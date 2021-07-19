Movies For Your Monday

Kirk McDownhill RAW:

BÄM! N°3 Christian Derkum:

Nature vs. Nurture:

Concrete In The Woods:

Dirty Dancing:

From A Distance:

Countdown:

Ghost Machine:

Beaumont Racing - Schwalbe British 4X Series 2021:

Felix Prangenberg - Real BMX 2021:

Chad Kerley - Real BMX 2021:

Jake Seeley - Real BMX 2021:

Ducky Kovacs - Real Street 2021:

Alexis Ramirez - Real Street 2021:

Matt Berger - Real Street 2021:

100 Foot Wave - Official Trailer:

Escape From Bigfoot Country:

On Assignment:

A Brief History of John Baldessari:

Remothering The Land:

Kirk McDowall (almost the same as downhill) on his home trails. I had trouble panning my camera fast enough. This guy is smooth.Short film with Christian Derkum.Me and Tristan Martin-Preney put together another Springtime edit. No tricks, just the usual cruisin, lush nature, and perfect dirt on some really fun trails!The Eureka Springs skatepark is one of the more awkward parks for bikes, but its setting in the woods more than makes up for it.Scott Mackay and Caleb Holonko ride Boogie Nights.A short film produced in our backyard while under quarantine due to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Video: Room For Cream Films. Riders: Alex Kachlakev, Josh Job, and Trevor Roland.So it begins, the final push from a two year hiatus between the tape. For Ben Wallace and Forrest Riesco, they haven’t wasted any time in preparation. Forrest has been busy tweaking his bike and crafting a custom training track in his hometown of Gibsons, BC, and Ben has been focused on making a full comeback to the World Cup circuit. But their goal wasn’t Leogang or Les Gets just yet, they’ll have the Dunbar Summer Series and Canadian National Championship as appetizers first.Rider: Demetri Triantafillou. Director: Wiley Kaupas. Directors of Photography: Tory Powers and Drew Boxold. Edit and Color: Wiley Kaupas and Tory Powers. 16mm Film: Drew Boxold.Rounds 3 and 4 of the 2021 Schwalbe British 4X Series took place at Falmouth in Cornwall on July 3rd and 4th.Watch Felix Prangenberg and filmer/editor David Schaller’s entry into Real BMX 2021, the all-video BMX street contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.Watch Chad Kerley and filmer/editor Andrew Knight’s entry into Real BMX 2021, the all-video BMX street contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.Watch Jake Seeley and filmer/editor Mike Mastroni's entry into Real BMX 2021, the all-video BMX street contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.Watch Ducky Kovacs and filmer/editor Mikey Guzman’s entry into Real Street 2021, the all-video street skateboarding contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.Watch Alexis Ramirez and filmer/editor Chris Ray’s entry into Real Street 2021, the all-video street skateboarding contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.Watch Matt Berger and filmer/editor David Stoessel’s entry into Real Street 2021, the all-video street skateboarding contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.Chasing a myth takes a legend, and a community. Nazaré is next level.Cascadia's Bigfoot Country had treated our traveler Trevor Gordon to nothing but fun waves and pleasurable camping experience. That, however, was before a close encounter with none other than the mythical Bigfoot himself. Thus, Trevor thought it wise to head back home to Carpinteria, California. But before he left, he availed himself of some deserted waves.An intimate portrait and adventure with photographer Jimmy Chin as he attempts to cover the climbing culture and cutting edge of climbing in Yosemite for a National Geographic feature cover story.Directors: Henry and Rel.Regenerative practices and knowledge come from Indigenous and Black farmers, and support healthy soil, animals and people. We asked William Smith, land steward of the Village of Huichin, and Nazshonnii Brown-Almaweri, land team member of the Sogorea Te' Land Trust, to share their thoughts on bringing this growing movement back to a centuries-old sustainable agricultural system. A system that has the power to connect communities with the land in a way that is healing and rejuvenating for both people and the planet.Photo: Matt Cordova