Movies For Your Monday

Hypersonic Blur: Devinci ambassador and Squamish-based gravity gangster Kenny Smith recently requested a test drive of the all new All-Mountain Troy. So we packaged up a bike and sent a cameraman to capture the fun. The result? See for yourself as Smith smashes berms, points it down precipitous rock faces, and turns B.C.’s loamy rainforest into a hypersonic blur.









Tin Plate 3 - Full Movie: One filmer, one camera, one director, five riders, and a strong desire to make a good movie.









Backflip Nothing World First MTB: This looks scary.









No Bad Days BTS - White Lightning: Every good rider needs a set of super human glasses. Glasses that turn boys into men and riders into heroes. Footage curtesy of Adison MacDonald & Caleb Holonko. Edit: Adison MacDonald.









Hidden Playgrounds 2 - Going Forth - Chris Smith: The Firth of Forth was an important base for the Navy during both World Wars, with gun emplacements and defences peppered along both sides of the river and on its islands. The guns are long gone and the concrete is crumbling but still make some great places to explore on two wheels!









Kicking Coffee: William Robert have need a little coffee before the ride.









SouthEastCrew - Forest Of Dean: Forest Of Dean, UK.









Lac Blanc 2k17 - Luis Gerstner: Duct taped a pole on my helmet to get some different perspectives. Good times as always!









Nicolas Pary - Déjà Vu: Nicolas riding his bike.









Our Dream Came True! We have been given 24 acres to create our own facility to build anything we want! Follow along our journey of building the ultimate backyard playground for all our friends and family!









Powerplay - Wade Simmons in the South of France: Wade Simmons heads to Europe to document his first taste of the Altitude Powerplay eMTB.









3 Amigos: Dane Tudor, Josh Solman, and Braeden Onciul ride Whoopidy.









USN Racing - 4X ProTour 2017 - Fort William, Scotland: After a crash in Winterberg one week before, the team headed north to Fort William in Scotland for Round 3 of the 2017 4X ProTour. This is the event which means a lot to Scott as it is the only event where he races in front of his home crowd. With several podiums over the last few years that top step has always just eluded him. Could he win in 2017?









Ty Morrow - The Trip Tape - Full Segment: The opening segment from Trip Tape is a heater.









Dylan Lewis - An English Vacation: Video: Scott Connor.









Mongoose Team Mix: Pat Casey, Ben Wallace, Tom Isted and Brayden Barrett-Hay riding near Lyon and Sérignan, France.









The Boss Life - Andrew Reynolds: Best frontside flips in the game.









PROCESS - Yuto Horigome - 5-0 Grind: The Skateboard Mag's own Joey Shigeo gets the call to shoot Japan's Yuto Horigome, as Yuto steps up to the massive infamous 20 rail in downtown Los Angeles while filming for his Next New Wave part. The thing is, Yuto doesn't speak English and Joey doesn't want to mess this up... Not to mention this spot is a major bust. So, what's Yuto going to do?









Yuto Horigome - Next New Wave: One of the most exciting things about ushering in the Next New Wave this month has been sharing footage of skaters who seem to be almost impossibly diverse. Take Yuto Horigome. The Tokyo teen easily puts down some of the most complex ledge combos we've seen, he grinds twenty-stair rails, and then just when we think, "Wow, he's pretty good at street," POW! He blasts an impeccable McTwist on vert. How do Tokyo teens even know about McTwists? And then, just when we think we've seen it all, there are even more surprises. But we won't give it away—you'll just have to see for yourself.









Spun Spectra: Spun Spectra is a short film based on the photo series by artist Nicolas Teichrob which showcases the natural optical phenomena of the rainbow spectra created by sunlight passing through spider webs. Of form and function unknown, certainly distinct, similarly unique yet consistently variable, the spectra of webs have likely hit everyone's eyes from afar but subconsciously pushed to the periphery of our observations. The fine details of colour wait for a participating observer to simply take a closer look and bring them to the forefront. To look and listen with a truly wide open perspective allows us to better understand the natural world around us, the billions of years behind us and resultantly have a more thorough understanding of the present as a function of the past and future. Further, these images invite us all to engage in the full range of spatial scales far beyond the average, from the micro to the macro and everything in-between. Beauty in nature surrounds us all.









