking action in this adrenaline-filled adventure. Watch now to see Whistler's amazing trails and get inspired to go ride.Back in June of 2019 Dennis Enarson set out to make the part of a lifetime; something he and the BMX community would be proud of. The goal was to capture BMX riding that lives on throughout time. He spent eight months hammering away at his goal. This part was 90% complete before Covid hit and shut down plans for filmmaker, Rich Forne, to come out from Spain to San Diego to get Dennis’ last few bangers. Instead the two finished editing the part from other sides of the world. Anyone that knows BMX already knows Dennis’ explosive energy and zero regard for gravity makes him one of the most savage humans on a bike. And yet nothing could prepare you for the heaviness of Right Here. This is one of the gnarliest parts you're ever going to see. Video: Richard Forne.Hyped to bring you a glimpse into the process behind the BSD boys. This three part series chronicles the crew stacking for the BSD Mixtape. "Behind the scenes on an eventful first day in Glasgow for Reed Stark, Denim Cox, Trent Lutzke, and Grant Yoobie. A newly landscaped area just a few blocks from the BSD HQ serves up something for all of the BSD crew including Grant Yoobie sending one of the most ridiculous rail rides we have ever seen. Video: Dave Sowerby, Gav Hadden, and Reed Stark."For the 11th year in a row Clint celebrates his birthday with a new video. Since it's for his 50th Clint wanted to go the extra mile so he spent the past few months filming for this one to make it real special. Clint left nothing in the tank whilst filming for this video so we hope you all enjoy it! Filmed: Troy Charlesworth. Edited: Cooper Brownlee.Featuring Tony Hawk and directed by Stacy Peralta (Dogtown and Z-Boys, Riding Giants), this is the personal story of how sheer talent, skill, passion, and the belief that anything is possible transformed skateboarding from a fringe pastime to a thrilling action sport filled with extraordinary gravity defying feats as well as a global industry. The Bones Brigade is the team they formed that revolutionized not only their lives, but international pop culture as well.Once known for his street lifestyle and insane pop, former pro skater Darren Harper left the spotlight behind to embrace a job and kids. He’s passed his love for skateboarding down to his daughters, and the spotlight is returning to the Harper family... only this time for his eldest two daughters, Tink and Demi.The streets of São Paulo serve as the meeting point for cultures to converge as global and local teams shine together for the 2024 Brazil Skateboarding Collection by adidas Skateboarding. Featuring original artwork by Brazilian artist Criola and drawing inspiration from Brazil’s vibrant cultural diversity, heritage, and natural world, the collection takes cues from a legacy in sport while nodding to skateboarding’s roots. Featuring: Rodrigo Teixeira, Gui Silva, Thiago Neves, Vitória Mendonça, Akira Shiroma, Daniel Marques, Breno Franco, Felipe Gustavo, Kevin White, & Miles SilvasA small glimpse behind the scenes of Jed Anderson's process while filming for our latest full length team project Rated R. Earning himself "Video Part of the Year" from Torment Magazine and "Footage of the Year" as well as "Rider of the Year" from Slush Magazine, Jed's footage truly never disappoints.If anyone knows a thing or two about sending it, it's this group right here. A full day of riding with Jackson Strong, Harry Bink, Ben & Tom Richards at Jacko's infamous compound in New South Wales, Australia. "PROJECT FMX" is simple. Just a couple of dudes throwing around dirt bikes, making it look TOO easy. The Aussies sure do know a thing or two about FMX.Take a lesson from climber Amity Warme—climbing is trying hard. Coming into the climbing world relatively late, Amity has quickly established herself as one of the world's best big wall free climbers. With four free routes up El Cap under her belt, plus a plethora of other difficult multi and single-pitch climbs, Amity’s quick success on stone is unheard of. Her secret? “Trying REALLY hard,” she says. “I can work hard, I can try hard, and I can give absolutely 100 percent,” she says. But everyone—even Amity—needs to make space for some R&R. Finding a fresh perspective through climbing, she’s learning to balance her ene,rgy and expectations on and off the rocks. “There are bigger things in life,” Amity says. “It’s important to not get too caught up in what I’m doing. At the end of the day, I want to be recognized as a positive influence.” Get Close-Up with Amity Warme.In the late 60's a group of poets, writers and musicians descended upon the lawless tip of the United States to pursue their love of literature and fishing (and cocaine and acid). Initiated by Tom McGuane - the prodigal son of American Literature in the 1970's - his friends Jim Harrison, Richard Brautigan, Russell Chatham and Jimmy Buffett soon joined him. This crew and that era were captured on film by Guy De La Valdene and Christian Odasso in an obscure documentary called "Tarpon" in 1974. They went on to create some of the best art, poetry, novels, and music of their generation - but there will never be anything like Key West in the early 70's. If you were lucky to survive it. In Memory Of Jimmy Buffett and Guy De La Valdene. Jim Harrison, Richard Brautigan, Russell Chatham, Christian Odasso, Johnny McGuane and Nelson Walker and PENNY, BREEZIE &, JUDY. Diretor: Scott Ballew.[L=26760615]26760615][/L]Photo: Nico B