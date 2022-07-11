Movies For Your Monday

Tyler McCaul - The Story:
“This project represents being able to put all that behind me and get back to what I really love doing. It was a challenge with weather, nagging injuries, head games, and tough builds, but the process was fun and something that I had really missed.” - Tyler McCaul. Video: Calvin Huth. Builders: Cole Nichol & Dillon Butcher.
Micayla Gatto In Wonderland:
Finding herself in the incredible Wonderland of the Crested Butte Gunnison Valley, Micayla Gatto does what any reasonable mountain biker would do. She rides.
Reece Wallace - Fly To Ride Ep. 1 - Kamloops:
I flew my Cessna with my bike loaded in the back to new riding locations. Check out episode 1 here where I fly to Kamloops to check out legendary spots like the Bike Ranch, Harper, and Rio! Thanks to Matt Brooks for the tour, and Liam for the airport shuttles.
Ode To Freiburg - Trail Tales:
Nestled into the highlands of the Black Forest, Germany, sits the city of Freiburg - a town well known for its charmingly close proximity to the hills and mountains that embrace it. Over the years, the forest here has been the catalyst for bringing people together and creating community in all walks of life. Mountain biking in Germany has its challenges, its limitations, and access isn’t always as easy as it might seem. The riders of Freiburg prove that community is key, the voice of many will be heard and change is not impossible. The conversations of a few riders in the early days have snowballed into a cycling club that boasts over 2700 members and along with that a new generation of riders who will be able to take the baton in years to come. Legal trail networks for mountain bikers, without width limits, now snake their way down the leafy hillsides and back into the city. And this is just the beginning. Freiburg is the trailblazer.
Bas van Steenbergen - Wrangler:
A lap down one of my favourites at the bike ranch, Wrangler.
Riding The Gnarliest Trail In Squamish:
Matt Boltz and Honza Winter ride the gnarliest trail in Squamish, "Drop N Roll." Filmed by Robin Munshaw (Wildland Media).
Nik Nestoroff - Big Sky:
What do you do in Montana when you go there for a race and it gets canceled? You take to the trails and explore. Nik Nestoroff rides some of the hidden gems Montana has to offer. Video: NineFiveMTB. Additional clips by Liam Donohue Media.
Kyle Strait - Meta HT:
We all know Kyle Strait for his Rampage runs. But day-to-day he’s just a normal guy who likes to change things up... and what better way to do that than by choosing the Meta HT AM! "For me it’s not always a full on race every time I ride. I don’t need to go Mach 10 on all trail rides. I found that I can have more fun on my local trails and fine tune my skills on the Meta. Picking the right line keeps me focused all while being able to keep up on the climbs with my fitter friends. The Meta HT has a slacker head angle which makes it feel very similar to my other bikes. I’m thinking about making a hardtail gang, who wants in?” - Kyle Strait. Video: Luca Cometti.
Lucas Rey-Sierro Shreds Bromont:
Lucas Rey-Sierro demonstrates why Bromont is one of the greatest places in Quebec for mountain biking. You can go from technical DH to flow trails and then end the day at the pump track.
In Defense:
Classic Utah shredding. Rider: Tyler Nixon. Video: Shaffer Nickel.
Jordan Hango - TAIF:
Jordan Hango's section from Andrew Schubert’s 2021 full length, TAIF. Watch as Hango tears up the streets of Vancouver like only he can with Andrew masterfully behind the fisheye.
Dan Foley - Drifts - Episode 2:
Solo cruising and the sights/sounds that come with it from a handful of spots around North Carolina's Triangle region.
A.T.M. Machine:
Featuring Aaron Ross, Tom Dugan, and Matt Nordstrom. Over 7 minutes of these three ripping with Devon Hutchins behind the lens. Enjoy!
Baker 4:
The Baker team is at it again.
Volcom - Portuguese Breeze:
Featuring Harry Lintell, Victor Pellegrin, Eniz Fazliov, Collin Provost, Dustin Dollin, Jorge Simoes, Jonathan Vlerick, Matisse Banc, Thanos Panou, and their latest addition Marco Kada. The video comes with a zine we created so you can flip through all the good times and heavy hitters captured during this trip from wherever you are. Enjoy.
Play It Back - Jahmir Brown:
Turn it on, turn it up, and play it back. Jahmir Brown’s comin’ in hot with a fine touch of undeniable urban sauce to get you off the couch and into the streets.
Transcendence:
Some of the best artists in the world frequently talk about transcendental states of consciousness. These states often lead them to create some of their finest work. Henry David Thoreau talked about accessing the divine by merely being in nature. But are these states of consciousness limited to just painters, writers, and musicians?
Dancing With Danger:
Surfer Kipp Caddy has spent the last 10 years chasing a dream. Early in 2020, right before the world went a little crazy, Kipp caught what some of the local guys are calling "One of, if not the craziest wave ever made at Shipsterns Bluff." Cinematographer Chris Bryan was in the perfect position to capture the moment at 1,000 frames per second. A wave of a life time and the spectacular results are now being shown for the first time. Enjoy (ideally with headphones).
Trevor Kennison - Day 1:
January 4th, 2020 was the first day that Trevor Kennison ventured into the backcountry as an adaptive athlete. A snowboarding accident at Vail Pass, CO just over five years prior had taken away the use of his legs, leaving him with an entirely new set of challenges and a newfound perspective on life. Filmmaker Josh Berman had connected with Trevor months before, and the two were beginning production for a documentary film that would tell Trevor’s story. January 4th was also the first day that Josh and Trevor shot together for their project. “For me, the goal of that first day was to answer some logistical questions,” Josh explains. “How exactly would we move Trevor and his gear around, how comfortable would Trevor be in the backcountry, and most importantly, what extra safety protocols would we need to put in place. I brought a camera and started capturing everything, but there were zero expectations that much would come from it.” “I’ve since learned that every time you shoot something with Trevor some sort of magic is bound to happen, and by the end of that day I knew we had something special.” The resulting short, aptly titled “Day 1” has since screened at dozens of prestigious film festivals around the globe and taken home a few awards in the process. A film by Josh Berman.
The Prince Of Luna Park:
In Daniel Lombroso’s “The Prince of Luna Park,” Alessandro Zamperla works to protect his family’s iconic theme park during the pandemic—and prove himself to his father.
